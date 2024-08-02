Archie Roberts will make his debut for Essendon in Sunday's clash against Fremantle

Archie Roberts in action during the VFL R5 match between Essendon and Collingwood at Victoria Park on April 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON will blood Archie Roberts for his first AFL game on Sunday, giving the first-year Bomber a debut against Fremantle.

Roberts was named as a possible inclusion for the Bombers' line-up on Thursday as part of the club's extended teams for the MCG clash.

But it is understood the 18-year-old has won selection for Brad Scott's side after a strong run of VFL form.

Roberts had 28 disposals and kicked a goal last week and has averaged 21 disposals in the VFL this year for the Bombers. The left-footer can play off half-back and the wing.

He will be the second of Essendon's 2023 draftees to make their debut this year, following Nate Caddy's elevation to the senior team. Roberts was the third Bomber drafted last season at pick No.54.

The Bombers have lost defender Jordan Ridley for the clash with a hip injury.

Their three-game losing run has seen the Bombers' finals hopes drop, with the club still remaining in the top-eight hunt despite a tough fixture to finish the season.