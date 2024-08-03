The match review is in for Friday night's round 21 games

Riley Garcia and Clayton Oliver are seen during round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE'S Ed Langdon has avoided a sanction for his tackle on the Western Bulldogs' Tim English during Friday night's match, while teammate Clayton Oliver has copped a fine for wrestling.

Langdon brought English to the ground in a strong tackle during the second quarter of the Marvel Stadium clash, but the match review officer didn't deem the incident worthy of an explanation.

Learn More 00:37

Oliver was fined $1875 - $1250 with an early plea - for engaging in a melee/wrestle during the first quarter of the match.