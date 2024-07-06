Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during the R17 match between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GEELONG is back in the top-four race after handing Hawthorn a reality check with a 51-point win at GMHBA Stadium.

After dropping six of seven games mid-season, the Cats bounced back last week to defeat Essendon and continued that strong form to punish a young Hawks outfit 16.14 (110) to 9.5 (59).

CATS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

Led by Jeremy Cameron's four goals, the Cats dominated every facet of the game to extend their margin at every change.

The loss could be made worse for the Hawks with returning forward Mitch Lewis taken off after a heavy knock to the head in the last term.

Tom Stewart, in a new role in the midfield, gathered 26 disposals, while Brad Close added four goals of his own and Gary Rohan two in his 200th game.

Dylan Moore was Hawthorn's best player with two goals and 26 touches.

Lewis looked promising early with two major before being forced off.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:33

    Close closes door to notch number four

    Brad Close caps off an emphatic Geelong victory with his fourth goal of the game

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Huge Hawk worry with Lewis dazed in brutal clash

    Returning Hawthorn forward Mitch Lewis comes off the field woozy after being collected high in this sickening contest

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Moore bang for buck: Dylan doubles up

    Dylan Moore tries his best to lift his side with a couple of crucial goals in the third quarter

    AFL
  • 00:33

    De Koning swings past for sizzling checkside

    Sam De Koning brings up his second goal of the contest in super fashion

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Lewis swarmed after feelgood goal on return

    Mitch Lewis gets surrounded by teammates after marking his comeback to the senior side with a major

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Worpel fools everybody with sweet candy sell

    James Worpel executes a clever move before bursting through for an eye-catching finish

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Rohan running hot early in game 200

    Gary Rohan lands an exciting double in the first term to kickstart his 200th AFL game in style

    AFL

GEELONG          4.5     9.7     13.11     16.14     (110)
HAWTHORN     1.1     4.3     7.5     9.5     (59)

GOALS
Geelong: Cameron 4, Close 4, Rohan 2, De Koning 2, Neale 2, Miers, Blicavs
Hawthorn: Chol 2, Moore 2, Lewis 2, Worpel, Jiath, D'Ambrosio

BEST
Geelong: Stewart, Dempsey, Duncan, Dangerfield, Bowes, Cameron
Hawthorn: Worpel, Day, Moore, Meek, Impey, Amon

INJURIES
Geelong: Nil
Hawthorn: Lewis (head)

SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Ollie Henry (replaced Patrick Dangerfield in the fourth quarter)
Hawthorn: Harry Morrison (replaced Jack Gunston in the third quarter)

LATE CHANGES
Geelong: Mitch Knevitt (illness) replaced in selected side by Jhye Clark
Hawthorn: Nil

Crowd: TBC at GMBHA Stadium