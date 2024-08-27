Take a look at your club's All-Australian history since the competition went national in 1991

The 2023 AFL All-Australian team is seen during the AFL Awards on August 30. Picture: AFL Photos

THE announcement of the 2024 All-Australian team is just days away.

The best of the best from the 2024 season will be unveiled on Thursday August 29, the 34th All-Australian team since the competition went national in 1991.

Take a look below at a brief history of the All-Australian team dating back to 1947 and every club's most recognised players and best haul since 1991.

History

The first unofficial All-Australian team was selected in 1947 by Sporting Life magazine, with the publication naming an unofficial composite best team of players from around the country each year until 1955.

In 1953, the first official All-Australian team was named from the best performed players at that year's Australian Football Carnival in Adelaide. Between 1953 and 1988, 15 All-Australian teams were selected in this way, focusing only on performances at the carnival and picked by representatives of the various state teams.

Between 1982 and 1990, an 'Team of the Year' was picked by Victorian selectors. It meant that during this period, players could be picked in both the Team of the Year and the carnival All-Australian side.

With the launch of the national competition in 1991 came the All-Australian team as we know it today. At the end of every season, a panel of experts select a best team based on performances during the AFL season.

*The below club-by-club breakdown considers All-Australian squads since 1991 only

Current All-Australians

Rory Laird (2), Matt Crouch, Jordan Dawson, Brodie Smith, Taylor Walker

Most times All-Australian

Mark Ricciuto (8)

All-Australian captains

Mark Ricciuto (2004, 2005), Andrew McLeod (2007)

Most All-Australians in one season

Five in 1993 (Greg Anderson, Ben Hart, Tony Modra, Tony McGuinness, Nigel Smart)

Years with no All-Australians

1995, 2010, 2011, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Adelaide's Mark Ricciuto during the 2004 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Lachie Neale (3), Harris Andrews (2), Charlie Cameron (2), Joe Daniher (at Essendon), Dayne Zorko

Most times All-Australian

Michael Voss (5)

All-Australian captains

Michael Voss (2002, 2003)

Most All-Australians in one season

Six in 2002 (Jason Akermanis, Simon Black, Chris Johnson, Nigel Lappin, Justin Leppitsch, Michael Voss)

Years with no All-Australians

1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018

Michael Voss celebrates Brisbane's win in the 2003 Grand Final against Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Patrick Cripps (4), Charlie Curnow (2), Sam Docherty, Harry McKay, Adam Saad, Sam Walsh

Most times All-Australian

Stephen Silvagni (5)

All-Australian captains

Greg Williams (1994), Chris Judd (2008)

Most All-Australians in one season

Five in 1995 (Craig Bradley, Ang Christou, Anthony Koutoufides, Justin Madden, Stephen Silvagni) and 2000 (Scott Camporeale, Anthony Koutoufides, Andrew McKay, Brett Ratten, Lance Whitnall)

Years with no All-Australians

1991, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020

Carlton defender Stephen Silvagni during the 1995 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Scott Pendlebury (6), Tom Mitchell (2 at Hawthorn), Darcy Moore (2), Josh Daicos, Nick Daicos, Brayden Maynard, Steele Sidebottom

Most times All-Australian

Nathan Buckley (7)

All-Australian captains

None

Most All-Australians in one season

Six in 2011 (Travis Cloke, Leon Davis, Scott Pendlebury, Ben Reid, Dane Swan, Dale Thomas)

Years with no All-Australians

1993, 1995, 2002, 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021

Nathan Buckley ahead of the 2002 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Zach Merrett (3), Todd Goldstein (at North Melbourne), Dyson Heppell, Darcy Parish, Dylan Shiel (at GWS), Jake Stringer (at Western Bulldogs)

Most times All-Australian

Matthew Lloyd & James Hird (5)

All-Australian captains

James Hird (2001)

Most All-Australians in one season

Four in 2000 (Dustin Fletcher, Damien Hardwick, James Hird, Matthew Lloyd) and 2001 (James Hird, Jason Johnson, Matthew Lloyd, Sean Wellman)

