Allies and Vic Country face off in the 2024 Marsh AFL U18 Boys National Championships on Sunday

Allies' Sam Marshall and Vic Country's Finn O'Sullivan. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday when the Allies host Vic Country at Brighton Homes Arena from 10.35am AEST.

Allies midfield star Leo Lombard will be looking to continue his strong U18s form, as will fellow Suns Academy member Zeke Uwland, and potential Brisbane draftee Sam Marshall.

Potential No.1 draft pick Finn O'Sullivan will return from injury for his first game with Vic Country, with Harvey Langford – touted as a first-round selection later this year – and Cooper Hynes out to show their wares again after match-winning performances last week against WA.

The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

ALLIES

No Player Name 2 Zeke Uwland 4 Ricky Mentha 8 Leonardo Lombard 10 Lachlan Carmichael 11 Josaia Delana 13 Oliver Depaoli-Kubank 16 Samuel Marshall 20 Daniel Annable 21 Lenny Douglas 25 Fergus McFadyen 26 Zai Millane 27 Waylon Davey 28 Joel Cochran 31 Ryan Gilder 32 Jobe Shanahan 33 Lachlan Hogan 34 Nathaniel Sulzberger 37 Joshua Murphy 39 Tom Gillett 40 Logan Smith 41 Cooper Bell 43 Ty Gallop 44 Billy Richardson 9 Joe Harrison (emg) 30 Noah Chamberlain (emg) 38 Oliver Dean (emg)



VIC COUNTRY