Rhylee West celebrates during the round 18 match between Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium, July 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have rebounded magnificently to score a crucial 14-point upset win over Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was best afield and Rhylee West also kicked four goals as the Bulldogs recovered from a shaky start to win the Saturday twilight game 14.16 (100) to 12.14 (86).

BULLDOGS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

In his 200th game, Blues captain Patrick Cripps did all he could to put the team on his back through the last quarter and carry them home, but he could not inspire Carlton to the win.

It follows the Bulldogs' 48-point loss to Port Adelaide and keeps them in touch with the top eight, while second-placed Carlton has lost two in a row.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 11:17 Full post-match, R18: Blues Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 18’s match against Western Bulldogs

01:37 Ugle-Hagan shines bright with fantastic four Jamarra Ugle-Hagan helps get the Dogs over the line with a pivotal four-goal showing

07:09 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Carlton The Bulldogs and Blues clash in round 18

00:46 Jamarra just can’t stop scoring with fine fourth The Bulldogs continue to inch closer to pulling off a huge win as Jamarra Ugle-Hagan snares goal number four

00:34 West enjoying goal-fest as treble turns up heat Rhylee West adds two more ripping goals to his tally to make it three on the day

00:24 Blues blow with luckless Zac subbed out Carlton suffers an injury headache in the second term with Zac Williams forced out of the game after lunging for a tackle

00:42 Milestone man Cripps zips away for cracking goal Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps scores a ripping major on the run in his 200th game

00:30 Bont breaks out his best in swinging stunner Marcus Bontempelli delivers a cracking effort on the burst to lift his side

00:54 Outstanding Owies fires up Blues faithful Matthew Owies gets his side buzzing in the first term after producing an early double

00:29 Weightman gets lift-off in sizzling early speccy Cody Weightman wows the crowd in the first term with a stunning mark

Half-back Bailey Dale also shone for the Bulldogs with 31 disposals, but Ugle-Hagan dominated.

After kicking three goals in the first half, Carlton's Harry McKay only had one disposals in the last two quarters and fellow key forward Charlie Curnow kicked 3.7.

Learn More 07:09

After losing Adam Treloar as a late withdrawal with a tight calf, the Bulldogs did their best to kick themselves out of the game.

They sprayed 0.7, with Ugle-Hagan a glaring offender, as the Blues kicked three goals and took a 15-point lead into the first change.

Learn More 00:54

Three quick goals at the start of the second term steadied the Bulldogs and they briefly took the lead.

But the Blues hit back and after West missed a snap he should have nailed, Carlton went on the rampage from the kick in and Cripps marked his milestone game with a sublime goal on the run.

Learn More 00:42

Carlton lost Zac Williams in the second term with a hamstring injury as the two teams went goal for goal, with the Bulldogs taking a three-point lead into the main break.

The game went up a cog in the third term, with the Bulldogs bursting clear from the first bounce and West kicking a goal just 17 seconds into the quarter.

Indeed, the Bulldogs kicked three goals in the term from centre-bounce clearances.

Ugle-Hagan was becoming a major issue for the Blues defence, especially with star Carlton defender Jacob Weitering appearing to be hurt.

Learn More 00:46

The Bulldogs had 20 inside 50s to 10 for the term and should have led by more than 10 points at the final change, after kicking 4.5.

Cripps was mighty in the last quarter, kicking a goal and finishing the match with a game-high 11 clearances.

But the undermanned Bulldogs defence was outstanding, with Rory Lobb and Buku Khamis prominent.

Learn More 01:37

Cripps as good as any that have come before

There's no shortage of 'greats' at Carlton, and Patrick Cripps sits high among that storied group. The Blues' skipper ran out for his 200th game with baby Koda in his arms - the same arms that rocked in round four to celebrate her birth - and then went about his business rocking the rest of the Marvel crowd. When Cripps sent a long bomb sailing through the goals in the second quarter everyone wearing navy blue - and a few more besides - gave out a roar of joy, love and appreciation, sure their hero's career coda is a long way off.

These Dogs are more than just bark

In a season as even as any in recent memory the Bulldogs have put themselves into the flag conversation. They lost their best key forward Aaron Naughton last round and the league's leading possession winner Adam Treloar pre-game, far from an ideal lead in to facing the daunting Blues, but Luke Beveridge has his side in full backs-to-the-wall mode. And that's not a good position to face a dog. With Geelong (GMHBA Stadium), Sydney (SCG) and Melbourne (Marvel) in the next three weeks we will learn exactly how far the Bulldogs can go.

Caleb Poulter celebrates during the round 18 match between Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium, July 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Cody makes - and takes - his mark

Curnow, McKay, Ugle-Hagan - there was no shortage of gun talls kicking goals on Saturday, but arguably the most influential forward on the ground was the shortest. After a fortnight in which he'd been questioned by Alastair Clarkson, defended by Luke Beveridge and sidelined by a groin injury, Cody Weightman came to play. The blond excitement machine kicked the Dogs' first goal after his team's wayward opening term, and then got involved in every forward thrust, creating space, opportunities and momentum at the same time as helping nullify the early influence of Jacob Weitering. Oh yeah, and he took this mark.

Learn More 00:29

WESTERN BULLDOGS 0.7 7.9 11.14 14.16 (100)

CARLTON 3.4 7.6 10.10 12.14 (86)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: West 4, Ugle-Hagan 4, Williams, Weightman, Poulter, Dale, Bontempelli, Darcy

Carlton: Curnow 3, McKay 3, Owies 2, Cripps 2, Cincotta, E.Hollands

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Ugle-Hagan, Dale, West, Bontempelli, Liberatore

Carlton: Cripps, Newman, Weitering, McKay, Acres

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Carlton: Williams (hamstring)

LATE CHANGES

Western Bulldogs: Adam Treloar (calf) replaced in selected side by Harvey Gallagher

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Riley Garcia (unused)

Carlton: Matthew Kennedy (replaced Zac Williams in the second quarter)

Crowd: 45,387 at Marvel Stadium