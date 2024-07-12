Nick Blakey says Sydney needs to change its mindset and start setting the tone early in games

Nick Blakey in action during the match between Sydney and Fremantle at the SCG in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ENOUGH is enough after back-to-back defeats for Sydney star Nick Blakey, who says it's time for his side to strike first against opponents that are clearly setting themselves for the ladder-leading Swans.

It's a warning shot to North Melbourne ahead of Saturday's clash at the SCG, following losses to St Kilda and Fremantle in the past fortnight.

Sydney is still enjoying a luxurious two-game (plus percentage) buffer at the top of the table after a 10-game winning run in the middle of the year, but that did include giving up big early leads to Carlton, Geelong and Adelaide.

After failing to overcome deficits in the past two weeks, the man known as The Lizard says the Swans need to change their mindset and start setting the tone early in games.

"Teams are coming here and putting an enormous amount of pressure on," Blakey told AFL.com.au. "They're pumping themselves up and it's up to us now to actually throw the first punch and get on the front foot with that stuff and start to bring our best.

Sydney players look on after the loss to St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"It's a good wake up call to get back to what we really value and get back to what we were doing at the start of the year and really putting some heat on some teams.

"We'll be looking to bounce back this week, that's for sure."

If trying to snap a two-game losing run against a fast-improving North Melbourne wasn't enough inspiration, the Swans will be driven by the long-awaited return of skipper Callum Mills.

The 27-year-old All-Australian and 2022 Club Champion is back for his first game of the season following a 10-month recovery from the rotator cuff tear he suffered in a Mad Monday mishap.

"I can't even explain how big it is. He's our skipper and he hasn't been out there all year," Blakey said.

"He's an amazing leader, and just because he hasn't been playing, he's still had a big impact on this group this year and we're just extremely excited to run out behind him and to have him give his first captain's address just before the first bounce."

Callum Mills at Sydney training on July 3, 2024. Picture: Brett Costello

Mills' devastation was clear when his fate for the 2024 campaign was confirmed at the end of last season.

Appointed to sole captaincy despite his on-field absence, one could forgive Mills for letting his frustrations show on the odd occasion as he missed out on the Swans' swashbuckling start to the season.

But Blakey is adamant that has never been the case.

"I think that sums him up," he said.

"Not once have I heard him complain. Obviously, he wishes that it didn't happen, but he's never once felt sorry for himself, not around the group anyway.

"I'm sure he's had some dark days that not many people have seen, but the way he's led, the way he's done his rehab. To get himself back in the condition that he's in, he's looking incredibly good, and he's ready to go."

Callum Mills (left) and Nick Blakey celebrate Sydney's victory over West Coast at the SCG, in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

With a plethora of options in the Swans midfield, Mills is likely to spend some time at half-back this season where Blakey currently leads a dashing rebounding group.

The 24-year-old is arguably in the midst of a career-best season and after being named in the All-Australian squad last year, is closing in on his first ever green blazer.

"I think I've probably been more consistent this year. I had some really good games last year, but also some pretty poor ones," Blakey said.

"This year I think the gap between my best and worst has gotten a lot closer and I think that comes with age and a bit of maturity and knowing what is required of me and my role in the team.

"I've had a bit more responsibility this year as well within the back line. I think my form's been reasonable, but it's obviously a long way to go for the year.

"It'd be nice to be an All-Australian at some stage over my career, but I've got other things to worry about than individual accolades, that's for sure."

In the short term, those concerns focus solely on getting back to winning ways against a Kangaroos side that has sharply reversed its fortunes in recent weeks.

And after his father John's 224 games and two flags with the Roos, it's always a special encounter for Blakey jnr.

John and Nick Blakey at Sydney training on June 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"There's a bit of history there and Dad was obviously coaching there for a few years as well, so I grew up going for North," he said.

"North and Sydney were my two teams, so it's a game I like to play well in and hopefully I can do that this week."