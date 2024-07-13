THE WESTERN Bulldogs have rebounded magnificently to score a crucial 14-point upset win over Carlton at Marvel Stadium.
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was best afield and Rhylee West also kicked four goals as the Bulldogs recovered from a shaky start to win the Saturday twilight game 14.16 (100) to 12.14 (86).
BULLDOGS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats
In his 200th game, Blues captain Patrick Cripps did all he could to put the team on his back through the last quarter and carry them home, but he could not inspire Carlton to the win.
It follows the Bulldogs' 48-point loss to Port Adelaide and keeps them in touch with the top eight, while second-placed Carlton has lost two in a row.
Half-back Bailey Dale also shone for the Bulldogs with 31 disposals, but Ugle-Hagan dominated.
After kicking three goals in the first half, Carlton's Harry McKay only had one disposals in the last two quarters and fellow key forward Charlie Curnow kicked 3.7.
After losing Adam Treloar as a late withdrawal with a tight calf, the Bulldogs did their best to kick themselves out of the game.
They sprayed 0.7, with Ugle-Hagan a glaring offender, as the Blues kicked three goals and took a 15-point lead into the first change.
Three quick goals at the start of the second term steadied the Bulldogs and they briefly took the lead.
But the Blues hit back and after West missed a snap he should have nailed, Carlton went on the rampage from the kick in and Cripps marked his milestone game with a sublime goal on the run.
Carlton lost Zac Williams in the second term with a hamstring injury as the two teams went goal for goal, with the Bulldogs taking a three-point lead into the main break.
The game went up a cog in the third term, with the Bulldogs bursting clear from the first bounce and West kicking a goal just 17 seconds into the quarter.
Indeed, the Bulldogs kicked three goals in the term from centre-bounce clearances.
Ugle-Hagan was becoming a major issue for the Blues defence, especially with star Carlton defender Jacob Weitering appearing to be hurt.
The Bulldogs had 20 inside 50s to 10 for the term and should have led by more than 10 points at the final change, after kicking 4.5.
Cripps was mighty in the last quarter, kicking a goal and finishing the match with a game-high 11 clearances.
But the undermanned Bulldogs defence was outstanding, with Rory Lobb and Buku Khamis prominent.
Cripps as good as any that have come before
There's no shortage of 'greats' at Carlton, and Patrick Cripps sits high among that storied group. The Blues' skipper ran out for his 200th game with baby Koda in his arms - the same arms that rocked in round four to celebrate her birth - and then went about his business rocking the rest of the Marvel crowd. When Cripps sent a long bomb sailing through the goals in the second quarter everyone wearing navy blue - and a few more besides - gave out a roar of joy, love and appreciation, sure their hero's career coda is a long way off.
These Dogs are more than just bark
In a season as even as any in recent memory the Bulldogs have put themselves into the flag conversation. They lost their best key forward Aaron Naughton last round and the league's leading possession winner Adam Treloar pre-game, far from an ideal lead in to facing the daunting Blues, but Luke Beveridge has his side in full backs-to-the-wall mode. And that's not a good position to face a dog. With Geelong (GMHBA Stadium), Sydney (SCG) and Melbourne (Marvel) in the next three weeks we will learn exactly how far the Bulldogs can go.
Cody makes - and takes - his mark
Curnow, McKay, Ugle-Hagan - there was no shortage of gun talls kicking goals on Saturday, but arguably the most influential forward on the ground was the shortest. After a fortnight in which he'd been questioned by Alastair Clarkson, defended by Luke Beveridge and sidelined by a groin injury, Cody Weightman came to play. The blond excitement machine kicked the Dogs' first goal after his team's wayward opening term, and then got involved in every forward thrust, creating space, opportunities and momentum at the same time as helping nullify the early influence of Jacob Weitering. Oh yeah, and he took this mark.
WESTERN BULLDOGS 0.7 7.9 11.14 14.16 (100)
CARLTON 3.4 7.6 10.10 12.14 (86)
GOALS
Western Bulldogs: West 4, Ugle-Hagan 4, Williams, Weightman, Poulter, Dale, Bontempelli, Darcy
Carlton: Curnow 3, McKay 3, Owies 2, Cripps 2, Cincotta, E.Hollands
BEST
Western Bulldogs: Ugle-Hagan, Dale, West, Bontempelli, Liberatore
Carlton: Cripps, Newman, Weitering, McKay, Acres
INJURIES
Western Bulldogs: Nil
Carlton: Williams (hamstring)
LATE CHANGES
Western Bulldogs: Adam Treloar (calf) replaced in selected side by Harvey Gallagher
SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Riley Garcia (unused)
Carlton: Matthew Kennedy (replaced Zac Williams in the second quarter)
Crowd: 45,387 at Marvel Stadium