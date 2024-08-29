Ollie Dempsey celebrates a goal for Geelong against Carlton in R15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

OLLIE Dempsey has become just the second Geelong player to win the Telstra Rising Star Award as the best young player in the AFL this year.

With boom youngsters Sam Darcy and Harley Reid ineligible due to being suspended during the season, Dempsey was the red-hot favourite for the award and picked up 52 of a possible 55 votes.

He won ahead of North Melbourne's George Wardlaw, who was close behind in second with 43 votes. Brisbane forward Kai Lohmann (21), St Kilda winger Darcy Wilson (15) and Kangaroos youngster Colby McKercher rounded out the top five.

Dempsey joins his former skipper Joel Selwood, the 2007 Rising Star, as the only Cats players to win the Ron Evans Medal.

First drafted as a rookie in 2021, Dempsey was still eligible for the award having played just seven games in his first two seasons at the Cats. To be eligible, a player must be under 21 years old and have played less than 10 AFL games at the start of the year.

Dempsey has become a mainstay of Chris Scott's side this year, playing all 23 matches and averaging 18 disposals and a goal a game.

The Rising Star winner is determined by the panel of 10 experts that also picks the All-Australian team, plus AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan. This year's AA panel comprised of: Andrew Dillon (Chair), Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Abbey Holmes, Glen Jakovich, Matthew Pavlich, Laura Kane and Josh Mahoney.

Each judge gave votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis to determine the winner.

Dempsey got five votes from nine of the 11 judges, with Abbey Holmes (Wardlaw) and Josh Mahoney (Lohmann) the exceptions.

2024 Telstra AFL Rising Star voting

1st place – Oliver Dempsey (52 votes)

2nd place – George Wardlaw (43 votes)

3rd place – Kai Lohmann (21 votes)

4th place – Darcy Wilson (15 votes)

5th place – Colby McKercher (12 votes)

6th place – Bodhi Uwland (9 votes)

7th place – Darcy Jones (6 votes)

8th place – Matt Roberts (3 votes)

9th place – Lawson Humphries (2 votes)

=10th place – Caleb Windsor (1 vote)

=10th place – Logan Morris (1 vote)

Andrew Dillon (Chair)

5. Oliver Dempsey

4. George Wardlaw

3. Darcy Jones

2. Darcy Wilson

1. Colby McKercher

Eddie Betts

5. Oliver Dempsey

4. George Wardlaw

3. Darcy Jones

2. Lawson Humphries

1. Bodhi Uwland

Jude Bolton

5. Oliver Dempsey

4. George Wardlaw

3. Matt Roberts

2. Darcy Wilson

1. Kai Lohmann

Nathan Buckley

5. Oliver Dempsey

4. George Wardlaw

3. Bodhi Uwland

2. Darcy Wilson

1. Kai Lohmann

Kane Cornes

5. Oliver Dempsey

4. George Wardlaw

3. Darcy Wilson

2. Bodhi Uwland

1. Kai Lohmann

Abbey Holmes

5. George Wardlaw

4. Oliver Dempsey

3. Colby McKercher

2. Kai Lohmann

1. Bodhi Uwland

Glen Jakovich

5. Oliver Dempsey

4. Kai Lohmann

3. Colby McKercher

2. George Wardlaw

1. Bodhi Uwland

Matthew Pavlich

5. Oliver Dempsey

4. George Wardlaw

3. Kai Lohmann

2. Colby McKercher

1. Bodhi Uwland

Laura Kane

5. Oliver Dempsey

4. George Wardlaw

3. Colby McKercher

2. Kai Lohmann

1. Darcy Wilson

Josh Mahoney

5. Kai Lohmann

4. George Wardlaw

3. Oliver Dempsey

2. Darcy Wilson

1. Logan Morris

Kevin Sheehan

5. Oliver Dempsey

4. George Wardlaw

3. Darcy Wilson

2. Kai Lohmann

1. Caleb Windsor