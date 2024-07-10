Justin Longmuir says Adam Simpson should be remembered for the role he played in bringing the Eagles their recent success

Justin Longmuir and Adam Simpson at a press conference ahead of the derby in round six, 2024.

FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir has paid tribute to the role Adam Simpson played in his career and encouraged fans to remember the former West Coast coach for the role he played in the club's most recent successful era.

Simpson and the Eagles parted ways on Tuesday after 11 seasons, with the premiership coach and club deciding the time was right for a fresh start after a challenging three seasons that had netted just eight wins.

The 48-year-old leaves as one of only three premiership coaches in the Eagles' history, having led the club to the 2015 Grand Final in his second year and the 2018 flag during a period of success that included six consecutive finals series.

Longmuir, who spent four seasons under Simpson from 2014-17, said the former North Melbourne captain had shaped his own coaching career as well as many others, and should leave proud of his contribution to the club.

"I just feel for him as a person and what he's gone through. It's been a really challenging time given the rebuild they're going through and the youth of their team," Longmuir said on Wednesday.

"He's been front and square with that … and the public face of it. I just hope we remember 'Simmo' for his earlier days.

"He came in and had instant success, a Grand Final in his second year, and he's won a flag. He's had an impact on a lot of young men and a lot of coaches who were around him, me being one of them.

"He should walk out really proud of what he's done. I'm not calling the end of his footy career, but at the end of his time at West Coast he should be really proud."

Adam Simpson lifts the premiership cup after the Grand Final between West Coast and Collingwood at the MCG on September 29, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Longmuir said he had learned plenty from Simpson about setting up a football environment, coaching and educating, and tactics, with the former Eagles coach handing him significant responsibilities during a formative four seasons.

The Fremantle coach was reluctant to talk about the credentials of his own assistants to replace Simpson, including forwards coach Jaymie Graham, out of respect for the former coach, who is now expected to take a break from the game before assessing his next step.

"It just doesn't feel right, so I'm happy to answer those sort of questions down the track," Longmuir said. "I just don't really feel like now's the time to talk about Simmo's replacement considering all he's done for me."

The Dockers take on Hawthorn in Launceston on Saturday, with Tasmanian key defender Alex Pearce pushing hard to return ahead of schedule from a fractured left forearm.

Pearce trained on Wednesday and appeared untroubled through kicking and ball-movement drills while sporting a large guard where he underwent surgery less than three weeks ago.

Longmuir said a decision on whether Pearce plays would be left to medical staff this week, with young backman Josh Draper expected to be available after a groin issue, if needed.

"He knows I'll give him a game. I don't need convincing," Longmuir said of Pearce.

"It's touch and go but he's progressing well and if it's not this week it'll likely be next week.

"He's pushing though. He wants to get home to 'Launnie' and play in front of family and friends, so we'll see how it pans out this afternoon."

Longmuir said an injury to Hawthorn key forward Mitch Lewis would not change the Dockers' selection strategy, given the leadership Pearce provides.

In attack, young key forward Pat Voss appears primed to replace ruckman Sean Darcy (concussion) in a reshuffle that would see Luke Jackson shift into the No.1 ruck role, but Longmuir said there were options with forward Matt Taberner and ruckman Liam Reidy available.