Everything you need to know ahead of round 21 of AFL Fantasy

Noah Anderson celebrates Gold Coast's win over Collingwood in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S round 21 and Fantasy finals kick off this week for those in default leagues.

It's the business end of the season and it all comes down to this.

With the ultimate bragging rights on the line, it's more important than ever to make sure your team is set to fire when it matters the most.

Learn More 06:25

Point of difference?

We all love a point/player of difference (POD). This is a player with low ownership. They are unique but with this… there is an element of risk because this journey can be one of success that puts you ahead of the pack, or one that leaves you stranded on a lonely island called 'Failure'.

Based off numbers from @Heff_KL from round 20, here are some PODs and their ownership among the top 100 ranked Fantasy coaches.

Rory Laird (MID, $904,000) – Only six coaches inside the top 100 have Laird in their team. He has averaged 114 in his last three games and will provide you with an instant reward this week against Geelong, a team midfielders have been dominating. Also consider his teammate Jordan Dawson (MID, $825,000) who was traded out by his owners last week when he sat out round 20 due to concussion.

Rory Laird in action during Adelaide's clash against Sydney in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Noah Anderson (MID, $871,000) – Anderson has the best run home for midfielders, meeting West Coast, Melbourne, Essendon and Richmond to finish the year. Anderson is very hit and miss despite averaging 103 this season. He has a ceiling and finds himself in just one team inside the top 100.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $865,000) – Only six of the top 100 coaches are enjoying the work of Wanganeen-Milera, who has scored 113, 100 and 106 in his last three games. Next week, he meets Richmond, a team he scored a season-high 127 against in round four.

Ed Richards (DEF/MID, $781,000) – Richards has been given more time in the midfield and is dominating. This year, he has thrived in easy match-ups, scoring 141 against Richmond and 131 against Geelong. Melbourne falls into the same bracket and from teams inside the top 100, he's in only one.

Lachie McNeil and Ed Richards celebrate a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Sydney in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Trap or treat?

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $1,023,000) – TREAT

For those looking to trade Tim English to Marshall, you can hold off as the difference between their scores shouldn't be too great this week. However, from round 22 onwards, he'll be a 'must-have'.

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $869,000) – TRAP

Gun player… but not a player we can recommend trading in with what's around the corner. Daicos is expected to be tagged by Alex Cincotta, James Jordon and Jarrod Berry over the coming the weeks.

Matt Roberts (DEF/MID, $550,000) – TRAP

Bringing Roberts in to play on your field is not a move I'll be ticking off. He has been great, scoring 138 and 102 in his last two games… but that won't be happening against Port Adelaide.

Matt Roberts in action during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

James Peatling (MID/FWD, $487,000) – TREAT

If you are looking for a forward to play off the bench or even in the final position on your field, then Peatling is your man. Out of the sub vest he is scoring machine, averaging 106 in his last three games.

Clay Hall (MID, $200,000) – TREAT

Here he is… Clay Hall will make his debut for the Eagles this week and is the best playing' downgrade target. Hall has played 13 games in the WAFL this season for an average of 69.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live tonight to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Most traded in

Adam Treloar (MID, $983,000)

James Peatling (MID/FWD, $487,000)

Tom Stewart (DEF, $887,000)

Matt Roberts (DEF/MID, $550,000)

Ed Richards (DEF/MID, $781,000)

It's no surprise to see Adam Treloar (MID, $983,000) as the most traded in player this week as coaches scramble to bring him in, in fear of missing his next big score. Coming off 125 and 149, a big one against Melbourne is certainly on the cards.

Hit the button Warnie… "Tom Stewart (DEF, $887,000) has never failed as a midfielder". Once again, Roy was 100 per cent correct and Stewart produced the goods in round 20 with another 120-plus score. His new role is too good to ignore and he's quickly becoming a 'must-have' in defence.

Tom Stewart kicks the ball during Geelong's clash against North Melbourne in round 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Most traded out

Logan Evans (DEF, $543,000)

Billy Dowling (MID/FWD, $508,000)

Jordan Ridley (DEF, $751,000)

Luke Ryan (DEF, $776,000)

Shaun Mannagh (MID/FWD, $493,000)

Even if they are scoring well, it's time to cash out those bench rookies in an effort to finish off the year as strong as possible. Logan Evans (DEF, $543,000) and Billy Dowling (MID/FWD, $508,000) have been great this year, but if they are sitting and not being used on your bench… then cash them out and upgrade those players who are under-performing.

Billy Dowling in action during Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in when The Traders go live at 6.15pm AEST on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who The Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.