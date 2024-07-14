The Giants have room for improvement despite an important win over the Tigers, according to coach Adam Kingsley

Lachie Whitfield, Callan Ward and Harvey Thomas celebrate during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Richmond in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADAM Kingsley was pleased Greater Western Sydney came away from a "danger game" against Richmond with a win, but the Giants coach wants to see more from his team.

Toby Greene rediscovered his creative best as GWS surged back into the top eight with a 24-point win at the MCG on Sunday.

TIGERS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

The captain kicked four goals, as did Jesse Hogan, and also had 10 score involvements and four goal assists.

Kingsley was pleased with an important win for the Giants, but said having just 36 inside 50s highlighted there was room for improvement.

"It was a real danger game for us, so it was nice to get the win, but there were aspects of our game that we didn't quite get right," Kingsley said.

"Our ball use from the back half had moments but we only generated 36 inside 50s (to Richmond's 53), which is extraordinarily low.

Learn More 09:18

"We didn't give our forwards ample opportunity to really score, so we were fortunate that we did make the most of our entries and kicked very accurately."

Greene and Hogan dominated up forward, while Tom Green (37 disposals) and Lachie Whitfield (35) were also influential.

Kingsley was happy with the way his side created good opportunities for its forwards when it did get inside 50.

"They (Greene and Hogan) are both very good players and very good finishers," he said.

ALL THE HGHLIGHTS Previous Next 02:25 Greene gets off the chain in scintillating forward feast Toby Greene boots four goals and sets up several more for his teammates in a clinical performance

09:12 Full post-match, R18: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 18’s match against GWS

07:13 Highlights: Richmond v GWS The Tigers and Giants clash in round 18

09:18 Full post-match, R18: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round 18’s match against Richmond

00:56 Toby tackle leaves Taranto dazed as Tiger leaves field Tim Taranto comes from the ground with concussion concerns after this tackle from Toby Bedford

00:38 Giant injury concerns as Coniglio subbed Stephen Coniglio is subbed out of the match after appearing to injure his shoulder

00:37 Toby to Toby: Bedford's hot wheels bring buffer Toby Greene hands it off to Toby Bedford and he drills a beautiful running finish

00:43 Insane Hogan dance-step leaves chasers behind in magic finish Jesse Hogan weaves through two Richmond defenders and snaps a magnificent major

00:34 Steely-eyed Green owns special moment on hallowed turf Steely Green takes a superb contested mark and drills his first career goal

00:57 Toby's terrific treble propels Giants ahead Toby Greene slots three first-half majors in a clinical start to the match

00:36 Shai activates jets as Tiges stay in touch Shai Bolton bursts away from his opponent and drills a timely Richmond major

00:33 Dashing Jones bends a gem with first MCG kick Darcy Jones bends a slick snap to open proceedings for his side

"Toby was outstanding early, not only creating goals but also contributing and getting the ball moving through the midfield.

"Jesse finished his work off in the second half and probably reaped the rewards of us trying to create some better shots and squaring up from the boundary line.

"I was really pleased with that aspect of our game."

Learn More 02:25

There is some concern over Stephen Coniglio, who was substituted out of his third game back from a shoulder injury with soreness in the joint.

It was the Giants' first visit to the MCG this season and first win over Richmond at the venue from eight attempts since their 2012 inception.

A fourth straight defeat left the Tigers (2-15) anchored to the foot of the ladder, and they lost Tim Taranto to concussion late in the game as the result of a tackle from tagger Toby Bedford.

Learn More 07:13

Kingsley was unsure when asked if he was worried Bedford could be in trouble over the incident.

"I haven't watched the replay, I saw it live, but it didn't feel like he drove him (into the ground), slung him or anything like that," Kingsley said.

"It's hard to say (what will come of it). I really don't know.

"We'll keep our fingers crossed and see how we go."

Richmond coach Adem Yze praised his side's method, in particular through the midfield, but conceded there were breakdowns in allowing the efficient Giants to score from almost half of their forward entries.

"To keep a team to 36 inside 50s but allow them to score 100 points is not good enough," Yze said.

Learn More 09:12

"We'll look at the reasons why, but on the flipside I thought we gave ourselves opportunities to score.

"Our front-half game looked better and we've just got to get back to work, but it was a disappointing day."