We take a look at the footballers who have gone to a new level in 2024

Isaac Heeney, Lloyd Meek and Josh Treacy. Pictures: AFL Photos

A NEW club, a new role or even just the surge of confidence that comes when a player believes they belong at the top level.

All of these factors come into play when a footballer takes a leap in form, no matter their age.

From the 10-year veteran enjoying a career-best season, a mature-age recruit enjoying success in a relatively new sport, or a young gun who's gone to a different level: these are the most improved players in the League.

Mark Keane

Twelve months ago, Keane was a former Collingwood defender playing in the SANFL who hadn't played at AFL level in more than two years. Now, the Irishman is a key pillar of the Crows defence and playing well above his value as a pre-season recruit at the start of 2023. The 24-year-old sits just outside the top 20 in the League for intercept marks this year and has been a surprise leader of an inexperienced defensive group this season. Another key part of that backline has been Mitch Hinge, another Crow whose game has gone to a new level in 2024. – Martin Smith

Mark Keane competes with Callum M. Brown in the match between Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Kai Lohmann

Amid injuries and a poor start to the season, the Lions got the benefit of giving youngsters a greater chance, and Lohmann has made the most of his. The exciting forward started the season as Brisbane's substitute in its first three games, but has made a spot inside 50 his own since. Lohmann, 21, has kicked 21 goals – the fourth most for Brisbane this year – and laid 49 tackles to bring extra pressure to the Lions' forward line. The highlight for Lohmann came in round 10, when he kicked five goals in a thrashing of Richmond. – Dejan Kalinic

Kai Lohmann celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom De Koning

Described as one of the 'new wave' of AFL ruckmen, De Koning has been a crucial cog in Carlton's rise up the ladder. Without Marc Pittonet at times during the year, the 25-year-old has flourished and was 13th in the League for hitouts before suffering a fractured foot and punctured lung that will rule him out for the rest of the home and away season. De Koning's influence over games is starting to show, highlighted by a stretch of three consecutive games where he was the No.1-rated player on the ground. 'TDK' has career-high numbers in disposals (16.5), clearances (5.1), marks (3.2) and tackles (3.5) and enjoyed a breakout game in round five against Greater Western Sydney with three goals, 16 hitouts, 15 disposals and four tackles. – Brandon Cohen

Tom De Koning handballs whilst being tackled by Noah Anderson during the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Cameron

One of several ruckmen putting up career-best numbers in 2024, Cameron has been a shining light in an otherwise inconsistent year for the reigning premier. Cameron has made the ruck role his own at the Pies in the absence of the injured Mason Cox and is sitting eighth in the competition for hitouts. But it's the 29-year-old's impact around the ground that's been equally impressive, highlighted by a huge performance against Geelong a fortnight ago that included 18 disposals, a goal and 58 hitouts. – Brandon Cohen

Darcy Cameron (right) competes in the ruck against Sam Draper during the match between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Durham

Having already cemented a spot on the wing for Essendon, Durham's move into the midfield came as a surprise in 2024, but the 23-year-old has played a crucial role in the middle for the Bombers. Alongside Jye Caldwell, who has his own claims as being Essendon's most improved player this year, Durham has added both hardness and polish to the Bombers' midfield. Durham caught the eye early in 2024, playing a starring role on Western Bulldogs gun Marcus Bontempelli in Essendon's win in round five. – Dejan Kalinic

Sam Durham in action during the match between Geelong and Essendon at the MCG in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Josh Treacy

The rapid emergence of powerful forward Treacy has drastically changed the look of the Dockers' attack this season as they rocket into flag contention. After kicking 15 goals across 17 games last year, Treacy has 39 majors to his name from 18 games in 2024. The 21-year-old produced another dominant performance on Sunday opposed to All-Australian defender Steven May, with three goals and 12 marks in the Dockers' big win over Melbourne. Treacy averages 2.2 goals a game and ranks elite for goal accuracy (70.9 per cent) and marks (6.2). Versatile forward Bailey Banfield is another Docker to have elevated his game this season. After 17 games in 2023, Banfield hasn't missed a match this year and is averaging career-high disposals (14), goals (1.1) and marks (3.7) after entrenching himself in Freo's best 22. – Alison O'Connor

