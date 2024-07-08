Hawthorn spearhead to miss the rest of 2024 after suffering a serious knee injury against Geelong

Mitch Lewis leaves the field after injuring himself during Hawthorn's clash with Geelong in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN key forward Mitch Lewis requires a knee reconstruction after suffering a season-ending injury in Saturday’s loss to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

The 25-year-old underwent scans on Monday morning that revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Lewis collided with Cats defender Jake Kolodjashnij early in the fourth quarter after backing back with the flight of the ball and exited the game after copping a blow to the head.

The Victorian was cleared of concussion at the ground, but the Hawks have been sweating on these scan results, which are far more serious than first feared.

Lewis had only just returned at AFL level for the first time since Easter Monday, after missing three months with a cartilage issue in his left knee.

He has endured a history of knee problems, including an ACL scare in late January last year.

Lewis missed the first six rounds of 2023 before returning to follow up his breakout 2022 campaign by kicking 36 goals from 15 appearances.

With off-season signing Mabior Chol making an impact in his absence, Hawthorn was hoping the inclusion of Lewis would boost the club’s chances of returning to September for the first time since 2018.