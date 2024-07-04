ROUND 17 is shaping as the return from long absences, with Dylan Shiel in for Essendon, Brennan Cox for Fremantle and Mitch Lewis back for Hawthorn.
And Melbourne's Jake Melksham is straight back to AFL level after recovering from his ruptured ACL.
In other team news, Cody Weightman is out injured for the Bulldogs, while Josh Daicos (calf) has been named for Collingwood's Friday night blockbuster against Essendon despite being under an injury cloud.
Shiel has been recalled by Bombers coach Brad Scott to play just his second game of 2024 after an earlier appearance as the substitute in round 10 against North Melbourne.
Cox will play for the first time since Fremantle's opening match of the season against Brisbane where he tore his hamstring. Michael Walters is also back for the Dockers to face Richmond.
And the Hawks regain Lewis to partner Mabior Chol in the forward line, back from the hamstring injury he suffered in the Easter Monday loss to Geelong. Coincidentally, Lewis returns to play the same opponent.
Gold Coast has just one change as it seeks to break its road drought against North Melbourne, bringing in Ned Moyle to replace injured skipper Jarrod Witts, while the Kangaroos have named Colby McKercher.
The Bulldogs will be without Weightman (groin) and Liam Jones (knee) to face Port Adelaide, but have named Nick Coffield to play just his third game for the club.
Former No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman has been named for Greater Western Sydney, with Callum Brown dropped, while opponents Carlton regain Tom De Koning and Matt Cottrell.
In Sunday's games, Brisbane has named Jack Payne to face Adelaide after the key defender missed last week's win over Melbourne with a foot injury.
Melksham is straight back in for the Demons, while Jake Bowey and Christian Salem have also been named on an extended bench.
St Kilda has named Tim Membrey to replace Max King (knee), with Mattaes Phillipou also selected.
FRIDAY, JULY 5
Collingwood v Essendon at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: C.Dean, L.Schultz, N.Long
Out: B.McCreery (calf), L.Sullivan (omitted), J.Noble (concussion)
Last week's sub: Joe Richards
ESSENDON
In: D.Shiel, J.Kelly, N.Caddy
Out: D.Heppell (managed), T.Goldstein (managed), J.Menzie (omitted)
Last week's sub: Nik Cox
SATURDAY, JULY 6
North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: C.McKercher
Out: Z.Fisher (foot)
Last week's sub: Dylan Stephens
GOLD COAST
In: N.Moyle
Out: J.Witts (back)
Last week's sub: Bailey Humphrey
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Burgoyne, F.Evans
Out: J.Sinn (quad), W.Lorenz (omitted)
Last week's sub: Will Lorenz
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: N.Coffield, B.Khamis, L.McNeil
Out: L.Jones (knee soreness), C.Weightman (groin), O.Baker (omitted)
Last week's sub: Oskar Baker
Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GEELONG
In: S.Mannagh, O.Henry
Out: M.O'Connor (omitted), J.Clark (omitted)
Last week's sub: Mark O'Connor
HAWTHORN
In: L.Breust, M.Lewis
Out: J.Sicily (shoulder), C.Dear (soreness)
Last week's sub: Harry Morrison
Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Engie Stadium, 7.30pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: A.Cadman, J.Peatling, D.Jones
Out: C.Brown (omitted), J.Kelly (calf), M.Gruzewski (omitted)
Last week's sub: Toby McMullin
CARLTON
In: T.De Koning, M.Cottrell
Out: M.Pittonet (omitted), G.Hewett (omitted)
Last week's sub: George Hewett
Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: B.Cox, M.Walters
Out: H.Davies (omitted), B.Walker (shoulder)
Last week's sub: James Aish
RICHMOND
In: N.Cumberland
Out: D.Martin (managed)
Last week's sub: Sam Banks
SUNDAY, JULY 7
Melbourne v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: J.Melksham, C.Salem, B.Laurie, J.Bowey, T.Fullarton
Out: H.Petty (hamstring), K.Brown (omitted)
Last week's sub: Kynan Brown
WEST COAST
In: H.Johnston, J.Williams, H.Edwards, J.Hutchinson
Out: M.Flynn (ankle)
Last week's sub: Ryan Maric
St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: D.Howard, M.Phillipou, T.Membrey, Z.Jones, R.Byrnes, B.Paton
Out: M.King (knee), A.Caminiti (ankle), P.Dow (ankle)
Last week's sub: Cooper Sharman
SYDNEY
In: R.Fox, M.Roberts, L.McAndrew, P.Snell
Out: H.Cunningham (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Caiden Cleary
Brisbane v Adelaide at the Gabba, 4.10pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: J.Payne, J.Tunstill, D.Fort
Out: None
Last week's sub: Jaspa Fletcher
ADELAIDE
In: B.Smith, J.Borlase, C.Jones, C.Burgess
Out: W.Hamill (omitted)
Last week's sub: Zac Taylor