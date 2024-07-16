Jeremy Finlayson won't play again this season after sustaining a serious injury against Gold Coast

Jeremy Finlayson and teammates after Port Adelaide's loss to Brisbane at Adelaide Oval in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide tall Jeremy Finlayson will miss the rest of the season after suffering a lacerated spleen in Sunday's loss to Gold Coast.

Finlayson felt pain in his sternum after a collision during the clash against the Suns and after his symptoms worsened after the game, was sent for further investigation on Monday.

Scans confirmed a small and stable laceration to his spleen that will not require surgery, but he will need a significant period of rest to recover, meaning he won't play again this season.

Jeremy Finlayson in action during the match between Gold Coast and Port Adelaide at People First Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It comes after Melbourne star Christian Petracca also suffered a lacerated spleen in a game last month, ruling him out for the season, although the Demon's injury was much more serious.

In good news for the Power, fellow forward Todd Marshall has escaped serious injury but will still need to pass a fitness test on a strained hip this week ahead of the match against Richmond on Saturday night.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Forward Mitch Georgiades will also return this week from a one-game ban.

Lachie Jones has entered concussion protocols after a head knock in a tackle from Suns midfielder Alex Davies, which saw the Gold Coast player cop a three-week ban, while Josh Sinn, Ryan Burton and Trent McKenzie are alll expected to be available for selection this week.