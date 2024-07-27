Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Max Gruzewski, Alex Sexton, Dom Sheed. Pictures: Phil Hillyard, AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Woodville-West Torrens v Adelaide at Woodville Oval, Sunday July 28, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, Saturday July 27, 12.50pm AEST

Brisbane went down by 35 points to rival Gold Coast on Saturday.

Deven Robertson had another performance that will be hard for senior coach Chris Fagan to look past, finishing with a team-high 30 disposals (19 contested), 11 tackles and 14 clearances in a best afield outing.

Dropped from the senior side this week, rookie forward Bruce Reville responded in emphatic fashion with his 26-disposal, eight-mark and three-clearance game topped off with two goals.

Luke Beecken (19 disposals, five marks, four tackles), Will McLachlan (10 disposals, five marks) and Brandon Ryan (12, five marks) also finished with two goals, while young forward Darcy Craven (14 disposals, three clearances) kicked one major.

Forward James Tunstill found plenty of the ball to finish with 27 disposals, while he also clocked up six tackles and six clearances, while Darcy Fort had the better of the ruck battle with 31 hitouts and six clearances.

Out-of-favour midfielder Jarryd Lyons (29 disposals, five clearances), defender James Madden (23 disposals, six marks) and first-year midfielder Reece Torrent (12 disposals, nine marks) were also among the action.

Swingman Noah Answerth (12 disposals), midfielder Harry Sharp (nine) and Zane Zakostelsky (two) were other AFL-listed Lions playing.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Richmond at Swinburne Centre, Sunday July 28, 10.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Sandringham at Windy Hill, Sunday July 28, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Perth v Peel Thunder at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday July 27, 2.30pm AWST

Neil Erasmus continues to impress at WAFL level as he looks to break into Fremantle's strong midfield.

The 20-year-old racked up a game-high 34 disposals, eight tackles and a goal as Peel jumped to the top of the ladder with a 19-point win.

He also had nine clearances and nine marks in an all-round performance.

Also pressing his claims was Will Brodie with 29 touches, while Nathan O'Driscoll had 27.

Matt Taberner starred again in front of goals with three majors, with youngster Cooper Simpson adding two goals from 11 disposals.

Patrick Voss and Nathan Wilson added a goal apiece to the tally.

Ruckman Liam Reidy had 42 hitouts for the game, with Ethan Stanley gathering 14 disposals.

Sebit Kuek, Karl Worner, Hugh Davies and Odin Jones were among the other AFL-listed players.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Geelong at Arden Street Oval, Saturday July 27, 1.05pm AEST

Mitch Knevitt was one of Geelong's best on Saturday, kicking two goals from 27 disposals and nine tackles in the 21-point win over North Melbourne.

Rookie Mitch Hardie led the Cats for touches with 32 and a goal, with Jhye Clark also busy gathering 23 disposals, 10 tackles and one goal.

Brandan Parfitt (23 touches) and James Willis (17) each slotted a goal.

Joe Furphy was huge in the ruck with 56 hitouts, while fellow tall Tanner Lewis had nine hitouts, 15 disposals and one goal.

George Stevens was busy with 19 disposals, Oisin Mullin had 11 and Emerson Jeka 15, while Mark O'Connor (six), Pheonix Foster (five) and Oscar Murdoch (five) were all quiet.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, Saturday July 27, 12.50pm AEST

Several AFL-listed Suns put their hand up for senior selection in the VFL side’s 35-point win against Brisbane.

Alex Sexton kicked five goals and had 21 disposals and 10 marks, while Brayden Fiorini was busy in the engine room with 29 disposals, nine tackles, seven marks and seven clearances.

Midfielder Rory Atkins led all-comers with 31 disposals, also picking up three clearances and five marks.

Untried midfielder Oscar Faulkhead had 27 touches and three clearances, while midfielder Darcy Macpherson kicked a goal to go with his 21 touches and six marks.

James Tsitas had 20 disposals and laid seven tackles, while Hewago Oea had four clearances and kicked a goal from 16 disposals.

Sean Lemmens took five marks and had 18 disposals, while Connor Budarick had 18 disposals and three marks.

Untried defender Sandy Brock, who is the nephew of legendary V8 driver Peter Brock, played some time forward and kicked a goal from 15 disposals.

Jy Farrar kicked two goals and took 10 marks, also picking up 16 disposals, while key forward Jed Walter had six disposals and spent some time in the ruck, managing nine hitouts.

Rookie Jack Mahoney kicked two goals from eight disposals, while defender Caleb Graham took five marks and had 10 disposals.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Greater Western Sydney at Casey Fields, Saturday July 27, 11.35am AEST

After a couple of games in the seniors a month ago, Max Gruzewski will be hoping for a third following a bag of five goals in the Giants' seven-point win over Casey on Saturday.

Learn More 02:30

First round draftee James Leake was big with 28 disposals, with veteran Nick Haynes matching him with 28 of his own and Conor Stone also busy with 22.

Jacob Wehr had 16 touches and slotted one goal, as did Category B rookie Nathan Wardius.

Wade Derksen and Phoenix Gothard matched each other with 19 disposals, Ryan Angwin had 18, while veteran Adam Kennedy finished with 13 touches and a team-high eight tackles.

Lachie Keeffe spent time in the ruck and had 23 hitouts.

