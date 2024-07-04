The teams are in for round 17's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

Dylan Shiel, Brennan Cox and Mitch Lewis. Pictures: AFL Photos

ROUND 17 is shaping as the return from long absences, with Dylan Shiel in for Essendon, Brennan Cox for Fremantle and Mitch Lewis back for Hawthorn.

And Melbourne's Jake Melksham is straight back to AFL level after recovering from his ruptured ACL.

In other team news, Cody Weightman is out injured for the Bulldogs, while Josh Daicos (calf) has been named for Collingwood's Friday night blockbuster against Essendon despite being under an injury cloud.

Shiel has been recalled by Bombers coach Brad Scott to play just his second game of 2024 after an earlier appearance as the substitute in round 10 against North Melbourne.

Cox will play for the first time since Fremantle's opening match of the season against Brisbane where he tore his hamstring. Michael Walters is also back for the Dockers to face Richmond.

And the Hawks regain Lewis to partner Mabior Chol in the forward line, back from the hamstring injury he suffered in the Easter Monday loss to Geelong. Coincidentally, Lewis returns to play the same opponent.

Gold Coast has just one change as it seeks to break its road drought against North Melbourne, bringing in Ned Moyle to replace injured skipper Jarrod Witts, while the Kangaroos have named Colby McKercher.

The Bulldogs will be without Weightman (groin) and Liam Jones (knee) to face Port Adelaide, but have named Nick Coffield to play just his third game for the club.

Former No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman has been named for Greater Western Sydney, with Callum Brown dropped, while opponents Carlton regain Tom De Koning and Matt Cottrell.

In Sunday's games, Brisbane has named Jack Payne to face Adelaide after the key defender missed last week's win over Melbourne with a foot injury.

Jack Payne in action during Brisbane's clash with Hawthorn in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Melksham is straight back in for the Demons, while Jake Bowey and Christian Salem have also been named on an extended bench.

St Kilda has named Tim Membrey to replace Max King (knee), with Mattaes Phillipou also selected.

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Collingwood v Essendon at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Dean, L.Schultz, N.Long

Out: B.McCreery (calf), L.Sullivan (omitted), J.Noble (concussion)

Last week's sub: Joe Richards

ESSENDON

In: D.Shiel, J.Kelly, N.Caddy

Out: D.Heppell (managed), T.Goldstein (managed), J.Menzie (omitted)

Last week's sub: Nik Cox

SATURDAY, JULY 6

North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: C.McKercher

Out: Z.Fisher (foot)

Last week's sub: Dylan Stephens

GOLD COAST

In: N.Moyle

Out: J.Witts (back)

Last week's sub: Bailey Humphrey

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Burgoyne, F.Evans

Out: J.Sinn (quad), W.Lorenz (omitted)

Last week's sub: Will Lorenz

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: N.Coffield, B.Khamis, L.McNeil

Out: L.Jones (knee soreness), C.Weightman (groin), O.Baker (omitted)

Last week's sub: Oskar Baker

Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GEELONG

In: S.Mannagh, O.Henry

Out: M.O'Connor (omitted), J.Clark (omitted)

Last week's sub: Mark O'Connor

HAWTHORN

In: L.Breust, M.Lewis

Out: J.Sicily (shoulder), C.Dear (soreness)

Last week's sub: Harry Morrison

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Engie Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: A.Cadman, J.Peatling, D.Jones

Out: C.Brown (omitted), J.Kelly (calf), M.Gruzewski (omitted)

Last week's sub: Toby McMullin

CARLTON

In: T.De Koning, M.Cottrell

Out: M.Pittonet (omitted), G.Hewett (omitted)

Last week's sub: George Hewett

Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: B.Cox, M.Walters

Out: H.Davies (omitted), B.Walker (shoulder)

Last week's sub: James Aish

RICHMOND

In: N.Cumberland

Out: D.Martin (managed)

Last week's sub: Sam Banks

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Melbourne v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Melksham, C.Salem, B.Laurie, J.Bowey, T.Fullarton

Out: H.Petty (hamstring), K.Brown (omitted)

Last week's sub: Kynan Brown

WEST COAST

In: H.Johnston, J.Williams, H.Edwards, J.Hutchinson

Out: M.Flynn (ankle)

Last week's sub: Ryan Maric

St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: D.Howard, M.Phillipou, T.Membrey, Z.Jones, R.Byrnes, B.Paton

Out: M.King (knee), A.Caminiti (ankle), P.Dow (ankle)

Last week's sub: Cooper Sharman

SYDNEY

In: R.Fox, M.Roberts, L.McAndrew, P.Snell

Out: H.Cunningham (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Caiden Cleary

Brisbane v Adelaide at the Gabba, 4.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Payne, J.Tunstill, D.Fort

Out: None

Last week's sub: Jaspa Fletcher

ADELAIDE

In: B.Smith, J.Borlase, C.Jones, C.Burgess

Out: W.Hamill (omitted)

Last week's sub: Zac Taylor