As we head into the pointy end of the season there are some old-fashioned eight-point games on the line this week

Adam Saad and Jed McEntee during the round 12 match between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval, May 30, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE RACE for top-four spots is heating up as a resurgent Brisbane has risen to third place and five sides in the chasing pack are within one win of last year's runners-up.

Carlton and Port Adelaide are among the clubs hoping to claim a double chance and will kick off the round on Friday night.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

Gold Coast needs to stretch its impeccable record as hosts this season in the QClash to keep pace with the finals contenders, while Fremantle will be out to avoid a second slip up against West Coast.

Here is what to watch out for during round 20 and a tip for each match.

Learn More 18:23

Carlton v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Friday, July 26, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Carlton 16.11 (107) d Port Adelaide 10.11 (71), R12 2024

What it means

Carlton (12-6) edged past North Melbourne to snap a two-match losing streak and keep its top-four hopes in its own hands, but now faces a hot and cold Port Adelaide off a five-day break. The Blues will have to make do without rising ruck Tom De Koning due to injury, while looking to rediscover their strength at stoppages that was a key to their mid-season surge.

Port Adelaide (11-7) gradually overwhelmed Richmond to run away to a critical victory and bounce straight back into the finals places with a top-four spot still within reach. But the Power have little margin for error and face the two pacesetters – the Blues and Swans – next, with a Showdown and the in-form Dockers still to come.

Adam Saad handballs under pressure from Jackson Mead during the R12 match between Carlton and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on May 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Marc Pittonet has been in and out of the Blues' line-up as Tom De Koning has emerged as their first-choice ruck, but can expect to be handed back the keys with his teammate sidelined. The 28-year-old is at his best as a solo ruck, with his aggression and ability to win clearances sure to be a valuable addition as the Blues look to recapture their top form.

Willie Rioli returned from a long stint out with a calf injury to spark the Power with two goals from limited opportunities against the Tigers and is sure to be better for the run. The 29-year-old can be relied on to put fear into opposition defences with his ability to create something out of nothing, and looms as a critical weapon for the Power as they hunt a top-four spot.

Early tip: Carlton by 11 points

North Melbourne v Geelong, Blundstone Arena

Saturday, July 27, 1.45pm AEST

Last time: Geelong 21.13 (139) d North Melbourne 10.4 (64), R5 2024

What it means

North Melbourne (2-16) gave top-four hopefuls Carlton a huge scare and might have done more damage but for a third-term lapse and costly mistakes late in the game. The Kangaroos have shown plenty of promising signs since their breakthrough win in round 13 as their talented midfield continues to emerge, but now face their bogey side in the Cats that have won the past 12 meetings going back to 2016.

Geelong (11-7) looked to have its campaign back on track with three consecutive victories over finals contenders, but were well off the pace in muddy conditions as the Western Bulldogs exposed cracks in its home fortress. The Cats will now be on the road but to relatively familiar surroundings with a third visit to Hobart to face the Kangaroos in four seasons, having won their previous meetings there by an average of 40 points.

Patrick Dangerfield walks off the ground after the R19 match between Geelong and Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on July 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Charlie Comben put a horror stretch with injury behind him to impress as an intercept defender across his first 14 matches this season. But with Griffin Logue returning from a torn ACL, Comben was shifted back to his original role as a key forward and made an immediate impact with strong contested marks and three goals against the Blues that suggested he could be a long-term partner for Nick Larkey.

Patrick Dangerfield might be past the days where he can be expected to carry the Cats' midfield but that is hardly going to stop the 34-year-old from trying. The skipper's form has been solid after five matches back since recovering from a hamstring injury, and he could now be ready to get off the leash, especially with extra support from his own onball brigade.

Early tip: Geelong by five points

Gold Coast v Brisbane, People First Stadium

Saturday, July 27, 4.35pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 10.19 (79) d Gold Coast 6.9 (45), R8 2024

What it means

Gold Coast (9-9) again failed to break its hoodoo on the road as it paid the price for a horror show in front of goal in the defeat to Greater Western Sydney. The Suns are, on the other hand, unbeaten on home turf this season but face arguably their toughest match as hosts in the QClash, even while they need to start winning away with only one more home game to come after the Lions.

Brisbane (11-6-1) has won seven matches on the trot – and lost only once since round seven – to continue its formidable resurgence and climb to third spot. But the Lions will be wary of taking on their nearest foes when they have everything to play for, especially after the Suns impressed with a first win in 10 matches when hosting the QClash on their home deck last year.

Matt Rowell and Josh Dunkley compete for the ball during the R8 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at the Gabba on May 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Game shapers

Ben King had almost flown under the radar to put himself in the Coleman Medal race with 45.16 across his first 16 matches for the Suns. The 202cm forward lost his radar with 0.3 from seven shots last week against the Giants, but will be licking his lips to quickly make amends with the Lions defence suddenly ravaged with injury.

