Lions coach hopes star forward has no case to answer for Duggan injury, Jarrad Schofield proud of Eagles' fight

Liam Duggan is checked after a Charlie Cameron tackle in the round 18 match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan is hopeful the lack of an angry response from West Coast players was an indication that star forward Charlie Cameron had not crossed the line with a tackle that left Eagles' co-captain Liam Duggan with concussion.

Cameron drove Duggan into the ground in the opening moments of the second quarter on Sunday, with the premiership defender's head hitting the Optus Stadium turf and resulting in his substitution moments later after he left the ground dazed.

It's an incident likely to draw Match Review scrutiny given the result to Duggan, but Fagan was hopeful Cameron would not find himself fronting the Tribunal for the second time this season after being cleared in round six for a dangerous tackle on Melbourne's Jake Lever.

"Most AFL games I've been to where a tackle is laid that the crowd don't like, they let the guy that did it know and the opposition players are the same," Fagan said.

"They usually pile in, opposition players or West Coast players in this instance would probably remonstrate with Charlie, but nobody did that.

"So I find that probably a positive indicator, but I haven't seen it so I can't really say.

Pushed about the resulting concussion to Duggan, Fagan said: "Sometimes there are accidents and guys get concussed in this game [where] the player that was participating in the incident doesn't get reported … I don't know whether this was an accident, so we'll have to wait and see."

If Cameron's tackle is deemed to have been dangerous, it would likely be sent to the Tribunal with a grading of careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, which draws a suspension of three or more matches.

The Lions have a massive clash against Sydney at the Gabba next Sunday as they look to extend a six-game winning streak before a QClash against Gold Coast at People First Stadium and a trip to face St Kilda.

Fagan's team has been on a constant ascent since its mid-season bye, climbing from 13th into the top four through a run of form that Fagan said had been as good as any team's.

Their form stretches back to the round eight win against Gold Coast, with Hawthorn the only team to beat them since and Adelaide also pushing them to a draw.

"That's a pretty good period of time and probably better [form] than anyone else's. It would suggest that we have the ability to be in the top four and to challenge. That's all it does though," Fagan said.

"We just keep trying to go out and win. It's a good streak that we're on, and when we play our best footy I have always believed that we can beat anyone."

West Coast made the Lions fight for Sunday's win under caretaker coach Jarrad Schofield, cutting the margin to 12 points with 10 minutes to play but failing to find the crucial next goal as the visitors steadied.

Schofield said he had enjoyed being in the hot seat again after leading Subiaco at WAFL level, with the coach drawing a spirited response out of his players after a tumultuous week of change.

"I said to the boys before the game that it's been a while since I've had the butterflies run through the stomach," Schofield said.

"It took me back to the old playing days actually, but I was excited and it was about the opportunity to be able to lead a great bunch of players and the club.

Jarrad Schofield addresses his players during the round 18 match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I love the game and it was just another way to continue on my journey and my experiences as a coach."

Schofield was proud of the team's spirit and resilience as the magnets were thrown around, with the coach pushing the players to express themselves early, resulting in a "helter skelter" start.

"We didn't wilt and we didn't go away from what we wanted to do," Schofield said.

"We wanted to be strong and we wanted to honour the contest, and the game's a brutal game. And I thought they did that for larger periods than what we probably have shown, but we didn't do it for long enough."

Schofield was pleased with Ryan Maric's performance on a wing, as well as Zane Trew's battle against a strong Brisbane midfield after getting his first extended chance this season.

He stopped short, however, of saying the next six weeks would be all about opportunities for fringe players.

"We are in an exploration period where we want to see what they can bring, but we're not here to hand out games. There's got to be a balance," he said.

"I think that just builds a strong foundation when it comes to selection."