IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Jeremy Cameron's form suggests another big night's on the cards against Pies
- How will Jamie Elliott fare in his return after a long layoff?
- All the fallout from Isaac Heeney's unsuccessful Tribunal appeal
- Dees' dire ruck situation, a watch on sore Curnow, Power and Lions on high alert
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.