THE announcement of the 2024 All-Australian team is just days away.
The best of the best from the 2024 season will be unveiled on Thursday August 29, the 34th All-Australian team since the competition went national in 1991.
Take a look below at a brief history of the All-Australian team dating back to 1947 and every club's most recognised players and best haul since 1991.
History
The first unofficial All-Australian team was selected in 1947 by Sporting Life magazine, with the publication naming an unofficial composite best team of players from around the country each year until 1955.
In 1953, the first official All-Australian team was named from the best performed players at that year's Australian Football Carnival in Adelaide. Between 1953 and 1988, 15 All-Australian teams were selected in this way, focusing only on performances at the carnival and picked by representatives of the various state teams.
Between 1982 and 1990, an 'Team of the Year' was picked by Victorian selectors. It meant that during this period, players could be picked in both the Team of the Year and the carnival All-Australian side.
With the launch of the national competition in 1991 came the All-Australian team as we know it today. At the end of every season, a panel of experts select a best team based on performances during the AFL season.
*The below club-by-club breakdown considers All-Australian squads since 1991 only
Current All-Australians
Rory Laird (2), Matt Crouch, Jordan Dawson, Brodie Smith, Taylor Walker
Most times All-Australian
Mark Ricciuto (8)
All-Australian captains
Mark Ricciuto (2004, 2005), Andrew McLeod (2007)
Most All-Australians in one season
Five in 1993 (Greg Anderson, Ben Hart, Tony Modra, Tony McGuinness, Nigel Smart)
Years with no All-Australians
1995, 2010, 2011, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Current All-Australians
Lachie Neale (3), Harris Andrews (2), Charlie Cameron (2), Joe Daniher (at Essendon), Dayne Zorko
Most times All-Australian
Michael Voss (5)
All-Australian captains
Michael Voss (2002, 2003)
Most All-Australians in one season
Six in 2002 (Jason Akermanis, Simon Black, Chris Johnson, Nigel Lappin, Justin Leppitsch, Michael Voss)
Years with no All-Australians
1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018
Current All-Australians
Patrick Cripps (4), Charlie Curnow (2), Sam Docherty, Harry McKay, Adam Saad, Sam Walsh
Most times All-Australian
Stephen Silvagni (5)
All-Australian captains
Greg Williams (1994), Chris Judd (2008)
Most All-Australians in one season
Five in 1995 (Craig Bradley, Ang Christou, Anthony Koutoufides, Justin Madden, Stephen Silvagni) and 2000 (Scott Camporeale, Anthony Koutoufides, Andrew McKay, Brett Ratten, Lance Whitnall)
Years with no All-Australians
1991, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020
Current All-Australians
Scott Pendlebury (6), Tom Mitchell (2 at Hawthorn), Darcy Moore (2), Josh Daicos, Nick Daicos, Brayden Maynard, Steele Sidebottom
Most times All-Australian
Nathan Buckley (7)
All-Australian captains
None
Most All-Australians in one season
Six in 2011 (Travis Cloke, Leon Davis, Scott Pendlebury, Ben Reid, Dane Swan, Dale Thomas)
Years with no All-Australians
1993, 1995, 2002, 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021
Current All-Australians
Zach Merrett (3), Todd Goldstein (at North Melbourne), Dyson Heppell, Darcy Parish, Dylan Shiel (at GWS), Jake Stringer (at Western Bulldogs)
Most times All-Australian
Matthew Lloyd & James Hird (5)
All-Australian captains
James Hird (2001)
Most All-Australians in one season
Four in 2000 (Dustin Fletcher, Damien Hardwick, James Hird, Matthew Lloyd) and 2001 (James Hird, Jason Johnson, Matthew Lloyd, Sean Wellman)
Years with no All-Australians
1994, 1997, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022
Current All-Australians
Nat Fyfe (3), Andrew Brayshaw, Luke Ryan, Caleb Serong, Michael Walters
Most times All-Australian
Matthew Pavlich (6)
All-Australian captains
Nat Fyfe (2019)
Most All-Australians in one season
Three in 2003 (Peter Bell, Paul Hasleby, Matthew Pavlich) and 2014 (Hayden Ballantyne, Nat Fyfe, Aaron Sandilands)
Years with no All-Australians
1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2011, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021
Current All-Australians
Patrick Dangerfield (8, including three at Adelaide), Tom Stewart (5), Tom Hawkins (5), Jeremy Cameron (3, including 2 at GWS), Mark Blicavs, Cam Guthrie, Tyson Stengle
Most times All-Australian
Matthew Scarlett, Joel Selwood & Corey Enright (6)
All-Australian captains
Gary Ablett (1995), Joel Selwood (2013, 2014, 2016), Patrick Dangerfield (2020), Tom Hawkins (2022)
Most All-Australians in one season
Nine in 2007 (Gary Ablett, Jimmy Bartel, Joel Corey, Matthew Egan, Steve Johnson, Cameron Ling, Darren Milburn, Cameron Mooney, Matthew Scarlett)
Years with no All-Australians
1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2015
Current All-Australians
Touk Miller (2)
Most times All-Australian
Gary Ablett (4)
All-Australian captains
