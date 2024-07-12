Queensland v Allies and Vic Metro v Vic Country continue the 2024 Marsh AFL U18 Girls National Championships this weekend

Bronte Parker and Mackenzie Williams. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships continue this weekend when Queensland hosts the Allies on Saturday and Vic Metro takes on Vic Country on Sunday.

Queensland plays its second game of the tournament from 10.15am AEST on Saturday at Brighton Homes Arena in Ipswich against the Allies.

And on Sunday morning, Vic Metro hosts Vic Country at Marvel Stadium from 1pm AEST.

>> WATCH QUEENSLAND v ALLIES LIVE FROM 1.30pm AEST ON SATURDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Nine games will be played over the coming June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.

The tournament will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

Queensland v Allies

QUEENSLAND

No Player Name 4 Amelia Ella 5 Zimra Hussain 7 Annabelle Foat 10 Mia Salisbury 12 Aleah Stringer 13 Kaiya Hides 15 Sunny Lappin 16 Nyalli Milne 17 Poppy Tindal 18 Bronte Parker 19 Harlee McIlwain 20 Raffael Baviello 23 Alannah Welsh 24 Siobhan Ross 25 Skye White 26 Lilu Hung (vc) 28 Monique Corrigan 29 Lilly Baker 30 Dekota Baron 31 Chloe Gaunt 32 Georja Davies 33 Havana Harris (c) 34 Farradai Hopkins

ALLIES

No Player Name 1 Mischa Barwin 2 Marika Carlton 3 Emma Stark 5 Sophie Strong 7 Taylor Smith 9 Ashley Patton 10 Ella Parker 11 Lucy Thompson 12 Amelie Prosser-Shaw 13 Tatyana Perry 14 Lauren Bull 15 Ava Read 16 Priya Bowering 18 Danika Mcdonald 21 Taya White 22 Mackenzie Williams 23 Emma Juneja 24 Amelia Martin 26 Tamika Rourke 27 Ellie Veerhuis 28 Isla Wiencke 29 Ellie Hall 39 Madeleine Quinn 8 Kalliopi Gikas (emg) 38 Eva Harris (emg)

Vic Metro v Vic Country squads

VIC METRO

To come

VIC COUNTRY

To come