The early diagnosis for Justin McInerney is a PCL injury after the Swan was subbed out of Saturday's game, while returning veteran Luke Parker impressed coach John Longmire

Justin McInerney celebrates a goal during round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

SYDNEY coach John Longmire has heaped praise on Luke Parker after the veteran returned alongside captain Callum Mills for the 79-point thumping of North Melbourne at the SCG on Saturday.

But while Parker and Mills bolstered the midfield in their first matches of the season, the Swans will be sweating on the fitness of Justin McInerney after the winger was subbed out with a knee injury.

Parker was a late inclusion and started as the substitute but gathered 13 disposals and booted two goals once called into action during the third term.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:42 Full post-match, R18: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 18’s match against North Melbourne

08:26 Full post-match, R18: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 18’s match against Sydney

07:10 Highlights: Sydney v North Melbourne The Swans and Kangaroos clash in round 18

00:25 Swans skipper mobbed after major in return Sydney captain Callum Mills gets his special moment with a return goal in his first game for the season

00:30 Super sub Parker swarmed in heartwarming goal Luke Parker kicks his 200th career major and gets surrounded by teammates after returning to the senior side

00:24 Running Swan subbed after innocuous knee injury Sydney's Justin McInerney gets subbed out of the game after hurting his left knee in the third term

00:33 Warner tears game apart with back-to-back majors Chad Warner lands consecutive goals in the second term as Sydney pulls away

00:30 Tickled Pink: Toby dobs two against ex-side North Melbourne's Toby Pink buries two first-quarter goals against his former club

00:39 Papley blasts home cracking opener on birthday Sydney's livewire Tom Papley nails the opening goal of the game on his birthday

Teammates swarmed the three-time club champion after he kicked his first goal – also his 200th for the Swans – and repeated the response when Mills added a major in the final term.

SWANS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

Parker had found it hard to find a spot in a rampaging Swans midfield after breaking an arm in a pre-season hit out, then was banned for six matches for a high bump while forced to comeback through the VFL.

Learn More 00:30

“He did such a great body of work whilst he's been out suspended. He worked as hard as any player I've ever seen through that period and did it all off his own back,” Longmire said.

“He worked so hard and had great confidence to come back in and make an impact.

“He made the call that he wanted to get back in amongst it, and to his great credit he was super, fantastic.”

Learn More 06:42

Sydney will welcome back the suspended Isaac Heeney next week for the mouth-watering clash with Brisbane but look set to be without McInerney.

The hard-running midfielder copped a knock to the knee while contesting the ball then looked in obvious discomfort soon after while standing the mark soon after.

Learn More 00:24

The 23-year-old has not missed a match this season while averaging a career-high 20.2 disposals but could be heading for a stint on the sidelines.

"It was unusual. It didn't look as though there was a lot in it, just looked like his leg collapsed a little bit," Longmire said.

"We'll have to wait and see, the early diagnosis is a PCL.

"I'm not sure what that means, he'll go into a brace in the short-term and just see what happens from there."

Learn More 07:10

The Kangaroos had impressed in recent weeks with two wins and three narrow defeats but after staying with the Swans through the first term were outclassed as the ladder-leaders put the foot down.

An emerging midfield battled hard around the stoppages, with the Swans only winning clearances 38-34, but the Roos were no match once the ball was on the outside as they lost the inside-50 count 64-39.

"It's all experience for these young players, we've got (Harry) Sheezel, (George) Wardlaw and (Tom) Powell and these guys that are just building their resume in terms of exposure to senior AFL footy,” Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson said.

Learn More 08:26

"(Tristan) Xerri the ruck playing against (Brodie) Grundy; Grundy's played 200 games, Xerri has played 50.

"The exposure that they get to these types of contests, you just wish improvement and growth as a footy club is all linear, but you have your ups and downs. We've been pretty good for the last month and a bit but we well and truly lowered our colours today.”