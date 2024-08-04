Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs against Melbourne in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover Max Gawn's AA jacket is under threat, a sleeping giant is waking up and much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 21 of the 2024 season.

1) No one deserves a Brownlow more than Bont

He's been a star of the competition for a number of years now, but surely it's time Marcus Bontempelli broke through for his first Brownlow Medal. Looking at the numbers, he is regularly the best player in any game he plays, but his influence simply cannot be measured in statistics alone. His ability to lift when his team needs inspiration is unparalleled and the small moments of impact he is able to have with a simple knock on or block often leads to shifting momentum in games. With another 33 disposals, two goals and 16 score involvements on Friday night against Melbourne, he solidified a career-best season amid an already stacked CV. Come Brownlow night, he must amongst the frontrunners. – Gemma Bastiani

2) This Roo could be the man to dethrone Max Gawn

Is Tristan Xerri the biggest challenger to Max Gawn for All-Australian honours this season? After playing second fiddle to Todd Goldstein up until this season, the 25-year-old has emerged in 2024 to be the primary big man at North and could soon be No.1 in the League. He's an old-school bash-and-crash ruckman whose tackling and physical game has been lauded and while his work in the air is also exceptional, his work at ground level has had the biggest impact. He averages 11.9 contested possessions per game, 6.1 clearances and his 152 tackles in 2024 (7.6 per game) is second only to Suns beast Matt Rowell. He was at it again in the Roos' win against Richmond, dominating with 45 hitouts, 10 tackles, six marks from 20 touches - half of those contested possessions. According to Champion Data, Xerri is the second-highest rated ruckman behind Gawn, but by close of play in round 24, Xerri might just have snatched that mantle from the Dees' leader. - Alison O'Connor

Tristan Xerri celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

3) There's no obvious weakness in Brisbane's game

Following a 2-5 start to the season and with four proven players on the sidelines with season-ending knee injuries, it was hard to project how Brisbane could find itself as a premiership fancy. And yet, with just three rounds to go in the home-and-away season, here they are. Sunday's win over the Saints, their ninth in a row, was as powerful as it was clinical. In a strange way, the injuries and early-season adversity has set them up as well as any stage during Chris Fagan's coaching tenure. Kai Lohmann is having a huge impact, Logan Morris can compete at the top level, Cam Rayner has gone up a few levels, the defenders are covering for each other and there is no longer a reliance on Lachie Neale or Harris Andrews to produce a huge game to guarantee success. This season is as unpredictable as it is exciting and things could change in the next fortnight, but Brisbane is as well positioned as anyone as September looms. – Michael Whiting

4) Teams are targeting the Swans at their core

After round 15, the premiership race looked like a case of 'Sydney by how far'. Just six weeks later, the Swans have gone from wonderful to wobbly to woeful. After Saturday's mauling at the hands of Port Adelaide, John Longmire was at a loss to explain what's gone wrong, but the reason is in the numbers. When Sydney wins, the quartet of Chad Warner, Isaac Heeney, Errol Gulden and Brodie Grundy average 103 disposals compared to 84 in losses, the equivalent of an extra midfielder. More telling is the four goals they kick per win compared to 0.6 in defeats, a three-and-a-half goal difference. Earlier this season, the Swans' midfield was compared to a many-headed hydra - cut off one head and another grows back. But if you can cut out its heart, it can be lifeless. - Howard Kimber

Chad Warner during the round 21 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

5) This Magpie showed what they've been missing

His numbers might not leap off the page, but don't discount the impact of Beau McCreery on Saturday night. After five weeks on the sidelines, the South Australian reminded the AFL why he is one of the premier pressure forwards in the land. McCreery's frenetic harassment set the tone and was infectious, preventing Carlton from transitioning out of defence. It made Bobby Hill and Lachie Schultz lift their pressure as well. His tackles hurt and send fear into the opposition, something Craig McRae didn't miss in praising McCreery post-game after the nail-biting win. - Josh Gabelich

Beau McCreery and Jesse Motlop wrestle during Collingwood's game against Carlton in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

6) The young Eagles are responding under Schofield

The third quarter of Friday night's win against Gold Coast was a significant one in the Eagles' rebuild as a group of youngsters showed there is more talent on the list than some would believe. Jack Williams (nine disposals and a goal) took charge as a forward/ruck, third-gamer Harvey Johnston (seven touches) used the ball with class on a wing, 20-year-old Tyrell Dewar booted two goals, and Reuben Ginbey showed his role in the future could be as a versatile defender who can lock down and intercept, not an inside midfielder. Throw in some striking moments from debutant Clay Hall and what we already know about Brady Hough and Harley Reid, and caretaker Jarrad Schofield is clearly getting a response from the young Eagles and answering key questions about the rebuild along the way. – Nathan Schmook

7) This Giant could be a genuine X-factor in finals

Down by 28 points at three-quarter time, Greater Western Sydney powered home to snatch an important two-point win against Hawthorn, with the significant shift in momentum down in no small part to speedy Giants forward Brent Daniels. The Giants were up against it at the contest and it forced them into slow ball movement, so coach Adam Kingsley opted to shift Daniels into the midfield for short bursts and it considerably changed the shape of the game. He gathered 12 of his 23 disposals in the final quarter and kicked an important long-range goal, playing a huge part in his side's 30-point turnaround. With finals just around the corner, Daniels is just another lever Kingsley has at his disposal when needed. - Gemma Bastiani

Brent Daniels evades a tackle during GWS's game against Hawthorn in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

8) Geelong's sleeping Giant is waking up

He's been a sleeping (former) Giant for parts of this season, but Jeremy Cameron is waking up in time for finals. Cameron was simply unstoppable on Saturday evening, booting six goals from all angles to secure a crucial win for the Cats over Adelaide. Relatively down on output in the middle of the season, the 2019 Coleman medallist has ramped up his goalkicking as the Cats turn down the home straight towards finals. He's now kicked multiple goals in seven of his past eight games and after a down performance in the wet against the Bulldogs three weeks ago, he's been back to his best in the past fortnight. With a spot in the top eight not yet secured, the Cats need everything they can get from Cameron in the run to September. – Sophie Welsh

9) Fremantle's forwards are dead-eyes

In Round 9 this year, Fremantle cost itself any chance of a win against Sydney with a horror display in front of goal that resulted in a final score of 4.15 in a 48-point loss. But in the second half of the season, the ability of the Dockers' forwards to find the big sticks has been critical to their surge up the ladder. With the game on the line in the third quarter against Essendon on Sunday, Jye Amiss, Sam Sturt and Josh Treacy all kicked straight with set shots from tight angles, a trio of pivotal goals at a pivotal time of the game. Then with 36 seconds remaining in the match, Amiss drilled his fourth goal of the day from the pocket to tie the scores. It proved to be not quite enough in the end as the Bombers stole a one-point win, but the margin would have been much bigger if not for Fremantle's accuracy in front of goal. It's the most important stat in the game and it could prove to be pivotal for the Dockers in the run to finals. - Martin Smith