West Coast players and fans lifted for Adam Simpson but couldn't ride the wave to a win

Cam Rayner celebrates during the round 18 match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has leapt into the top four with its sixth straight win, staring down a spirited West Coast team that had been inspired by a tumultuous week of change to win an entertaining clash by 13 points at Optus Stadium.

The Eagles pushed right to the finish in a high-pressure game and looked capable of stealing the match late in a tribute to departed coach Adam Simpson, but the Lions were composed and steadied to win 16.10 (106) to 14.9 (93).

Dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale had plenty to do with that, winning a massive 13 clearances from his 34 disposals and kicking two goals, including a running effort from 50m in the tense final moments to likely secure another three votes.

He had plenty of midfield support as the Lions made clearance dominance the foundation of their game, winning the stoppage battle 49-35 as Hugh McCluggage (32 and seven inside 50s) and Josh Dunkley (26 and a goal) rode shotgun.

Six Lions kicked two goals, including Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood, in an even team performance that included long passages of slick ball movement and polished inside 50 kicking.

West Coast caretaker coach Jarrad Schofield shook up team selection, but also got strong performances from senior midfielders Tim Kelly (29 and seven inside 50s) and Elliot Yeo (24 and six clearances).

The team was without co-captain Liam Duggan for three quarters after the midfielder suffered concussion in a dangerous tackle from Lion s' forward Charlie Cameron.

The Schofield impact appeared instant as the Eagles jumped into the match with good intensity and took the game with run and handball, kicking the opening goal and putting the Lions on the back foot.

They looked the better team for most of the quarter in all areas except the stoppages, but the Lions took their chances with back-to-back goals, receiving a gift when Harley Reid drifted innocently into the protected area and sent Cameron close to the goal line.

Both teams maintained their pressure in the second quarter and went goal for goal early, with Yeo sparking the Eagles with a 50m set shot and Dunkley countering for the Lions with a clever conversion off the ground.

Brisbane’s clearance dominance continued through the second term as Dunkley, McCluggage and particularly Neale got on top, but it didn't convert to scoreboard dominance as West Coast fought hard to stay in the game and kept the margin to 10 points at half-time.

It became more of a factor in the third term, however, as the Lions built a 22-point buffer through crisp ball-movement and superb inside 50 kicking, with Cam Rayner exploding from congestion multiple times to become a factor in the game with two goals.

The Eagles looked more than capable of a late charge in the fourth quarter and played with spirit and physicality as they rallied behind a loud home crowd, cutting the margin to 12 points with 10 minutes to play and getting on top in most phases.

Young Brisbane forward Kai Lohmann emerged as the player to settle Brisbane, kicking two goals and benefiting from another forward-half 50m penalty as the Lions leapt into the top four with their third straight road win.

Duggan concussed in Cameron tackle

Eagles' co-captain Liam Duggan was driven into the ground by Charlie Cameron in the opening minute of the second quarter, hitting the back of his head and immediately heading to the bench with trainers. The premiership defender appeared dazed as he made his way off and was substituted shortly after with concussion. There will be Match Review interest in the tackle given the impact and the fact that Cameron pinned both arms and used his bodyweight in driving Duggan to ground. A grading of careless, severe impact and high contact would see Cameron sent to the Tribunal to defend a penalty of three or more matches.

Standing ovation for Simpson

Departed premiership coach Adam Simpson donned a retro Eagles jacket as he said goodbye to the club's fans pre-game, receiving a standing ovation before addressing the crowd. He thanked the club's fans for their support through a difficult period, but also reflected on the good times, including the 2018 premiership. "The last 12 months you've stuck by the boys, you've stuck by me and you've stuck by the club," he said. "I'll be part of you guys now. I'll be in the stands somewhere, I just need to get a couple of tickets from someone. Thanks for everything. Let's get on with it and go Eagles." Simpson then tossed the coin and watched on from a corporate box that included several of his premiership players, including Port Adelaide forward Willie Rioli, and others involved in the successful 2018 season.

WEST COAST 3.2 6.3 9.4 14.9 (93)

BRISBANE 4.4 7.7 12.8 16.10 (106)

GOALS

West Coast: Allen 3, Waterman 2, Ryan 2, Kelly, Yeo, L.Edwards, Cripps, J.Williams, Hutchinson, Brockman

Brisbane: Cameron 2, Daniher 2, Rayner 2, Hipwood 2, Lohmann 2, Neale 2, Dunkley, Ashcroft, Bailey, Ah Chee

BEST

West Coast: Yeo, Kelly, Ryan, Hough, Allen, Reid

Brisbane: Neale, Dunkley, McCluggage, Daniher, Rayner, McInerney, Lohmann

INJURIES

West Coast: Duggan (concussion)

Brisbane: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Tyler Brockman (replaced Liam Duggan in the second quarter)

Brisbane: Bruce Reville (replaced Logan Morris in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 41,489 at Optus Stadium