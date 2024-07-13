The Hawks have produced a huge final quarter to overcome the Dockers

James Sicily celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Fremantle in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN captain James Sicily was the surprise hero as a forward as the Hawks came from behind to post a thrilling 13-point win over Fremantle in Launceston.

Sicily, on his return from his second dislocated shoulder of the season, struggled physically in defence during the first half and seemed reluctant to lay tackles at times.

But his switch into attack with his team trailing by 15 points in the third term proved a masterstroke, kicking three crucial goals to help lift his side to the 13.9 (87) to 10.14 (74) victory.

The result improved Hawthorn to 9-8 and put it within percentage of eighth spot.

Fremantle (10-6-1) started the round in third spot, but could drop as low as seventh depending on other results.

Hawthorn ruckman Lloyd Meek, who played 15 games for the Dockers before seeking a move away for more opportunities, was huge with 51 hitouts and 15 disposals.

His opponent Luke Jackson finished with 31 hitouts, 20 disposals and a goal for Freo.

The first half was a bruising tackle-fest as both sides went full throttle at each other.

Hawthorn trailed by 10 points midway through the second quarter before unleashing a four-goal burst inspired by 18-year-old forward Calsher Dear.

The son of late Hawthorn premiership player Paul Dear kicked his first goal when he snatched the ball from Jackson and snapped truly.

A minute later, he took a strong mark to kick a second, with Josh Weddle's major minutes later giving the Hawks a 13-point edge.

Fremantle at least had something to cheer about heading into the half-time break when Patrick Voss nailed a 52m set shot on the siren.

Hawthorn utility Massimo D'Ambrosio was subbed out during the long break after rolling his ankle in the second quarter.

Alarm bells were ringing for the Hawks early in the third term as Voss, Jye Amiss, Michael Frederick and Caleb Serong all unleashed unsuccessful shots on goal.

Jackson took a pack mark close to goal to finally end Fremantle's run of misses, and when Jeremy Sharp followed up with a 50m bomb, the margin was 15 points.

Sicily was sent forward late in the third term, and it paid instant dividends when he took a diving mark and kicked the goal.

Fremantle led by nine points at three-quarter time, and still held a three-point edge with 10 minutes remaining.

Sicily snatched back the lead for Hawthorn with a soccered goal.

And when he took a huge mark near the goal line before snapping truly with less than four minutes to go, it gave the Hawks breathing space they needed to secure victory.

Big move pays off for Hawks

With James Sicily struggling to have an impact in the first half, and his shoulder looking sore, the Hawks moved their captain forward. It paid off in a big way. Sicily finished with a game-high three goals, including two in the final quarter, to guide Hawthorn to a crucial win.

Hawks veteran equals record

Luke Breust ran out for his 292nd game on Saturday, and with it he equalled a record held by Matthew Boyd. Three-time premiership Hawk Breust joined former Bulldog Boyd for the most games played by a player drafted as a rookie. Breust was lively and finished with 11 disposals and two goals.

Dockers left to rue missed chances

The third quarter belonged to Fremantle, which kicked four goals to two for the term. It could have been so much more as the Dockers controlled the quarter, but kicked 4.6. Fremantle started the term with four consecutive behinds and could have put the game to bed, but was left to lament its misses as the Hawks charged home.

HAWTHORN 2.3 6.6 8.8 13.9 (87)

FREMANTLE 3.2 5.5 9.11 10.14 (74)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Sicily 3, Dear 2, Breust 2, Weddle, Watson, Newcombe, Moore, Macdonald, Chol

Fremantle: Banfield 2, Voss, Treacy, Switkowski, Sharp, Serong, Jackson, Brayshaw, Amiss

BEST

Hawthorn: Sicily, Meek, Worpel, Newcombe, Day, Nash

Fremantle: Clark, Young, Serong, Jackson, Brayshaw, Sharp

INJURIES

Hawthorn: D'Ambrosio (ankle)

Fremantle: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Harry Morrison (replaced Massimo D'Ambrosio in the third quarter)

Fremantle: Michael Walters (replaced Sam Sturt at three-quarter time)

Crowd: TBC at UTAS Stadium