Years with no All-Australians

1994, 1997, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022

Essendon's James Hird during the 2000 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Nat Fyfe (3), Andrew Brayshaw, Luke Ryan, Caleb Serong, Michael Walters

Most times All-Australian

Matthew Pavlich (6)

All-Australian captains

Nat Fyfe (2019)

Most All-Australians in one season

Three in 2003 (Peter Bell, Paul Hasleby, Matthew Pavlich) and 2014 (Hayden Ballantyne, Nat Fyfe, Aaron Sandilands)

Years with no All-Australians

1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2011, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021

Matthew Pavlich celebrates a goal for Fremantle against Geelong in the 2013 semi-final at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Patrick Dangerfield (8, including three at Adelaide), Tom Stewart (5), Tom Hawkins (5), Jeremy Cameron (3, including 2 at GWS), Mark Blicavs, Cam Guthrie, Tyson Stengle

Most times All-Australian

Matthew Scarlett, Joel Selwood & Corey Enright (6)

All-Australian captains

Gary Ablett (1995), Joel Selwood (2013, 2014, 2016), Patrick Dangerfield (2020), Tom Hawkins (2022)

Most All-Australians in one season

Nine in 2007 (Gary Ablett, Jimmy Bartel, Joel Corey, Matthew Egan, Steve Johnson, Cameron Ling, Darren Milburn, Cameron Mooney, Matthew Scarlett)

Years with no All-Australians

1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2015

The nine Geelong players in the 2007 All-Australian side, from left: (back row) Cameron Ling, Matthew Scarlett, Jimmy Bartel, Gary Ablett jnr, Steve Johnson; (front row) Joel Corey, Cameron Mooney, Matthew Egan, Darren Milburn. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Touk Miller (2)

Most times All-Australian

Gary Ablett (4)

All-Australian captains

Gary Ablett (2011)

Most All-Australians in one season

One in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2021 and 2022

Years with no All-Australians

2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2023

Gold Coast midfielder Gary Ablett during the 2011 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Toby Greene (3), Nick Haynes, Josh Kelly, Sam Taylor, Lachie Whitfield

Most times All-Australian

Toby Greene (3)

All-Australian captains

Toby Greene (2023)

Most All-Australians in one season

Two in 2016 (Toby Greene, Heath Shaw) and 2017 (Josh Kelly, Dylan Shiel)

Years with no All-Australians

2012, 2014

Toby Greene after being named captain of the 2023 All-Australian side. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Luke Breust (2), Chad Wingard (2 at Port Adelaide), Jack Gunston, James Sicily

Most times All-Australian

Shane Crawford and Lance Franklin (4)

All-Australian captains

Luke Hodge (2010)

Most All-Australians in one season

Three in 1992 (Jason Dunstall, Darren Jarman, John Platten), 1994 (Ben Allan, Jason Dunstall, Chris Langford), 2005 (Trent Croad, Peter Everitt, Luke Hodge), 2012 (Grant Birchall, Lance Franklin, Cyril Rioli), 2014 (Luke Breust, Jordan Lewis, Jarryd Roughead) and 2015 (Josh Gibson, Cyril Rioli, Sam Mitchell)

Years with no All-Australians

1991, 2000, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Shane Crawford and Luke Hodge celebrate a win for Hawthorn during the 2006 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Max Gawn (6), Christian Petracca (4), Clayton Oliver (3), Steven May (2), Jake Lever

Most times All-Australian

Max Gawn (6)

All-Australian captains

Max Gawn (2021)

Most All-Australians in one season

Five in 2021 (Max Gawn, Jake Lever, Steven May, Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca)

Years with no All-Australians

1992, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Melbourne captain Max Gawn during the 2021 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Nick Larkey

Most times All-Australian

Wayne Carey (7)

All-Australian captains

Wayne Carey (1993, 1998, 1999, 2000)

Most All-Australians in one season

Four in 1998 (Glenn Archer, Wayne Carey, David King, Anthony Stevens)

