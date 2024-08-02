Chris Scott has thrown his support behind Tyson Stengle, who is clear to play against Adelaide after being hospitalised following a night out

Tyson Stengle celebrates a goal during the R16 match between Geelong and Essendon at the MCG on June 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GEELONG coach Chris Scott has backed Tyson Stengle to perform in the clash against his former club Adelaide, with the premiership forward cleared to play following an off-field "error".

Stengle spent several hours in hospital after he collapsed in a Geelong nightclub last weekend, not long after arriving back from Hobart where he starred in the Cats' win over North Melbourne.

The 25-year-old has trained strongly this week and has been given the green light by club doctors to play against the Crows at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

"He seems very good to me ... and they're supremely confident that he's in good shape," Scott told reporters on Friday.

"He's certainly trained well and moved well and seems well enough in himself.

"He's excited to go out and play well, which is what we expect."

Stengle, who has kicked 37 goals this season, signed a new five-year contract in June to remain at Geelong.

He played a crucial role in the Cats' 2022 premiership and was named in the All-Australian team that year, turning his career around after he was cut by Adelaide in 2021 following multiple off-field incidents.

Scott concedes Stengle made another "error in judgement" last weekend, adding Geelong expects it will have to deal with players' "little hiccups" from time to time.

"First and foremost, we think about the wellbeing of our players," Scott said.

"Yes, we've got a role to help educate them, but we don't treat them like kids and we certainly don't take a punitive approach where we are seeking to punish every little misstep.

"It wasn't ideal, but it wasn't a huge issue either in our minds.

"It was one of those things that's going to happen every now and again, and we feel in a really good place to perform well this weekend."

Scott isn't concerned about being seen as overly defensive of his players.

"That is part of our role; to help them as much as we can and defend them when it's required," he said.

"I'm not sure whether it's the old days - I hope it is - but this idea of the public flaying is just not the way we do things and not something we're interested in."

Geelong (12-7) enters the final month of the season in sixth position and is hot favourite to beat an Adelaide side that is out of finals contention.

The Crows have made four changes, including regaining captain Jordan Dawson (concussion) and key defender Nick Murray (knee) from injuries.

Zach Tuohy was managed last week and is back for the Cats, who have recalled Rhys Stanley to lead the ruck against Reilly O'Brien.

Scott said he always planned to make the move at some stage before the finals, giving Geelong greater flexibility with fellow talls Sam De Koning and Mark Blicavs.

Adelaide has not won at Geelong in more than 21 years, losing on its last 13 visits to Kardinia Park.