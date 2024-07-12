THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships continue this weekend when Queensland hosts the Allies on Saturday and Vic Metro takes on Vic Country on Sunday.
Queensland plays its second game of the tournament from 10.15am AEST on Saturday at Brighton Homes Arena in Ipswich against the Allies.
And on Sunday morning, Vic Metro hosts Vic Country at Marvel Stadium from 1pm AEST.
>> WATCH QUEENSLAND v ALLIES LIVE FROM 1.30pm AEST ON SATURDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW
Nine games will be played over the coming June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.
The tournament will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.
All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.
Queensland v Allies
QUEENSLAND
|No
|Player Name
|4
|Amelia Ella
|5
|Zimra Hussain
|7
|Annabelle Foat
|10
|Mia Salisbury
|12
|Aleah Stringer
|13
|Kaiya Hides
|15
|Sunny Lappin
|16
|Nyalli Milne
|17
|Poppy Tindal
|18
|Bronte Parker
|19
|Harlee McIlwain
|20
|Raffael Baviello
|23
|Alannah Welsh
|24
|Siobhan Ross
|25
|Skye White
|26
|Lilu Hung (vc)
|28
|Monique Corrigan
|29
|Lilly Baker
|30
|Dekota Baron
|31
|Chloe Gaunt
|32
|Georja Davies
|33
|Havana Harris (c)
|34
|Farradai Hopkins
ALLIES
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Mischa Barwin
|2
|Marika Carlton
|3
|Emma Stark
|5
|Sophie Strong
|7
|Taylor Smith
|9
|Ashley Patton
|10
|Ella Parker
|11
|Lucy Thompson
|12
|Amelie Prosser-Shaw
|13
|Tatyana Perry
|14
|Lauren Bull
|15
|Ava Read
|16
|Priya Bowering
|18
|Danika Mcdonald
|21
|Taya White
|22
|Mackenzie Williams
|23
|Emma Juneja
|24
|Amelia Martin
|26
|Tamika Rourke
|27
|Ellie Veerhuis
|28
|Isla Wiencke
|29
|Ellie Hall
|39
|Madeleine Quinn
|8
|Kalliopi Gikas (emg)
|38
|Eva Harris (emg)
Vic Metro v Vic Country squads
VIC METRO
To come
VIC COUNTRY
To come