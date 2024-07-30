Sam Walsh believes Patrick Cripps is playing better than when he won the Brownlow Medal

Patrick Cripps celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON star Sam Walsh believes Blues captain Patrick Cripps is having an even better year than his Brownlow Medal-winning season in 2022.

In a warning to rivals, Walsh insists Cripps, who is again favourite for the AFL's highest individual honour, will go to another level ahead of the finals.

It comes as the Blues search to recapture their best form after losing three of their last four games to drop from second to fourth on the ladder.

"I think this has been the best year of Crippa's career," Walsh told reporters on Tuesday.

"Everyone talks about the ability to win the contested ball, clearance, but even for us some of his defensive pressure, runs, leadership out there hasn't wavered all year.

"We know that's only going go to another level over the next month and we're all in behind that.

"We know there's 22 of us out there that can bring home a good result if we work hard together."

Carlton's bid to secure a top-four spot starts on Saturday night when it faces Collingwood, which will be desperate to win in club legend Scott Pendlebury's 400th game.

Star forward Harry McKay is expected to be available to face the Magpies after being a late withdrawal from last Friday night's upset defeat to Port Adelaide.

Harry McKay celebrates a goal during Carlton's win over North Melbourne in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We’re all feeling pumped for this week ... the opportunity to play in a Carlton-Collingwood game is always big, but for there to be that milestone on the end of it for Pendles as well, it builds the hype even more," Walsh said.

"Hopefully we can rain on the parade a little bit but Pendlebury's had an incredible career."