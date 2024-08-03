Nick Larkey celebrates a goal during the match between North Melbourne and Richmond at Marvel Stadium in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

LUKE Davies-Uniacke and Nick Larkey have combined to help steer North Melbourne away from the wooden spoon with a 13-point win over last-placed Richmond.

Spearhead Larkey kicked five goals and Davies-Uniacke was outstanding in the engine room as the Kangaroos posted a 14.6 (90) to 10.17 (77) victory at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

KANGAROOS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

The explosive midfielder produced game-high tallies of 33 disposals and eight clearances, and finished his hard work with a career-best three goals.

The result was North's third win of the season, ending a three-match losing run and franking their stronger form since the mid-season bye.

It moved them one win clear of Richmond (2-18) with three rounds left to play.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:09 Full post-match, R21: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 21’s match against Richmond

05:48 Full post-match, R21: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 21’s match against North Melbourne

01:50 Sharp Larkey steers home high-five in Roos party Nick Larkey boots five straight goals as North Melbourne celebrates a fine victory over the Tigers

07:14 Highlights: North Melbourne v Richmond The Kangaroos and Tigers clash in round 21

00:36 Baker serves up sizzling snag to keep Tigers alive Liam Baker bursts forward for a crucial goal as Richmond creeps closer in the final term

00:38 LDU somehow lands the 'worst goal you'll see' Luke Davies-Uniacke can only laugh at his set shot after a shoddy ball drop still finds a way through

00:34 Zippy Zurhaar raises noise level with sweet strike Luke Davies-Uniacke executes a mesmerising handball to set up Cam Zurhaar for a fine finish

00:47 Duursma hits Marvel roof in unbelievable MOTY contender Zane Duursma puts his hand up for Mark of the Year with an absolute mammoth speccy on the wing

00:42 Hand it to LDU and he’ll do the rest Luke Davies-Uniacke receives the handball on the burst and finishes in style

00:33 Mega mow down leads to Steely start The Tigers get off to the perfect start as Steely Green lays a terrific tackle and finishes truly

Harry Sheezel (29 touches), Colby McKercher (31) and Bailey Scott (28) were all strong contributors for North, who celebrated co-captain Luke McDonald's 200th game in style.

Fresh off signing a contract extension, son-of-a-gun Jackson Archer impressed again in defence, while Tristan Xerri was influential in the ruck.

Richmond superstar Dustin Martin kicked 0.2 from 16 disposals on return after five weeks out with a back injury, while Dion Prestia (29 touches), Tim Taranto (27) and Jack Graham (24) worked hard in a losing cause.

Learn More 07:14

Martin almost kicked a spectacular goal from the boundary line with the first shot of the game and was desperate to get involved throughout the opening term.

It was a lively start littered with turnovers, especially by North Melbourne's defenders, and the Tigers held an eight-point lead at the first break with a 20-11 advantage in forward entries.

Davies-Uniacke coughed up one early goal when an errant pass was chopped off by Seth Campbell, but responded with the next major and kicked two classy goals on the run in the first half.

Learn More 00:42

Zane Duursma took a perfect ride on Noah Balta to haul in a spectacular mark in the second quarter and tempers flared as North piled on three quick goals to take the lead.

Larkey kicked two of those and sparked a melee when he celebrated the second by getting in the face of Liam Baker, who had roughed up the Roos spearhead moments earlier after he took a mark.

Learn More 01:50

The lead changed hands six times during an entertaining second term and the Tigers went to the main break one point in front.

Davies-Uniacke kicked his third major - despite shanking his set shot from 20m out - to edge the Kangaroos ahead in a third-quarter arm wrestle.

Learn More 00:38

Four consecutive goals meant they turned for home with a game-high 18-point lead after Jaidyn Stephenson won a free kick and converted after the three-quarter time siren.

An inaccurate Richmond made all the running in the final term and got within seven points when Liam Baker kicked his second major, but Scott shut the gate with a calm set shot with 2:30 left on the clock.

Learn More 00:36

Zane's bounding leap is up there among season's best

Zane Duursma has impressed in his first year, but his Virgin Australia Mark of the Year contender may just be the highlight of his maiden season. As Eddie Ford booted the ball long down the wing midway through the second term, Duursma timed his leap to perfection, jumping onto the shoulders of Richmond forward Noah Balta to pull down a mammoth grab that brought the crowd to their feet.

Learn More 00:47

Richmond in box seat to claim wooden spoon

The loss has left the Tigers in serious danger of being handed their first wooden spoon since 2007. Richmond remains anchored to the bottom of the table, one game and percentage behind 17th-placed North. The Tigers have three more games up their sleeves to try to avoid a bottom-placed finish, but it won't be easy. Richmond faces St Kilda at bogey venue Marvel Stadium next week, before clashes with Hawthorn (MCG) and Gold Coast (People First Stadium) to wrap-up a very poor season.

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.2 7.3 12.6 14.6 (90)

RICHMOND 3.4 6.10 8.12 10.17 (77)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Larkey 5, Davies-Uniacke 3, Phillips, Powell, Scott, Stephenson, Teakle, Zurhaar

Richmond: Baker 2, Koschitzke 2, Bolton, Brown, Campbell, Green, Mansell, Ralphsmith

BEST

North Melbourne: Davies-Uniacke, Xerri, McKercher, Powell, Sheezel, Scott

Richmond: Baker, Prestia, Nankervis, Taranto, Hopper

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Stephens (ankle)

Richmond: Green (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Robert Hansen jnr (replaced Dylan Stephens in the third quarter)

Richmond: Kamdyn McIntosh (replaced Steely Green in the third quarter)

Crowd: 35,861 at Marvel Stadium