Gary Ablett (2011)
Most All-Australians in one season
One in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2021 and 2022
Years with no All-Australians
2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2023
Current All-Australians
Toby Greene (3), Nick Haynes, Josh Kelly, Sam Taylor, Lachie Whitfield
Most times All-Australian
Toby Greene (3)
All-Australian captains
Toby Greene (2023)
Most All-Australians in one season
Two in 2016 (Toby Greene, Heath Shaw) and 2017 (Josh Kelly, Dylan Shiel)
Years with no All-Australians
2012, 2014
Current All-Australians
Luke Breust (2), Chad Wingard (2 at Port Adelaide), Jack Gunston, James Sicily
Most times All-Australian
Shane Crawford and Lance Franklin (4)
All-Australian captains
Luke Hodge (2010)
Most All-Australians in one season
Three in 1992 (Jason Dunstall, Darren Jarman, John Platten), 1994 (Ben Allan, Jason Dunstall, Chris Langford), 2005 (Trent Croad, Peter Everitt, Luke Hodge), 2012 (Grant Birchall, Lance Franklin, Cyril Rioli), 2014 (Luke Breust, Jordan Lewis, Jarryd Roughead) and 2015 (Josh Gibson, Cyril Rioli, Sam Mitchell)
Years with no All-Australians
1991, 2000, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Current All-Australians
Max Gawn (6), Christian Petracca (4), Clayton Oliver (3), Steven May (2), Jake Lever
Most times All-Australian
Max Gawn (6)
All-Australian captains
Max Gawn (2021)
Most All-Australians in one season
Five in 2021 (Max Gawn, Jake Lever, Steven May, Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca)
Years with no All-Australians
1992, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015
Current All-Australians
Nick Larkey
Most times All-Australian
Wayne Carey (7)
All-Australian captains
Wayne Carey (1993, 1998, 1999, 2000)
Most All-Australians in one season
Four in 1998 (Glenn Archer, Wayne Carey, David King, Anthony Stevens)
Years with no All-Australians
1991, 1992, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 2020, 2021, 2022
Current All-Australians
Travis Boak (3) Connor Rozee (2), Aliir Aliir, Zak Butters, Darcy Byrne-Jones, Charlie Dixon, Dan Houston, Ollie Wines
Most times All-Australian
Robbie Gray & Warren Tredrea (4)
All-Australian captains
None
Most All-Australians in one season
Four in 2002 (Josh Francou, Brett Montgomery, Matthew Primus, Warren Tredrea)
Years with no All-Australians
1998, 1999, 2000, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2019
Current All-Australians
Dustin Martin (4), Shai Bolton, Dylan Grimes, Tom Lynch (at Gold Coast)
Most times All-Australian
Alex Rance (5)
All-Australian captains
Alex Rance (2017)
Most All-Australians in one season
Four in 2018 (Shane Edwards, Dustin Martin, Alex Rance, Jack Riewoldt)
Years with no All-Australians
1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1997, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2021
Current All-Australians
Jack Sinclair (2), Jack Steele, Callum Wilkie
Most times All-Australian
Robert Harvey (8)
All-Australian captains
Nick Riewoldt (2009)
Most All-Australians in one season
Five in 2009 (Nick Dal Santo, Brendon Goddard, Lenny Hayes, Leigh Montagna, Nick Riewoldt)
Years with no All-Australians
2000, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
Current All-Australians
Brodie Grundy (2 at Collingwood), Taylor Adams (at Collingwood), Errol Gulden, Isaac Heeney, Callum Mills, Tom Papley, Luke Parker, Dane Rampe
Most times All-Australian
Adam Goodes & Lance Franklin (4)
All-Australian captains
Paul Kelly (1996, 1997), Lance Franklin (2018)
Most All-Australians in one season
Five in 2016 (Lance Franklin, Daniel Hannebery, Josh Kennedy, Luke Parker, Dane Rampe)
Years with no All-Australians
1992, 1993, 1994, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2019, 2020
Current All-Australians
Jeremy McGovern (4), Andrew Gaff (2), Elliot Yeo (2), Jack Darling, Tim Kelly (at Geelong), Liam Ryan
Most times All-Australian
Ben Cousins & Dean Cox (6)
All-Australian captains
Darren Glass (2012)
Most All-Australians in one season
Four in 1991 (Chris Mainwaring, Peter Matera, Guy McKenna, Craig Turley), 1994 (David Hart, Glen Jakovich, Peter Matera, Guy McKenna), 2006 (Ben Cousins, Dean Cox, Darren Glass, Chris Judd), 2012 (Darren Glass, Dean Cox, Nic Naitanui, Beau Waters) and 2019 (Shannon Hurn, Jack Darling, Jeremy McGovern, Elliot Yeo)
Years with no All-Australians
2000, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2022, 2023
Current All-Australians
Marcus Bontempelli (5), Jack Macrae (3), Caleb Daniel, Bailey Dale, Tim English
Most times All-Australian
Brad Johnson (6)
All-Australian captains
Brad Johnson (2006), Robert Murphy (2015)
Most All-Australians in one season
Three in 1998 (Chris Grant, Paul Hudson, Scott West), 2002 (Nathan Brown, Luke Darcy, Brad Johnson), 2006 (Lindsay Gilbee, Brad Johnson, Scott West), 2015 (Robert Murphy, Jake Stringer, Easton Wood), 2020 (Marcus Bontempelli, Caleb Daniel, Jack Macrae) and 2021 (Marcus Bontempelli, Bailey Dale, Jack Macrae)
Years with no All-Australians
1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2022