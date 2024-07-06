Geelong is back in the hunt for a top-four spot after downing Hawthorn

Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during the R17 match between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GEELONG is back in the top-four race after handing Hawthorn a reality check with a 51-point win at GMHBA Stadium.

After dropping six of seven games mid-season, the Cats bounced back last week to defeat Essendon and continued that strong form to punish a young Hawks outfit 16.14 (110) to 9.5 (59).

CATS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

Led by Jeremy Cameron's four goals, the Cats dominated every facet of the game to extend their margin at every change.

The loss could be made worse for the Hawks with returning forward Mitch Lewis taken off after a heavy knock to the head in the last term.

Tom Stewart, in a new role in the midfield, gathered 26 disposals, while Brad Close added four goals of his own and Gary Rohan two in his 200th game.

Dylan Moore was Hawthorn's best player with two goals and 26 touches.

Lewis looked promising early with two major before being forced off.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Close closes door to notch number four Brad Close caps off an emphatic Geelong victory with his fourth goal of the game

00:56 Huge Hawk worry with Lewis dazed in brutal clash Returning Hawthorn forward Mitch Lewis comes off the field woozy after being collected high in this sickening contest

00:33 Moore bang for buck: Dylan doubles up Dylan Moore tries his best to lift his side with a couple of crucial goals in the third quarter

00:33 De Koning swings past for sizzling checkside Sam De Koning brings up his second goal of the contest in super fashion

00:33 Lewis swarmed after feelgood goal on return Mitch Lewis gets surrounded by teammates after marking his comeback to the senior side with a major

00:37 Worpel fools everybody with sweet candy sell James Worpel executes a clever move before bursting through for an eye-catching finish

00:47 Rohan running hot early in game 200 Gary Rohan lands an exciting double in the first term to kickstart his 200th AFL game in style

GEELONG 4.5 9.7 13.11 16.14 (110)

HAWTHORN 1.1 4.3 7.5 9.5 (59)

GOALS

Geelong: Cameron 4, Close 4, Rohan 2, De Koning 2, Neale 2, Miers, Blicavs

Hawthorn: Chol 2, Moore 2, Lewis 2, Worpel, Jiath, D'Ambrosio

BEST

Geelong: Stewart, Dempsey, Duncan, Dangerfield, Bowes, Cameron

Hawthorn: Worpel, Day, Moore, Meek, Impey, Amon

INJURIES

Geelong: Nil

Hawthorn: Lewis (head)

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Ollie Henry (replaced Patrick Dangerfield in the fourth quarter)

Hawthorn: Harry Morrison (replaced Jack Gunston in the third quarter)

LATE CHANGES

Geelong: Mitch Knevitt (illness) replaced in selected side by Jhye Clark

Hawthorn: Nil

Crowd: TBC at GMBHA Stadium