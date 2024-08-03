Scott Pendlebury celebrates after the R21 match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG on August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has marked Scott Pendlebury's 400th game in the most dramatic fashion possible with a thrilling three-point win over Carlton after Mitch McGovern missed a shot after the final siren.

Carlton had come from the clouds to almost ruin the milestone game and end the Magpies' premiership defence, but the shot sailed wide as Collingwood held on to salute one of the greatest players in the club's history.

MAGPIES v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

The Magpies led by 32 points three minutes into the fourth quarter when Jamie Elliott nailed the first goal after the final break and looked home, before Michael Voss' side kicked the final five goals of the game to storm home.

But it wasn't enough.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 04:31 Last two mins: Pies hang on after Blue’s miss after the siren The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Carlton in round 21

00:57 Incredible Blues blitz sends ‘G berserk Carlton comes charging home like a freight train with a stunning haul of goals setting up a grandstand finish

00:45 Big Pies blow as De Goey pings hammy Collingwood suffers a massive loss as star midfielder Jordan De Goey is forced off the ground with a hamstring injury

00:38 Cripps defeats Cox in ruck battle to conjure huge goal Patrick Cripps somehow manages to will through this powerful major after winning a rare ruck contest with Mason Cox

00:42 Bobby’s high-flying assist as clever as they come Will Hoskin-Elliott bangs through an exciting major after a sensational tap from Bobby Hill

00:41 Tensions explode after Cox goes to wind up Blue Nic Newman and Mason Cox ignite a second-term scuffle after the big Pie goals following a free kick

00:33 McKay’s magic buzzer beater gets Blues fans bouncing Harry McKay executes a delicate dribble kick to perfection as Carlton levels the score on the quarter-time siren

00:32 Daicos flexes muscles after scintillating goal Nick Daicos delivers a massive celebration after snaring a sizzling major

00:38 Deafening noise as De Goey opens blockbuster Jordan De Goey finally breaks through with the game’s first goal after a tense start to the contest

After finishing June at 11-4 to sit firmly in the top four, the Blues could end the weekend in eighth place after dropping a fourth game from their last five appearances.

The Magpies haven't produced many performances to remember since last September, but Saturday night's 12.12 (84) to 11.15 (81) win at the MCG has breathed life into their slim finals chances.

With three rounds to play in 2024, both Collingwood and Carlton could be without an important midfielder for the rest of August after Adam Cerra and Jordan De Goey were substituted out due to hamstring injuries. Charlie Curnow ended the game dealing with an ankle injury.

Learn More 04:31

Pendlebury became just the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to reach the milestone and showed he isn't slowing down, completing six days of celebration in style by collecting 27 disposals, 14 contested possessions, nine clearances and six inside 50s.

Nick Daicos continued his brilliant season by finishing with 28 disposals, 15 contested possessions and seven intercepts and you could throw a blanket over the rest, with the Magpies rediscovering their 2023 DNA.

The game lived up to the occasion from the outset. No one kicked a goal early, but it felt like a final. Pendlebury set the tone in his milestone game, throwing his body in and dancing through traffic like he has done since 2006. He was the only one on the ground with time early. It took 18 minutes for De Goey to put the first goal on the board after the Magpies swept coast to coast courtesy of a shrewd Jeremy Howe kick-in.

Pendlebury then hit the post from deep in the pocket that almost erupted the MCG. When the Magpies swept out of defence again later in the quarter, Daicos finished the work, making Carlton pay for starting the game with eight consecutive behinds, before Harry McKay dribbled a mercurial goal from the boundary to level the scores on the siren.

The game didn't need it, but Mason Cox incited the Carlton faithful with a cheeky celebration after slotting a set shot at the city end. Daicos put the ball down Dan McStay's throat 20 seconds later to create some early headaches for Michael Voss. With Beau McCreery back in the side after missing five weeks with a calf strain, Collingwood had its pressure game back. Bobby Hill and Lachie Schultz bought in. McCreery was the one. The South Australian's breakneck speed chasing was infectious.

But just when the Magpies had control, Carlton kicked back-to-back goals in minutes, the first via a Elijah Hollands set shot, the second from Lachie Fogarty's smother and follow up. Collingwood responded on the back of the two players that inject energy into the group. McCreery nailed Jesse Motlop holding the ball in a crunching tackle. Then Cox kicked a second and let Nic Newman know all about it.

Collingwood has been a shadow of the side that went all the way in 2024, but its 2023 DNA was back on Saturday night. Jack Crisp kept the pressure on to start the second half, sweeping through from a stoppage to give Collingwood the first goal. Then McCreery's elite pressure created a second minutes later. With its season hanging in the balance, Collingwood showed up.

Both had plenty on the line. Carlton gunning for a double chance. Collingwood fighting to stay alive. The Magpies absorbed the Blues' punches, but then De Goey hopped 50m off the ground deep in time-on and went straight downstairs into the rooms, departing for potentially the last time this season.

Learn More 00:45

Cripps was enormous in the last quarter, almost dragging the Blues over the line. But the game finished on McGovern's boot and didn't finish with a score.

Carlton no longer looks like the premiership threat it did at the start of winter.

COLLINGWOOD 2.2 6.6 11.9 12.12 (84)

CARLTON 1.8 3.11 6.14 11.15 (81)

GOALS

Collingwood: Cox 2, Hoskin-Elliott 2, De Goey 2, Schultz, Hill, McStay, N. Daicos, Crisp, Elliott

Carlton: Fogarty 2, Martin 2, E. Hollands 2, Cripps, Owies, O. Hollands, Acres

BEST

Collingwood: N.Daicos, Pendlebury, Cameron, Howe, Hoskin-Elliott, Hill

Carlton: Cripps, Newman, McGovern, Hewett, E. Hollands, Walsh

INJURIES

Collingwood: De Goey (hamstring)

Carlton: Cerra (hamstring), Curnow (ankle), Cottrell (shoulder)

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Pat Lipinski (replaced Jordan De Goey in the third quarter)

Carlton: Matthew Kennedy (replaced Adam Cerra in the second quarter)

Crowd: 86,1879 at the MCG