With just six rounds to go, they key men in Roy's Rollin' 22 are becoming clearer

Tim English and Rowan Marshall compete in the ruck during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FANTASY coaches want the best players in their team for their upcoming finals. It's not just about what they've done, but what they do moving forward.

Fixture analysis is a key component of what potential scores could be. Cal's Scale of Hardness, where he looks at which teams have favourable (and not so favourable) match ups, potential tags and form go into the mix.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Roy reveals his Rollin' 22 for the last six rounds of the season. Lachie Whitfield is now the No.1 defender, Errol Gulden is the walk-up captain in the midfield and Jye Caldwell has shot into top spot for the forwards.

Rucks are interesting. After last round, coaches were shopping for Max Gawn replacements. Tim English is now the most selected ruck after being the trade of choice a week ago. Rowan Marshall, coming off 150, is Roy's No.1; however, he has a lot of love for Tristan Xerri.

The Traders chat through key trade targets, answer your questions and help get your ready to dominate two weeks out from Fantasy finals.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

In this episode …

1:20 - Warnie top scored out of the boys with Roy getting his first green vest.

3:30 - Tom Stewart's time on heroics earns him a +3.

6:00 - A pair of Dockers get -3s.

8:15 - Nic Martin scored 66 in the final quarter.

12:00 - Cash Cow of the Year votes are in with Lawson Humphries getting five votes.

14:50 - Will Nick Daicos be ok?

17:45 - There was drama on Saturday with Adam Treloar a late out and Matthew Kennedy named as sub.

21:20 - Tag Watch (with new song) for round 19.

25:10 - Roy names his Rollin' 22.

29:55 - Errol Gulden had 150 on the weekend and he's easily No.1 midfielder.

33:45 - Who makes the top two rucks? Did the boys make the right call for Max Gawn?

39:30 - What are we doing with F5 and F6? Doe we have to trades?

42:50 - Early trades ahead of round 19.

44:30 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

48:00 - Who to trade: Hayden Young or Jack Crisp?

53:15 - Is Kennedy a hold after being a sub?

56:00 - Can you bring in Mattaes Phillipou as your F6?

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.