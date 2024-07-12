Ollie Henry celebrates a goal for Geelong against Collingwood in R18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has handed reigning premier Collingwood its third-straight loss with a 20-point victory on a chilly Friday night at the MCG.

The Cats are now inside the top four with the rest of the round to play thanks to the 13.13 (91) to 10.11 (71), leaving the Pies out of the eight on percentage and at risk of falling further by the end of the weekend.

The victors relied on ebbs and flows of impact from its playing group, with different names bobbing up to impact in small moments.

Patrick Dangerfield (22 disposals, six clearances) offered some real power around stoppages, particularly at the restart, Max Holmes (27 disposals, 511 metres gained) continued his consistent season and brought some needed run and carry, while Gryan Miers (27 disposals, one goal) worked into the game with both his ball use and pressure.

The Cats reinforced the marking game Essendon established against Collingwood last week to snag the win, recording 145 marks to the Pies' 75.

After Geelong got a fast start, in which it kicked three goals before Collingwood had barely recorded a possession, the latter steeled itself and hit back with the next three majors.

The fightback and ensuing arm wrestle was born from the Pies' relentless work rate. Super proactive in their defensive spread, they repeatedly shut down any attempts the Cats made to switch the ball out of the back half and find an easy exit. As a result, they were often left to compete in a two-on-one.

Geelong didn't help itself with its ball use, often fumbling the footy or dropping marks it would typically eat up. It invited Collingwood's pressure, leading to a cycle of panicked, rushed decision-making from the Cats throughout the first three quarters.

Although Collingwood looked to control much of the game, the Cats were able to do the damage on the scoreboard in the short spurts where they were completely on top.

At the turn of the final quarter, however, Geelong's leaders stood strong to settle matters and prevent the perennial come-from-behind Pies from finding any late momentum.

Darcy Cameron dominant tin the ruck, recording 38 hitouts to half-time before finishing with 58, but more importantly working hard back into defence to plug the gap at the top of Geelong's goal square to quell attempts to square up the footy.

The other Cameron on the field, Geelong's Jeremy, was battling it out with Isaac Quaynor deep inside the Cats' attacking 50. Although Quaynor gave up 16cm on Cameron, he competed well with him in the air and fought well on the deck in the one-on-one.

However, once there was a little more chaos inside 50 and Cameron was able to lose Quaynor in the mess the Cat found his signature class and style to record three goals.

Geelong coach Chris Scott had signalled there was a plan brewing for Collingwood midfielder Nick Daicos, with Tom Atkins and Jack Bowes each spending some time on the Pie. Despite their efforts to not only quell him but also force him to defend their ability to win the ball, Daicos had a big impact with 32 disposals and 11 clearances.

Steele Sidebottom (28 disposals, nine intercepts and a goal) continued to flourish across half back and Jamie Elliott's (five marks, two goals) return offered Collingwood some organisation in attack in the absence of Brody Mihocek.

However, with this loss, the Pies will likely need to win four of their final six games in order to keep their back-to-back flag hopes alive.

And facing a run of games against Hawthorn, Richmond, Carlton, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, that will be easier said than done.

Pies fans hold their breath

Despite having to contest with a rotation of Tom Atkins and Jack Bowes through the midfield, Nick Daicos got off to a blistering start to record 11 disposals and three clearances in the first quarter alone. Concerns were raised in the second quarter, however, when the young star stood after a contest on the wing repeatedly grasping his left hamstring. It was ultimately confirmed as a cork, but Daicos ran out the game with little suggestion he was hampered.

Nick Daicos grabs at his leg during Collingwood's game against Geelong in R18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Welcome back, Jamie

In his first game since Collingwood's round eight win over Carlton due to a vascular issue, Jamie Elliott wowed the crowd with his first goal. A long, high kick from Cat Zach Tuohy toward Zach Guthrie across the Pies' forward 50 arc made Elliott's eyes light up. With speed he contested it in the air against Guthrie and as the ball landed and Guthrie went to ground, Elliott didn't. Gathering the footy, the Pie slotted it from the pocket to put his side up late in the first quarter before turning to blow kisses to the crowd.

A hot start

Geelong got a fast start, kicking three goals from 11 disposals before Collingwood even possessed the footy. Dangerfield was destructive out of the middle, allowing his side to get the ball deep inside 50 with speed, which forced the Pies' defenders on the back foot. The first goal came via Shaun Mannagh after an impressive Gryan Miers tackle to win a holding the ball free kick, with the following two from Shannon Neale as he presented well in the air.

COLLINGWOOD 4.5 6.8 8.10 10.11 (71)

GEELONG 3.5 7.6 10.9 13.13 (91)

GOALS

Collingwood: Richards 2, Elliott 2, Lipinski, Hoskin-Elliott, Crisp, De Goey, Sidebottom, Cameron

Geelong: Cameron 3, Neale 2, Stengle 2, Mannagh, Close, Miers, Dempsey, Bowes, O.Henry

BEST

Collingwood: Cameron, N.Daicos, Sidebottom, Noble, De Goey

Geelong: Dangerfield, Miers, Holmes, Bowes, Cameron

INJURIES

Collingwood: N.Daicos (corked left hamstring), Schultz (head knock)

Geelong: Stewart (head knock)

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Reef McInnes (replaced Lachie Schultz in the final quarter)

Geelong: Ollie Henry (replaced Shannon Neale at three-quarter time)

Crowd: 73,435 at the MCG