Callum Brown didn't manage a goal, kicking 0.2 from his 17 disposals, and Leek Aleer had 11 touches.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Williamstown at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday July 28, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Greater Western Sydney at Casey Fields, Saturday July 27, 11.35am AEST

Tom Sparrow reacted to being dropped with a big outing for Casey, racking up 31 disposals, nine tackles and nine clearances in the Demons' seven-point loss to the Giants on Saturday.

Tom Fullarton also impressed with 25 disposals, 16 hitouts, 10 clearances and one goal, Marty Hore got plenty of the ball with 23 touches, and Adam Tomlinson found it 22 times with eight marks.

Young key forward Matthew Jefferson kicked one goal from 17 disposals but was a bit wayward also registering three behinds, with ruckman Will Verrall also slotting one major from 12 touches.

Rookie Oliver Sestan was busy with 21 disposals, while veteran Lachie Hunter had 18.

Other senior Demons in action included Kynan Brown (10 disposals, seven tackles), Blake Howes (11 disposals), Josh Schache (eight) and mid-season drafter Luker Kentfield (four).

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Geelong at Arden Street Oval, Saturday July 27, 1.05pm AEST

He's only got three senior appearances so far in 2024 but Hugh Greenwood is doing his best to get back to AFL level, dominating again for the Kangaroos on Saturday.

The 32-year-old hard man gathered 30 disposals, 11 clearances, laid nine tackles and kicked one goal in the 21-point loss to the Cats.

Mature-age recruit Toby Pink shifted forward and kicked two goals from 13 touches, while mid-season recruit Geordie Payne had his chances to hit the scoreboard but managed just two behinds from 16 disposals and 10 tackles.

Rookie ruckman Finnbar Maley was influential with 24 touches, eight tackles, eight clearances and 22 hitouts, with fellow young tall Wil Dawson getting 13 hitouts.

Miller Bergman finished with 15 disposals, Blake Drury kicked one goal from 11 touches, with Kallan Dawson also getting his hands on it 11 times.

Cooper Harvey and Riley Hardeman each had 10 disposals, while Bigoa Nyuon had just four touches.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Port Adelaide at Thomas Farms Oval, Saturday July 27, 2.10pm ACST

Port Adelaide remains anchored to the bottom of the SANFL ladder after going down by 23 points to Sturt.

Midfielder Hugh Jackson kicked one goal and had six score involvements, while he also notched up 19 disposals, seven tackles and four clearances to be one of his side's better players.

Will Lorenz was the leading ball-winner with 23 disposals (11 contested) and five clearances, and young ruck Dante Visentini won 44 hitouts to go with his four clearances and five tackles.

After being omitted from the senior side, Ollie Lord (six disposals, one goal) and Dylan Williams (seven) were quiet at the lower level.

Defenders Trent McKenzie (16 disposals, three marks), Tom Clurey (12, seven), Kyle Marshall (nine, six), and Tom McCallum (nine, four) stood tall under-fire down back, while up the other end, Tom Anastasopoulos (12 disposals, six tackles), Xavier Walsh (four) and Thomas Scully (five) all contributed one major.

Young midfielder Josh Sinn (10 disposals), defender Ryan Burton (12, three clearances) and untried mid-forward Lachlan Charleson (nine) were other Port players in action.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Richmond at Swinburne Centre, Sunday July 28, 10.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Sandringham at Windy Hill, Sunday July 28, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Sydney at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday July 27, 12.05pm AEST

Veteran ruckman Peter Ladhams reminded everyone he's still around, kicking three goals from 18 disposals and 24 hitouts in the Swans' 24-point win over Southport on Saturday.

Learn More 01:49

Mid-season recruit Tom Hanily kicked two goals from 12 touches, Jaiden Magor slotted one from 15 disposals, and former Bulldog and Docker Joel Hamling also kicked one from 13 touches.

Caiden Cleary was Sydney's biggest ballwinner with 30 disposals, Angus Sheldrick was busy with 23 and a team-high nine clearances, Caleb Mitchell had 19 touches, and Cooper Vickery 17.

Indhi Kirk got amongst it with 16 disposals and eight marks, Will Edwards had 15 touches, while Will Green kicked a goal to go with 11 disposals.

Other Swans in action included Lachlan McAndrew (seven disposals, 14 hitouts, one goal) and Harry Arnold (12 disposals).

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Subiaco v West Coast at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Saturday July 27, 1pm AWST

It wasn't a great day for the Eagles, going down by 19 points to Subiaco on Saturday, but a couple of West Coast veterans put in big games.

Dom Sheed was his side's biggest ballwinner with 30 disposals and also kicked one goal, while Andrew Gaff finished just behind with 29 touches.

Learn More 01:28

Matt Flynn was strong as he looks for form, racking up 42 hitouts, 18 disposals and a match-high 11 clearances.

Fellow ruckman Coen Livingstone was the Eagles' leading goalkicker with three, with young tall Archer Reid kicking two and Harry Barnett slotting one.

Jamaine Jones was busy with 19 disposals and six tackles, Tyrell Dewar had the ball 18 times and Campbell Chesser had 16 touches and six clearances.

Clay Hall and Jordyn Baker each finished the game with 15 touches, with Loch Rawlinson finding the ball 14 times.

Defender Rhett Bazzo had 13 disposals.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match