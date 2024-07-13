Sydney is back to its best with a 79-point drubbing of North Melbourne

Callum Mills celebrates kicking a goal with teammates during round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has brushed off any concerns about a late-season slump with an emphatic 79-point victory over North Melbourne as a pair of Swans veterans made rousing returns at the SCG on Saturday.

Skipper Callum Mills and three-time club champion Luke Parker each played their first match of the season but it was young guns Chad Warner and Errol Gulden that powered the Swans to a 20.18 (138) to 9.5 (59) win over the Kangaroos.

Warner first took the reins in the Swans’ star-studded midfield missing the suspended Isaac Heeney, breaking the game open early on the way to gathering 31 disposals.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:42 Full post-match, R18: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 18’s match against North Melbourne

08:26 Full post-match, R18: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 18’s match against Sydney

07:10 Highlights: Sydney v North Melbourne The Swans and Kangaroos clash in round 18

00:30 Super sub Parker swarmed in heartwarming goal Luke Parker kicks his 200th career major and gets surrounded by teammates after returning to the senior side

00:24 Running Swan subbed after innocuous knee injury Sydney's Justin McInerney gets subbed out of the game after hurting his left knee in the third term

00:33 Warner tears game apart with back-to-back majors Chad Warner lands consecutive goals in the second term as Sydney pulls away

00:30 Tickled Pink: Toby dobs two against ex-side North Melbourne's Toby Pink buries two first-quarter goals against his former club

00:39 Papley blasts home cracking opener on birthday Sydney's livewire Tom Papley nails the opening goal of the game on his birthday

The 23-year-old had 12 touches in a blistering second term, with eight of those score involvements while booting two goals of his own, as the Swans piled on 7.5 to take a seven-goal lead into the main break.

SWANS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

Mills lined up on a wing and finished with 12 disposals and a late goal in his first match since injuring a shoulder in a Mad Monday mishap last year, while Parker was a late inclusion after serving a six-week ban for a high bump in the VFL.

Parker started as the substitute before joining the action in the third term when Justin McInerney sustained a knee injury, the Swans’ midfielder heading straight to the centre bounce.

The 31-year-old finished with 13 disposals and two goals from 47 minutes of play, and was swamped by teammates after hitting the scoreboard just moments after coming on.

Logan McDonald put a nightmare fortnight that included a pair of costly late misses behind him with a dominant display in the Swans’ forward half, booting four goals as Tom Papley finished with the same.

Gulden (41 disposals) was important as the game opened up after the main break, while James Rowbottom (22, five clearances) helped ensure the Swans midfield took away the Roos’ strength at the stoppages.

The Kangaroos had shown promising signs with a pair of victories and three narrow defeats in recent weeks but had few answers as the Swans got on top in the middle of the park.

Co-captain Jy Simpkin battled hard with 26 disposals and a goal, while Harry Sheezel (29) and Luke Davies-Uniacke (24) added polish in a midfield that was outworked as much as outclassed.

Colby McKercher (25) added dash out of defence but the Roos found it hard to find a way out of their back half as they lost the inside-50s by 64-39.

While the Roos struggled to move the ball forward after a cautious opening term, Nick Larkey played a lone hand in the forward line and finished with three goals that might have been much more but for some gettable misses.

Former Swan Toby Pink (two goals) added an aerial presence early and Cameron Zurhaar (two goals) hit the scoreboard late, but this was a firm reminder of how far away the Roos sit from the benchmark.

Skipper Mills starts to repay Swans

Callum Mills lined up on a wing and took time to work his way into the contest in his first match for the Swans since a Mad Monday mishap last year delayed his start to the season. The Swans’ skipper only gathered 12 disposals and a late goal after returning from a shoulder injury and soft tissue concerns, but will surely be better for the run. Former co-captain Luke Parker was a late addition to the side for his first match of the season and made an immediate impact when called into action, as the Swans bolstered their midfield with a pair of All-Australians in time for the run home.

Larkey plays a lone hand up forward

The Kangaroos have unashamedly focused on rebuilding through the midfield as they look to leap off the bottom rungs of the ladder but were again exposed for a lack of high-end tall talent in the forward half. While the Roos had trouble firstly moving the ball inside the forward 50, Nick Larkey was too often the predictable target although the spearhead did finish with three goals. Toby Pink showed promising signs against his former side with two goals in the opening term, but the Roos need more aerial support for Larkey especially as their midfield continues to evolve.

Honest Chad happy to overturn umpire’s call

Chad Warner appeared to have opened up a gap on the Kangaroos when crumbing an inside 50 then converting the snap shot for the Swans’ third goal in the opening four minutes of the second term. But even as the goal umpire signalled for a major, the Swans’ midfielder was quick to tell his teammates to cease their celebrations and set up for a kick-in to the Roos. Replays showed that the 23-year-old’s kick had been touched off the boot but you can’t help but wonder how Warner might have responded if the score wasn’t set to be reviewed.

Chad Warner in action during round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY 3.4 10.10 16.14 20.18 (138)

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.2 4.4 7.5 9.5 (59)

GOALS

Sydney: McDonald 4, Papley 4, Warner 2, McLean 2, Amartey 2, Parker 2, Jordon, Grundy, Adams, Mills

North Melbourne: Larkey 3, Pink 2, Zurhaar 2, Simpkin, Ford

BEST

Sydney: Warner, Gulden, McDonald, Papley, Rowbottom, Grundy, Roberts

North Melbourne: Simpkin, Davies-Uniacke, Sheezel, Larkey, McKercher

INJURIES

Sydney: McInerney (knee)

North Melbourne: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: Sam Wicks replaced in selected side by Luke Parker

North Melbourne: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Luke Parker (replaced Justin McInerney in the third quarter)

North Melbourne: Curtis Taylor (replaced Liam Shiels in the third quarter)

Crowd: 34,663 at the SCG