Cam Rayner has shown more than just glimpses of his talents with some standout performances this season, but enjoyed one of his most impactful with 20 disposals and two goals against the Swans. The former No.1 draft pick could be the difference between the Lions going one step further this season, but first needs to prove his consistency against the Suns.

Early tip: Brisbane by 16 points

St Kilda v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, July 27, 4.35pm AEST

Last time: Essendon 10.11 (71) d St Kilda 9.13 (67), R3 2024

What it means

St Kilda (7-11) got off the chain for its biggest victory since coach Ross Lyon’s return when piling on 17 goals to thump West Coast last week. It was just the third time that the Saints have passed 100 points this year and a similarly attacking approach could now test a Bombers outfit that has not kept an opponent to fewer than 80 points since their worrying spell started in round 12.

Essendon (10-7-1) has plummeted out of the top four and is now at real risk of being overtaken in the race for finals spots after five defeats in its past seven matches. The Bombers gave up a three-goal lead in the dying stages against the Crows last week and need to bounce back quickly against the improving Saints, especially with three of the current top four still to come in the run home.

Darcy Wilson, Brad Hill and Mason Wood sing the team song after the R19 match between St Kilda and West Coast at Marvel Stadium on July 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Tim Membrey turned back the clock with five goals - his most in a match since 2018 - as the Saints opened up the floodgates against the Eagles. The 30-year-old now has an opportunity to put two injury-hit seasons behind him and finish the year strong with the Saints searching for a key forward to take command inside 50 in the absence of Max King.

Nate Caddy has added a spark to the Bombers' forward line even as the side has hit hard times, and he has the youthful exuberance to help them rediscover their top form. The No.10 pick in last year's draft has booted five goals from as many matches as his attack on the ball and in the air looks like being a weapon for years to come.

Early tip: Essendon by seven points

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney, MCG

Saturday, July 27, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: GWS Giants 7.5 (47) d Melbourne 5.15 (45), R16 2023

What it means

Melbourne (10-8) was overwhelmed by Fremantle for the second time this season when unable to match its new nemesis at stoppages as it lost the clearances 47-16. A heavy defeat knocked the Demons out of the top eight, but they still have their hopes in their own hands with five matches against fellow finals contenders to come.

Greater Western Sydney (11-7) has surged back into top-four contention with three consecutive victories, including a comfortable win at home over Gold Coast last week. The Giants have their running game up and going again, and could now rubber stamp their premiership credentials with a second triumph in three weeks at the MCG ahead of a tough run home.

Toby Greene celebrates a goal during the R19 clash between GWS and Gold Coast at Engie Stadium on July 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Jacob Van Rooyen has shown plenty of signs he could be the long-term solution to the Demons' key forward woes with 25 goals from 16 matches this year. Perhaps just as importantly the 21-year-old was one of few Demons to stand up in the crushing loss to the Dockers, after showing the week before that he can also handle himself in the ruck.

Lachie Whitfield has been a key to GWS returning to form with an average of 36.5 disposals across the past four matches. The silky-smooth half-back has been a key to the Giants' turning defence into attack, but can expect to come under close attention from the likes of Alex Neal-Bullen this week.

Early tip: Greater Western Sydney by 14 points

Fremantle v West Coast, Optus Stadium

Saturday, July 27, 6.10pm AWST

Last time: West Coast 16.9 (105) d Fremantle 10.8 (68), R6 2024

What it means

Fremantle (11-6-1) made a mid-season statement when thumping Melbourne in round 12 but arguably proved its top-four credentials even more with a dominant display against the same side last week. The Dockers are playing to their strengths, with their one-two punch in the ruck and onball brigade crushing the Demons 47-16 in clearances in the ideal tune up before the Western Derby this week.

West Coast (3-15) was arguably at the peak of its powers when stunning Fremantle in round six, but has faced a reality check with 10 defeats in 11 matches since. The Eagles might be more focused on reviewing and developing their list, but putting a hefty dent in their arch-rivals top-four hopes would be more than just icing on the cake of a tough season.

Josh Treacy and Jack Williams compete for the ball during the R6 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Sean Darcy and teammate Luke Jackson, as well as their budding midfield, all but silenced the critics of the Dockers' two-pronged ruck attack when dismantling the Demons at stoppages last week. The 203cm Darcy is becoming a master of giving midfielders like Caleb Serong first use, while also averaging a career-high 5.1 clearances himself.

Tom Barrass has been a rock in defence even as the Eagles are often under attack, but now faces a difficult task against the in-form Dockers with Jeremy McGovern hit hard by injury. Opposition players might look to avoid Barrass on their own way to goal, as the Saints benefited from last week, but the Dockers have several key forwards to target which will likely force the 28-year-old to play two roles in one.

