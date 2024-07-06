Allies' Sam Marshall and Vic Country's Finn O'Sullivan. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday when the Allies host Vic Country at Brighton Homes Arena from 10.35am AEST. 

Allies midfield star Leo Lombard will be looking to continue his strong U18s form, as will fellow Suns Academy member Zeke Uwland, and potential Brisbane draftee Sam Marshall

Potential No.1 draft pick Finn O'Sullivan will return from injury for his first game with Vic Country, with Harvey Langford – touted as a first-round selection later this year – and Cooper Hynes out to show their wares again after match-winning performances last week against WA.

U18s SCORES AND STATS Check out our new U18s match centre

LIVE from 10.35am AEST

U18s: Allies v Vic Country

The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania). 

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time. 

U18s LATEST All you need to know about the Marsh AFL U18 Championships

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

ALLIES

No Player Name
2 Zeke Uwland
4 Ricky Mentha
8 Leonardo Lombard
10 Lachlan Carmichael
11 Josaia Delana
13 Oliver Depaoli-Kubank
16 Samuel Marshall
20 Daniel Annable
21 Lenny Douglas
25 Fergus McFadyen
26 Zai Millane
27 Waylon Davey
28 Joel Cochran
31 Ryan Gilder
32 Jobe Shanahan
33 Lachlan Hogan
34 Nathaniel Sulzberger
37 Joshua Murphy
39 Tom Gillett
40 Logan Smith
41 Cooper Bell
43 Ty Gallop
44 Billy Richardson
9 Joe Harrison (emg)
30 Noah Chamberlain (emg)
38 Oliver Dean (emg)


VIC COUNTRY

No Player Name
1 Jasper Alger
4 Oliver Warburton
5 Finn O’Sullivan
7 Ollie Hannaford
9 Joe Berry
10 Rhys Unwin
12 Harry Charleson
13 Tobie Travaglia (c)
14 Sam Lalor (c)
15 Xavier Ivisic
16 Lachie Jaques
20 Jack Whitlock
22 Harvey Langford
24 Matt Whitlock
25 Riley Onley
26 Jack Ough
28 James Barrat
30 Cooper Hynes
31 Alixzander Tauru
32 Riak Andrew
35 Jordan Doherty
37 Floyd Burmeister
38 Jonty Faull
2 Archer Day-Wicks (emg)
6 River Stevens (emg)
21 Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves (emg)
23 Willem Duursma (emg)