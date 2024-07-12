You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

It's preliminary final weekend in the VFLW as minor premier Williamstown takes on the Western Bulldogs, with the winner to advance to the Grand Final against North Melbourne. The Roos booked their spot in the decider with last weekend's victory over the Gulls, who remain in the race courtesy of a double-chance. The Dogs, meanwhile, beat reigning premier Port Melbourne in last week's semi-final.

The race for a finals berth in the VFL heats up on Saturday as Sandringham (vs Williamstown) and Sydney (vs North Melbourne) face crunch encounters. There's a massive clash between Box Hill and Southport to try to move higher up in the top six, while Collingwood is up against high-flying Geelong. Sunday's action includes a match-up between Richmond and Gold Coast, while Footscray takes on Carlton.

In the WAFL, East Fremantle will be looking to keep pace with the top five but won't have it easy against to side Peel Thunder, while Swan Districts meets Claremont in another huge match.

And in the SANFL, Norwood will seek to hold on to top spot in a clash against Adelaide, as Woodville-West Torrens and Sturt battle it out in a top-five encounter.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 16

Saturday, July 13

Sydney v North Melbourne, Tramway Oval, 10.05am AEST

Southport v Box Hill, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Werribee v Coburg, Avalon Airport Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Collingwood v Geelong, Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Frankston, Genis Steel Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Sandringham, DSV Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

Sunday, July 14

Richmond v Gold Coast, Swinburne Centre, 11.05am AEST

Footscray v Carlton, Whitten Oval, 12pm AEST

Casey v Essendon, Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, finals W3

Sunday, July 14

Williamstown v Western Bulldogs, ETU Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 14

Saturday, July 13

Norwood v Adelaide, Norwood Oval, 1.10pm ACST

Port Adelaide v Glenelg, Alberton Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Woodville-West Torrens v Sturt, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Central District v West Adelaide, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST

South Adelaide v North Adelaide, Victor Harbor, 2.30pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 15

Saturday, July 13

West Coast v West Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 11.10am AWST

East Fremantle v Peel Thunder, Lane Group Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

Swan Districts v Claremont, Steel Blue Oval, 2.40pm AWST