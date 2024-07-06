THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday when the Allies host Vic Country at Brighton Homes Arena from 10.35am AEST.
Allies midfield star Leo Lombard will be looking to continue his strong U18s form, as will fellow Suns Academy member Zeke Uwland, and potential Brisbane draftee Sam Marshall.
Potential No.1 draft pick Finn O'Sullivan will return from injury for his first game with Vic Country, with Harvey Langford – touted as a first-round selection later this year – and Cooper Hynes out to show their wares again after match-winning performances last week against WA.
The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).
All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time.
All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.
ALLIES
|No
|Player Name
|2
|Zeke Uwland
|4
|Ricky Mentha
|8
|Leonardo Lombard
|10
|Lachlan Carmichael
|11
|Josaia Delana
|13
|Oliver Depaoli-Kubank
|16
|Samuel Marshall
|20
|Daniel Annable
|21
|Lenny Douglas
|25
|Fergus McFadyen
|26
|Zai Millane
|27
|Waylon Davey
|28
|Joel Cochran
|31
|Ryan Gilder
|32
|Jobe Shanahan
|33
|Lachlan Hogan
|34
|Nathaniel Sulzberger
|37
|Joshua Murphy
|39
|Tom Gillett
|40
|Logan Smith
|41
|Cooper Bell
|43
|Ty Gallop
|44
|Billy Richardson
|9
|Joe Harrison (emg)
|30
|Noah Chamberlain (emg)
|38
|Oliver Dean (emg)
VIC COUNTRY
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Jasper Alger
|4
|Oliver Warburton
|5
|Finn O’Sullivan
|7
|Ollie Hannaford
|9
|Joe Berry
|10
|Rhys Unwin
|12
|Harry Charleson
|13
|Tobie Travaglia (c)
|14
|Sam Lalor (c)
|15
|Xavier Ivisic
|16
|Lachie Jaques
|20
|Jack Whitlock
|22
|Harvey Langford
|24
|Matt Whitlock
|25
|Riley Onley
|26
|Jack Ough
|28
|James Barrat
|30
|Cooper Hynes
|31
|Alixzander Tauru
|32
|Riak Andrew
|35
|Jordan Doherty
|37
|Floyd Burmeister
|38
|Jonty Faull
|2
|Archer Day-Wicks (emg)
|6
|River Stevens (emg)
|21
|Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves (emg)
|23
|Willem Duursma (emg)