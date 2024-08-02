WEST Coast has all but ended Gold Coast's finals chances for 2024 with an upset 10-point win on Friday night.
The Suns' away hoodoo continued as the Eagles recorded a thrilling 15.7 (97) to 13.9 (87) victory at Optus Stadium.
Gold Coast led at every change before being overrun, losing for the 10th time in as many matches away from People First Stadium and Darwin this year.
Jake Waterman kicked four goals and Liam Duggan and Jamie Cripps slotted the two crucial late majors as the Eagles landed a first win under interim coach Jarrad Schofield.
Jarrod Witts (21 disposals, 52 hitouts and a goal) dominated in the ruck and Matt Rowell (30 disposals, 10 tackles and 11 clearances) was huge in the middle for the Suns.
WEST COAST 2.2 6.2 11.4 15.7 (97)
GOLD COAST 3.3 8.7 12.7 13.9 (87)
GOALS
West Coast: Waterman 4, Dewar 2, Allen 2, J.Williams, Trew, Ryan, Maric, Duggan, Darling, Cripps
Gold Coast: Long 3, King 3, Andrew 3, Witts, Graham, Fiorini, Anderson