Early tip: Fremantle by 37 points

Collingwood v Richmond, MCG

Sunday, July 28, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 8.15 (63) d Richmond 7.7 (49), R3 2023

What it means

Collingwood (8-8-2) has lost four matches in a row for the first time under coach Craig McRae as its premiership defence is on the brink of collapsing even before we get to the dying stages of the home and away season. The Magpies now have little time to turn around their form and beat the Tigers to stay in touch with the finals contenders, especially with the current top three sides to come next.

Richmond (2-16) is searching for glimmers of hope as it staggers to the line at the end of a difficult first season under coach Adem Yze. The Tigers have lost their past five matches by an average of 45 points and are getting to the stage where their goal should be just winning a quarter for the first time since stunning the Crows with a victory in round 13.

Jack Graham and Scott Pendlebury compete for the ball during the R3 match between Richmond and Collingwood at the MCG on March 31, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Daniel McStay made a successful return against Hawthorn in his first match since last year's preliminary final to be one of the few shining lights on a dirty day for the Pies. The 29-year-old was swamped by teammates when he booted a goal, and might have more but for some wayward kicking, and while he will likely take longer to get up to speed, the Magpies will benefit from his experience and forward nous.

Jacob Hopper has rarely been able to show the Tigers all of his ball-winning talents while being hit hard by injury since joining the club ahead of the 2023 season. But the 27-year-old is building consistent form after four matches in a row, his most in succession this season, with an average of 26 disposals as a likely leader in the Tigers' midfield.

Early tip: Collingwood by 22 points

Sydney v Western Bulldogs, SCG

Sunday, July 28, 3.20pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 16.6 (102) d Western Bulldogs 12.16 (88), R11 2024

What it means

Sydney (14-4) still holds a healthy lead at the top of the ladder even if its form and three losses in its past four matches have allowed the chasing pack to close in. Each of those defeats has been by under a goal, but rather than concerns over their ability to win the close contests the Swans' worries will surely be focused more on a mounting injury list.

The Western Bulldogs (10-8) have quickly flipped from being one of the most inconsistent sides to one of the most in-form with back-to-back wins over top-four outfits, but with a greater test to come. The Dogs challenged the Swans the last time they met and appear to be getting the ladder-leaders at a good time, with form and fitness issues suddenly revealing chinks in their armour.

Western Bulldogs players sing the team song after the R19 match against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on July 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Isaac Heeney has been a revelation since moving into more of a midfield role to average a career-high 25.4 disposals while still adding 23 goals in 17 matches and leading the Swans' rise to the top of the ladder. But Heeney might be asked to spend more time forward during the run home as the Swans fine-tune for finals without Tom Papley and with onball stalwarts Luke Parker and Callum Mills available again.

Bailey Dale might have had his 150th match delayed if not for a brief stint as the substitute earlier this year that seemed to spark a return to his scintillating current form. The smooth-moving half-back has been superb as the Dogs have won seven of their past 10 matches, with his penetrating and precise kicking a weapon, especially when targeting a multi-pronged attack.

Early tip: Sydney by 19 points

Adelaide v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval

Sunday, July 28, 3.40pm ACST

Last time: Hawthorn 16.11 (107) d Adelaide 12.8 (80), R12 2024

What it means

Adelaide (7-10-1) got a healthy dose of revenge when snatching victory with three goals in the dying stages against Essendon to make it three wins in its past four matches. The Crows might realistically be out of reach of the top eight, but can look to make an impact on which teams progress with five matches against finals hopefuls still to come.

Hawthorn (10-8) has continued to edge up the ladder with nine wins in its past 11 matches while conceding the fewest points in the competition during their hot streak, but is still to break into the top eight. The Hawks might have lost on their previous two visits to this venue this season, but are now playing with energy and enthusiasm that makes them a frightening prospect anytime and anywhere.

Will Day and Mabior Chol celebrate a goal during the R19 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG on July 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Mitch Hinge is often asked to nullify key threats, but also has the weapons to turn defence into attack as shown with his sharp kick-in followed by a monster long bomb that set up a stunning coast-to-coast goal against the Bombers last week. The 26-year-old looks to be playing with a confidence that comes with being a linchpin in a backline that continues to stand tall even as injuries pile up.

Jack Ginnivan completed his transformation into a Hawthorn hero with a career-high 31 disposals as well as two goals against the side that he won a premiership with less than 12 months ago. The 21-year-old is arguably a more rounded footballer than the one that booted 40 goals in his second season with the Pies as he adds clearances and intense pressure to his game.

Early tip: Hawthorn by nine points