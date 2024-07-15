Damien Hardwick says Lachie Weller could come straight back into the senior side after recovering from his second ACL rupture

Lachie Weller during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on February 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

LACHIE Weller has overcome a second ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and will return straight to AFL level against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

Gold Coast's running defender suffered the injury for the first time midway through 2022, and then a recurrence just nine games into his return last season.

The 28-year-old has been "killing" it at training, according to Suns coach Damien Hardwick, who left little doubt he wanted Weller in his senior team.

"He'll play next week," Hardwick said following Gold Coast's win over Port Adelaide on Sunday.

"It's like a Group One horse, you probably don't put him back to the development squad.

"I'd like to play him in the seniors, but we'll go through that selection this week."

Lachie Weller in action during the match between St Kilda and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Weller is just the type of player Hardwick craves, with his speed and penetrating kicking adding to a backline that is now flush with talent.

Alongside the team's three key defenders – Sam Collins, Mac Andrew and Charlie Ballard - Wil Powell, Bodhi Uwland and Joel Jeffrey have all flourished in recent weeks, with Connor Budarick having a nice return against Port.

"He's just a great story," Hardwick said of Weller.

"A guy that hasn't played a great deal over the last two years. We've taken our time, he's done a great job in rehab.

"He's been killing training. He'll be a welcome addition for us next week."

Another potential addition to face the Giants is co-captain Jarrod Witts, who has missed the past two matches with fractured vertebrae.

He will be tested through the week.