Years with no All-Australians

1991, 1992, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 2020, 2021, 2022

North Melbourne forward Wayne Carey during the 1998 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Travis Boak (3) Connor Rozee (2), Aliir Aliir, Zak Butters, Darcy Byrne-Jones, Charlie Dixon, Dan Houston, Ollie Wines

Most times All-Australian

Robbie Gray & Warren Tredrea (4)

All-Australian captains

None

Most All-Australians in one season

Four in 2002 (Josh Francou, Brett Montgomery, Matthew Primus, Warren Tredrea)

Years with no All-Australians

1998, 1999, 2000, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2019

Warren Tredrea celebrates a goal for Port Adelaide against St Kilda during the 2002 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Dustin Martin (4), Shai Bolton, Dylan Grimes, Tom Lynch (at Gold Coast)

Most times All-Australian

Alex Rance (5)

All-Australian captains

Alex Rance (2017)

Most All-Australians in one season

Four in 2018 (Shane Edwards, Dustin Martin, Alex Rance, Jack Riewoldt)

Years with no All-Australians

1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1997, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2021

Alex Rance during the 2017 Grand Final between Richmond and Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Jack Sinclair (2), Jack Steele, Callum Wilkie

Most times All-Australian

Robert Harvey (8)

All-Australian captains

Nick Riewoldt (2009)

Most All-Australians in one season

Five in 2009 (Nick Dal Santo, Brendon Goddard, Lenny Hayes, Leigh Montagna, Nick Riewoldt)

Years with no All-Australians

2000, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

Robert Harvey celebrates a win for St Kilda during the 1998 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Brodie Grundy (2 at Collingwood), Taylor Adams (at Collingwood), Errol Gulden, Isaac Heeney, Callum Mills, Tom Papley, Luke Parker, Dane Rampe

Most times All-Australian

Adam Goodes & Lance Franklin (4)

All-Australian captains

Paul Kelly (1996, 1997), Lance Franklin (2018)

Most All-Australians in one season

Five in 2016 (Lance Franklin, Daniel Hannebery, Josh Kennedy, Luke Parker, Dane Rampe)

Years with no All-Australians

1992, 1993, 1994, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2019, 2020

Adam Goodes celebrates a goal for Sydney in the 2012 AFL Grand Final against Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Jeremy McGovern (4), Andrew Gaff (2), Elliot Yeo (2), Jack Darling, Tim Kelly (at Geelong), Liam Ryan

Most times All-Australian

Ben Cousins & Dean Cox (6)

All-Australian captains

Darren Glass (2012)

Most All-Australians in one season

Four in 1991 (Chris Mainwaring, Peter Matera, Guy McKenna, Craig Turley), 1994 (David Hart, Glen Jakovich, Peter Matera, Guy McKenna), 2006 (Ben Cousins, Dean Cox, Darren Glass, Chris Judd), 2012 (Darren Glass, Dean Cox, Nic Naitanui, Beau Waters) and 2019 (Shannon Hurn, Jack Darling, Jeremy McGovern, Elliot Yeo)

Years with no All-Australians

2000, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2022, 2023

West Coast midfielder Ben Cousins during the 2005 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Current All-Australians

Marcus Bontempelli (5), Jack Macrae (3), Caleb Daniel, Bailey Dale, Tim English

Most times All-Australian

Brad Johnson (6)

All-Australian captains

Brad Johnson (2006), Robert Murphy (2015)

Most All-Australians in one season

Three in 1998 (Chris Grant, Paul Hudson, Scott West), 2002 (Nathan Brown, Luke Darcy, Brad Johnson), 2006 (Lindsay Gilbee, Brad Johnson, Scott West), 2015 (Robert Murphy, Jake Stringer, Easton Wood), 2020 (Marcus Bontempelli, Caleb Daniel, Jack Macrae) and 2021 (Marcus Bontempelli, Bailey Dale, Jack Macrae)

Years with no All-Australians

1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2022