Josh Treacy celebrates a goal during the R17 match between Fremantle and Richmond at Optus Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ollie Dempsey

A breakout season from the athletic Cat has the 21-year-old firmly among the Telstra AFL Rising Star favourites. Dempsey burst into the wider footy public's consciousness in round two with a brilliant three-goal outing against St Kilda and has been a fixture in the Geelong side ever since. He's tallied 14 goals for the season, including three multiple-goal games, and his skill by foot and in the air has added a new dimension to the Cats' attack which is evolving in the absence of veteran champ Tom Hawkins. He has found even more of the footy in the past six weeks, averaging 17.2 disposals and nearly a goal per game, highlighted by his 27-touch, three-goal outing against Richmond in round 13. - Michael Rogers

Oliver Dempsey handballs during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Geelong at Adelaide Oval in round four, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Mac Andrew

The upside of Andrew was on show in 2023, but his progress this year has been startling, even for a top-five draft selection. Last year Andrew's rangy body was too easily pushed around, so this season he has decided to use his amazing athleticism to leap straight into contests he may have otherwise been forced out of. Still only 20 years old, Andrew has become an important part of the Suns' defence. Wait till he gets some muscle on that frame. Rookie Bodhi Uwland has also taken great leaps, locking in his spot as an integral part of Gold Coast's defence. – Howard Kimber

Mac Andrew spoils the mark during the match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jesse Hogan

Fitness and form issues have often bedevilled Hogan since his brilliant debut season at AFL level way back in 2015, but he's now found consistency at the Giants and both he and the club are reaping significant rewards. Four goals against Gold Coast last weekend have lifted the 29-year-old to second in the Coleman Medal with 49 goals – equal to his career-best tally recorded last year with five more matches. He's also ranked No.3 in the AFL for contested marks and No.1 for marks inside 50. After a lean patch from rounds 12-17, where he managed seven goals in five games, Hogan has bagged 13 majors in the past three to spearhead a three-game winning run. A first 50-goal season and potentially a maiden Coleman Medal beckon, almost a decade after those achievements seemed mere formalities. - Michael Rogers

Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Lloyd Meek

Would the Hawks be knocking on the door of the top eight without Meek? It's an interesting question as the 203cm man mountain has been integral to his side's remarkable form since taking over the No.1 ruck duties from Ned Reeves. Meek, 26, is averaging career-highs in several categories including disposals (14.1), clearances (3.6), hitouts (36.6) and, most importantly, hitouts to advantage (10.6), giving the likes of Will Day and Jai Newcombe first use of the ball out of the middle. Former Bomber Massimo D'Ambrosio has also taken his game to a new level in 2024. The 21-year-old has been a significant playmaker for the Hawks this season. – Brandon Cohen

Lloyd Meek competes against Jarrod Witts during the match between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at People First Stadium in R5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Trent Rivers

A season-ending injury to superstar Christian Petracca opened the door for dashing defender Rivers to spend more time at the coalface, and he's grasped the opportunity with both hands. Since the King's Birthday match, the 22-year-old has enjoyed more midfield time and is averaging a career-best 24 disposals a game. Rivers looks at home around the stoppages (averaging 4.2 clearances) and has shown an even more physical side to his game (4.6 tackles). Rivers' breakout match, however, came in the Demons' important win over Essendon in round 18 when he notched up a career-best 29 touches, eight clearances, eight marks and seven tackles to give the Demons faithful a good look into the star's bright future. – Alison O'Connor

Trent Rivers in action during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Charlie Comben

