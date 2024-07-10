Leo Lombard with Cal Twomey on Gettable.

GETTABLE hits Gold Coast this week.

With co-host Cal Twomey in Queensland for this week's under-16s championships, he is joined by Gold Coast's Academy star Leo Lombard and Suns recruiting boss Kall Burns to chat about all things trade and draft.

Learn More 25:45

He's given updates on where Lombard stands as a draft prospect this year, Gold Coast's continual growth under new coach Damien Hardwick, and which rival stars the Suns could target during the Trade Period.

Twomey then joins fellow Gettable co-host Riley Beveridge to give the latest on free agents Cam Zurhaar and Josh Battle, an update on a couple of Essendon young guns, as well as the latest on a West Coast co-captain.

