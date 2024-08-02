You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Jack Macrae celebrates a goal during the 2024 AFL Round 12 match between Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

With just three rounds remaining the VFL home and away season, there are still at least 13 sides capable of making a run for the premiership. But with two of those teams - Sandringham and Sydney - on a bye this round, they would both need a minor miracle to reach the top 10.

Greater Western Sydney remains the best hope of sneaking into a finals berth, the 11th-placed Giants taking on fifth-placed Box Hill in what looms as a massive Sunday morning clash in Blacktown. Werribee looks to have sewn up top spot ahead of a match with Southport on Saturday, while Gold Coast is hanging onto eighth spot before taking on Coburg. The round kicks off on Friday afternoon with a battle between Footscray and Casey, with Frankston and Port Melbourne meeting in a Friday night game.

In the WAFL, Claremont travels to take on top-of-the-ladder Peel Thunder in a bid to keep its finals chances alive, while East Fremantle v South Fremantle could also determine who makes the final five.

The SANFL is having a bye round across the competition this weekend, before resuming for the final three weeks of the home and away season.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 19

Friday, August 2

Footscray v Casey, Whitten Oval, 3.05pm AEST

Frankston v Port Melbourne, Kinetic Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

Saturday, August 3

Gold Coast v Coburg, People First Stadium, 11.05am AEST

Carlton v Brisbane, Ikon Park, 11.05am AEST

Werribee v Southport, Avalon Airport Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Essendon, Genis Steel Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, August 4

Greater Western Sydney v Box Hill, Blacktown ISP, 11.05am AEST

Williamstown v North Melbourne, DSV Stadium, 12pm AEST

SANFL fixture

No matches this weekend

WAFL fixture, round 18

Saturday, August 3

West Coast v Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 1.10pm AWST

East Perth v West Perth, Sullivan Logistics Stadiuml, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder v Claremont, Lane Group Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

Swan Districts v Subiaco, Steel Blue Oval, 2.30pm AWST

East Fremantle v South Fremantle, Fremantle Oval, 2.30pm AWST