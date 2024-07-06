GEELONG is back in the top-four race after handing Hawthorn a reality check with a 51-point win at GMHBA Stadium.
After dropping six of seven games mid-season, the Cats bounced back last week to defeat Essendon and continued that strong form to punish a young Hawks outfit 16.14 (110) to 9.5 (59).
CATS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats
Led by Jeremy Cameron's four goals, the Cats dominated every facet of the game to extend their margin at every change.
The loss could be made worse for the Hawks with returning forward Mitch Lewis taken off after a heavy knock to the head in the last term.
Tom Stewart, in a new role in the midfield, gathered 26 disposals, while Brad Close added four goals of his own and Gary Rohan two in his 200th game.
Dylan Moore was Hawthorn's best player with two goals and 26 touches.
Lewis looked promising early with two major before being forced off.
More to come
GEELONG 4.5 9.7 13.11 16.14 (110)
HAWTHORN 1.1 4.3 7.5 9.5 (59)
GOALS
Geelong: Cameron 4, Close 4, Rohan 2, De Koning 2, Neale 2, Miers, Blicavs
Hawthorn: Chol 2, Moore 2, Lewis 2, Worpel, Jiath, D'Ambrosio
BEST
Geelong: Stewart, Dempsey, Duncan, Dangerfield, Bowes, Cameron
Hawthorn: Worpel, Day, Moore, Meek, Impey, Amon
INJURIES
Geelong: Nil
Hawthorn: Lewis (head)
SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Ollie Henry (replaced Patrick Dangerfield in the fourth quarter)
Hawthorn: Harry Morrison (replaced Jack Gunston in the third quarter)
LATE CHANGES
Geelong: Mitch Knevitt (illness) replaced in selected side by Jhye Clark
Hawthorn: Nil
Crowd: TBC at GMBHA Stadium