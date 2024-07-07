For the last time this season, new dual-position players have been added to the game

Zac Williams celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Essendon in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE THIRD and final round of AFL Fantasy position updates have been confirmed by Champion Data and some new dual-position players (DPP) have been added to the game.

Players must currently be allocated in a single position in the game to qualify for the position addition. They will have played 35 per cent of time in their new position and have played half of the games to be eligible.

After a record number of DPPs were added after round six, the additions following round 11 and now round 17 are sparse.

Zac Williams' role in Carlton's forward-line has seen him add FWD status and has the handy DEF/FWD flexibility. Gold Coast's Ben Long and North Melbourne's Toby Pink are also available with that dual-position status.

Draft leagues looking for defenders should consider Darcy Tucker as an add from the free agents if he's available. The Roo is averaging 71 and with scores of 118 and 80 in his last two matches and he is fieldable in most Draft leagues.

It is also worth having a cheeky look at Liam Henry, who is also now a MID/FWD.

Player Club Initial Position Added Position New Position Jack Carroll Carlton MID FWD MID/FWD Zac Williams Carlton DEF FWD DEF/FWD Lachlan Sullivan Collingwood MID FWD MID/FWD Ben Long Gold Coast Suns DEF FWD DEF/FWD Daniel Turner Melbourne DEF FWD DEF/FWD Darcy Tucker North Melbourne MID DEF DEF/MID Toby Pink North Melbourne DEF FWD DEF/FWD Jack Graham Richmond FWD MID MID/FWD Liam Henry St Kilda MID FWD MID/FWD Mason Wood St Kilda MID FWD MID/FWD Jamaine Jones West Coast Eagles DEF FWD DEF/FWD

