The Eagles have produced two moments of magic late to upset the Suns

Tyrell Dewar, Tom Cole and Jack Williams celebrate a goal during West Coast's clash against Gold Coast in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has all but ended Gold Coast's finals chances for 2024 with an upset 10-point win on Friday night.

The Suns' away hoodoo continued as the Eagles recorded a thrilling 15.7 (97) to 13.9 (87) victory at Optus Stadium.

Gold Coast led at every change before being overrun, losing for the 10th time in as many matches away from People First Stadium and Darwin this year.

Jake Waterman kicked four goals and Liam Duggan and Jamie Cripps slotted the two crucial late majors as the Eagles landed a first win under interim coach Jarrad Schofield.

Jarrod Witts (21 disposals, 52 hitouts and a goal) dominated in the ruck and Matt Rowell (30 disposals, 10 tackles and 11 clearances) was huge in the middle for the Suns.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:51 Eagles fans roar as Ryan's cracker sets up grandstand finish Liam Ryan curls a beautiful snap after Zane Trew's smarts on the boundary

00:46 Dewar's delightful double blow brings Eagles alive Tyrell Dewar drills a pair of classy finishes as West Coast draws closer

00:30 Unmarked Anderson is lethal as gun shows his class Noah Anderson nails a brilliant stoppage snap after West Coast leaves him in too much space

00:45 Electric Suns improvise and excite to bring some light Ben King finishes off his clever work before Will Graham caps off a bursting team major

00:50 Trew's lightning flash provides a super spark Zane Trew collects at pace through the contest and finishes with class

00:39 Mac attack turning heads in forward swing Mac Andrew nails two first-term majors in a new move to the forward end

00:37 Harley hurricane gets whirling as Eagles go bang-bang Harley Reid sets up back-to-back majors for teammates Oscar Allen and Jack Darling

WEST COAST 2.2 6.2 11.4 15.7 (97)

GOLD COAST 3.3 8.7 12.7 13.9 (87)

GOALS

West Coast: Waterman 4, Dewar 2, Allen 2, J.Williams, Trew, Ryan, Maric, Duggan, Darling, Cripps

Gold Coast: Long 3, King 3, Andrew 3, Witts, Graham, Fiorini, Anderson