After losing Ben McKay to Essendon through free agency last year and with Griffin Logue sidelined for most of 2024, the Kangaroos needed someone to step up in defence, and Comben has answered the call. After an unlucky run with injury, Comben, who started his career as a forward, has played 15 games this year and developed nicely in defence. He is sixth in the League for intercept marks and equal 18th for contested marks. In Sunday's loss to Carlton, Comben returned to the forward line and kicked three goals. The Roos have shown some good signs in the second half of the year, with Comben and Tristan Xerri, who has stepped up in the ruck, part of the reasons why. – Dejan Kalinic

Charlie Comben in action during the R16 match between North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on June 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Jackson Mead

Now in his fifth season on the list, Mead's career at Port Adelaide has been a slow burn but the courageous mid/forward has finally carved out a niche in Ken Hinkley's best team. He's played all but one of the Power's games this year, having missed only round one, but the 22-year-old's form has really taken off in the past 10 weeks. Mead has averaged 18 disposals, 3.3 tackles and 3.8 inside 50s in that stretch, displaying the talent and grunt that saw him taken at No.25 in the 2019 AFL Draft as the club's second-ever father-son selection. His previous best season came in his debut year of 2022, when he managed 11 games, while five of his seven games in 2023 involved either being subbed on or off. Those days look to be behind him. - Michael Rogers

Jackson Mead in action during the match between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hugo Ralphsmith

Used mainly as a running defender through his first four seasons, Ralphsmith has taken big steps on his fast legs this year. The 22-year-old was still on the fringes at the beginning of 2024, missing Richmond's first five games, but with Marlion Pickett filling other gaps around the ground Ralphsmith took his spot on the wing and has made it his own, playing every game since and – Adem Yze will hope – locking down an important position for the next few years. Tom Brown is another to prosper in a glum season after entering it with just one game under his belt. – Howard Kimber

Hugo Ralphsmith in action during the match between Fremantle and Richmond at Optus Stadium in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

While the Saints' 2024 campaign hasn't gone to plan, the continued growth of speedy running defender Wanganeen-Milera has them well placed for the future. The 21-year-old half-back has impressed again this season, averaging 26 disposals, 6.4 marks and 1.9 tackles, while he also got some chances at centre bounces against West Coast in what may have been an indicator as to what he could do in the future. Midfielder Marcus Windhager has also shown glimpses this year, particularly as a tagger, and Jack Higgins has kicked a team-high 28 goals. – Dejan Kalinic

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during St Kilda's clash against Gold Coast in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Isaac Heeney

The likes of Justin McInerney and Lewis Melican have been big improvers at the Swans this year, but it's hard to go past Heeney, who has entered the very top echelon of players in the competition. An All-Australian as a forward, Heeney has transformed himself into one of the most dynamic, reliable and dangerous midfielders in the League. Another All-Australian blazer looms while he should finish high in the Brownlow count as well, even though he's no longer able to win it. – Martin Smith

Isaac Heeney in action during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Jake Waterman

Spearhead Waterman hadn't booted more than 18 goals in a season thanks to a combination of serious illness and injury before this year, but 2024 has been a different story. The revitalised forward has been a revelation in attack for the Eagles and sits fifth in the Coleman Medal race with 41 goals from 15 matches, booting at least one major in every game he has played. But it's not just Waterman's goalkicking nous that has seen him go to another level in 2024. The 26-year-old's outstanding work ethic has him averaging a career-best 6.8 marks and 12.7 disposals to play a key role in transforming the embattled club's fortunes this season. – Alison O'Connor

Jake Waterman kicks the ball during the match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rhylee West

Having spent a large chunk of last season in the VFL and also filled the sub role in the seniors, West's emergence this year has been as pronounced as it has been speedy. The small forward has missed just one game due to suspension and has kicked 23 goals from 17 games, while he's ranked equal sixth in the League for tackles inside 50. The Dogs' star-studded forward line has been hit hard by injury this season, but West has been a reliable source of goals and tackle pressure. Having started the year out of contract, he’s been rewarded with a fresh two-year deal. – Martin Smith