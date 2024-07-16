Josh Dunkley says players are going into tackles now worried about what the outcome's going to be

Liam Duggan is checked after a Charlie Cameron tackle in the round 18 match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE midfielder Josh Dunkley believes players are becoming hesitant to tackle after teammate Charlie Cameron received a three-match ban for a "perfect tackle" on West Coast's Liam Duggan.

Cameron, Greater Western Sydney forward Toby Bedford and Gold Coast midfielder Alex Davies are all challenging their respective three-match bans at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

The Lions forward is due to miss crunch matches against Sydney, Gold Coast and St Kilda after he ran in to tackle Duggan and drove the Eagles co-captain backwards.

Duggan hit the back of his head on the turf and was subbed out of Sunday's game with concussion.

Learn More 00:28

Dunkley didn't think Cameron could have done anything to change the outcome.

"It's a tough one. I was right there as a player and I obviously didn't know the outcome of what happened to Duggan, but I thought it was the perfect tackle," Dunkley said on Tuesday.

"I was telling him, he was a bit rattled by it instantly, but I said, and the umpire, everyone was saying at the time that it was a perfect tackle.

"So it's a very harsh penalty, but I mean, what do you do? It's hard to know as a player these days.

"Personally I go into tackles now worried about what the outcome's going to be.

"So you're very hesitant in what you're doing and I feel like that's going to impact everyone across the competition because guys are going to potentially hold back a little bit, and I don't know if that's what we want."

Josh Dunkley tackles Tom Cole during the match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Giants are challenging Bedford's rough conduct ban ater he pinned Tim Taranto's arms in a fourth-quarter tackle, with the Richmond midfielder's head hitting the ground as the pair fell forward.

Taranto appeared dazed when he got up and did not pass a concussion test.

Gold Coast's Davies was charged with forceful front-on contact after bumping Lachie Jones in the head while the Port player was bent over the ball.