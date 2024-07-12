Bronte Parker and Mackenzie Williams. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships continue this weekend when Queensland hosts the Allies on Saturday and Vic Metro takes on Vic Country on Sunday.

Queensland plays its second game of the tournament from 10.15am AEST on Saturday at Brighton Homes Arena in Ipswich against the Allies. 

And on Sunday morning, Vic Metro hosts Vic Country at Marvel Stadium from 1pm AEST.   

LIVE from 10.15am AEST

U18 Girls: Queensland v Allies

Nine games will be played over the coming June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.

The tournament will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

U18 CHAMPS
Queensland v Allies

QUEENSLAND

No Player Name
4 Amelia Ella
5 Zimra Hussain
7 Annabelle Foat
10 Mia Salisbury
12 Aleah Stringer
13 Kaiya Hides
15 Sunny Lappin
16 Nyalli Milne
17 Poppy Tindal
18 Bronte Parker
19 Harlee McIlwain
20 Raffael Baviello
23 Alannah Welsh
24 Siobhan Ross
25 Skye White
26 Lilu Hung (vc)
28 Monique Corrigan
29 Lilly Baker
30 Dekota Baron
31 Chloe Gaunt
32 Georja Davies
33 Havana Harris (c)
34 Farradai Hopkins

ALLIES

No Player Name
1 Mischa Barwin
2 Marika Carlton
3 Emma Stark
5 Sophie Strong
7 Taylor Smith
9 Ashley Patton
10 Ella Parker
11 Lucy Thompson
12 Amelie Prosser-Shaw
13 Tatyana Perry
14 Lauren Bull
15 Ava Read
16 Priya Bowering
18 Danika Mcdonald
21 Taya White
22 Mackenzie Williams
23 Emma Juneja
24 Amelia Martin
26 Tamika Rourke
27 Ellie Veerhuis
28 Isla Wiencke
29 Ellie Hall
39 Madeleine Quinn
8 Kalliopi Gikas (emg)
38 Eva Harris (emg)

Vic Metro v Vic Country squads

VIC METRO

VIC COUNTRY

