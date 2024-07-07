Zac Williams celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Essendon in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE THIRD and final round of AFL Fantasy position updates have been confirmed by Champion Data and some new dual-position players (DPP) have been added to the game.

Players must currently be allocated in a single position in the game to qualify for the position addition. They will have played 35 per cent of time in their new position and have played half of the games to be eligible.

After a record number of DPPs were added after round six, the additions following round 11 and now round 17 are sparse.

Zac Williams' role in Carlton's forward-line has seen him add FWD status and has the handy DEF/FWD flexibility. Gold Coast's Ben Long and North Melbourne's Toby Pink are also available with that dual-position status.

Draft leagues looking for defenders should consider Darcy Tucker as an add from the free agents if he's available. The Roo is averaging 71 and with scores of 118 and 80 in his last two matches and he is fieldable in most Draft leagues.

It is also worth having a cheeky look at Liam Henry, who is also now a MID/FWD.

Player

Club

Initial Position

Added Position

New Position

Jack Carroll

Carlton

MID

FWD

MID/FWD

Zac Williams

Carlton

DEF

FWD

DEF/FWD

Lachlan Sullivan

Collingwood

MID

FWD

MID/FWD

Ben Long

Gold Coast Suns

DEF

FWD

DEF/FWD

Daniel Turner

Melbourne

DEF

FWD

DEF/FWD

Darcy Tucker

North Melbourne

MID

DEF

DEF/MID

Toby Pink

North Melbourne

DEF

FWD

DEF/FWD

Jack Graham

Richmond

FWD

MID

MID/FWD

Liam Henry

St Kilda

MID

FWD

MID/FWD

Mason Wood

St Kilda

MID

FWD

MID/FWD

Jamaine Jones

West Coast Eagles

DEF

FWD

DEF/FWD

