George Hewett in action during the R12 match between Carlton and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on May 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back

A spot in the VFLW Grand Final is on the line when Williamstown hosts North Melbourne on Sunday at DSV Stadium. The loser will still remain in the premiership race and advance to next week's preliminary final. Saturday's first semi-final sees Western Bulldogs taking on Port Melbourne, where the winner will progress to the prelim.

It's set to be another blockbuster weekend in the VFL as teams begin to sort themselves out in the run home to finals. The battle between first- and second-placed Werribee and Footscray highlights a big Saturday, with Box Hill v Geelong on Sunday also massive in the context of the season.

There are some crucial match-ups in the battle for the top five in the WAFL, with Claremont hosting South Fremantle, and East Fremantle away to Perth. There's also a clash between top and bottom on the ladder as AFL-affiliated clubs Peel Thunder and West Coast go toe to toe.

And in the SANFL, Norwood will be looking to consolidate top spot when it takes on West Adelaide, while Glenelg v Woodville-West Torrens also promises to be an enticing match.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 15

Saturday, July 6

Gold Coast v Williamstown, People First Stadium, 11.05am AEST

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton, Blacktown ISP, 1.05pm AEST

Brisbane v Casey, Brighton Homes Arena, 1.05pm AEST

Werribee v Footscray, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Essendon, ETU Stadium, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, July 7

Sandringham v Sydney, RSEA Park, 11.05am AEST

Frankston v Collingwood, Kinetic Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Box Hill v Geelong, Box Hill City Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Richmond, Genis Steel Oval, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, finals W2

Saturday, July 6

Western Bulldogs v Port Melbourne, Whitten Oval, 1pm AEST

Sunday, July 7

Williamstown v North Melbourne, DSV Stadium, 2pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 13

Sunday, July 7

Central District v Adelaide, X Convenience Oval, 1.10pm ACST

Sturt v South Adelaide, Thomas Farms Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Glenelg v Woodville-West Torrens, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

West Adelaide v Norwood, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

North Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Prospect Oval, 2.30pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 14

Saturday, July 6

Peel Thunder v West Coast, Lane Group Stadium, 12.30pm AWST

Claremont v South Fremantle, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Subiaco v East Perth, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

Perth v East Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 2.30pm AWST

West Perth v Swan Districts, Pentanet Stadium, 2.30pm AWST