Western Bulldogs skipper and tall forwards prove too much for Melbourne, who now face missing finals

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates during the round 21 match between Wester Bulldogs/Footscray and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, August 2, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MARCUS Bontempelli has propelled Footscray into the top four, starring in the side's 51-point win over Melbourne on Friday evening.

The Bulldogs were in control from the off, and never ceded in the 15.20 (110) to 9.5 (59) victory under the Marvel Stadium roof.

BULLDOGS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Bontempelli was simply stunning for the Dogs, recording 33 disposals, two goals, and 16 score involvements, a performance for which Melbourne had no answer. Meanwhile Cody Weightman (12 disposals, two goals) was a constant danger, and Adam Treloar (30 disposals, two goals) impressed in his 250th career game.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 02:16 Skipper steals the show in typical Bont special Marcus Bontempelli shines once again with a 33-disposal masterclass to go alongside two goals

07:13 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Melbourne The Bulldogs and Demons clash in round 21

00:28 Sky-high footy no issues for Darcy Sam Darcy reels in a superb grab and finishes truly as his side’s party continues

00:36 Dogs pounce with Poulter’s perfect bounce Caleb Poulter launches one from distance before a fortuitous bounce carries it through

00:37 Is Dees winger in danger for this tackle on big Dog? Ed Langdon may find himself in hot water after this tough tackle on Tim English

00:46 Gawn soars: Captain courageous draws praise Melbourne skipper Max Gawn does everything he can to inspire his side with a timely goal followed by a brave mark

00:38 Milestone man Treloar mobbed after magic major Adam Treloar marks his 250th game of AFL with a superb goal in the second term

00:51 Super Bont breaks away and the finish is no surprise Marcus Bontempelli creates some space and delivers another outstanding goal for his side

For large periods of the game, it was Gawn or bust for Melbourne. His relentless work in the ruck, and then contesting in the air across the ground, was at times the only thing going the Demons' way.

Unfortunately, not enough of his teammates were able to come to the party.

Learn More 07:13

The Bulldogs simply dominated the midfield battle, winning it at the contest and then following up with devastating spread. Their strength was reflected in the disposal count of 369-315.

They broke Melbourne's attempts to tackle with ease, leaving their opponents in their wake as they drove forward. It kept Melbourne's defence under plenty of pressure, often caught in an outnumber because of the speed with which the Dogs were attacking.

Learn More 00:51

Melbourne's backline was further strained with a rib injury to Steven May causing him to be subbed out at half-time.

The door remained open for the Dees longer than it should have, however, given the Bulldogs' poor conversion in front of goal. The main culprit was Jamarra Ugle-Hagan who kicked two goals from eight scores. Nevertheless, he was still a serious threat inside 50, leaping beautifully at the footy, but his kicking wasn't quite as damaging as it has been in recent weeks.

Learn More 00:38

Bayley Fritsch (13 disposals, two goals) did prove handy when the Dees found clean possession in the front half, and Jacob Van Rooyen (13 disposals, six tackles) worked hard, but opportunities were few and far between given the side's 39 inside 50s to the Dogs’ 65.

With the loss, Melbourne's finals hopes are all but gone, now two games outside of the top eight with the remainder of the round still to play.

Learn More 00:46

The pest at his best

Cody Weightman was in fine form, both with the ball and without. He was vital in attack, all the while pestering Melbourne defender Tom McDonald. Weightman's antics riled up the Demon, coming to a head in the third quarter. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was preparing for a set shot on the 50m arc when Weightman and McDonald got in a scuffle, resulting in the Dog hitting the deck and Ugle-Hagan handed a 50m penalty. Jamarra kicked truly, and in the aftermath, Melbourne captain Max Gawn was forced to calm down his teammate in order to save any further freebies heading the Dogs' way.

The May concern

After a bone-crunching contest in the second quarter, star Melbourne defender Steven May was struggling. He was determined to stay on the ground, but looked at by medical staff on-field twice before being taken into the rooms. Unfortunately for Melbourne, he didn't return to the ground, subbed out of the game at half-time and taken to hospital. It is the second time this year the Demon has dealt with the injury, after he played through two cracked ribs earlier in the season.

Handball happy

In the Bulldogs' premiership season of 2016, they got control in games with a quick, efficient handball game. It allowed them to escape congestion and set up attacking forays with ease, and in the Dogs' recent run of form, it is that handball game that has re-emerged. On Friday, they dominated the midfield and much of that was off the back of neat little handballs out of traffic, as they always knew there would be players available at the right exits. Any clubs that are forced to face the Bulldogs in the coming weeks simply must adapt to that strategy, or they will be cut up and on their heels.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.7 6.13 11.17 15.20 (110)

MELBOURNE 1.1 5.1 7.3 9.5 (59)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Weightman 2, Treloar 2, Ugle-Hagan 2, Bontempelli 2, Naughton 2, Williams, Poulter, Richards, Darcy, English

Melbourne: Fritsch 2, Sparrow 2, Pickett 2, Gawn, Rivers, Woewodin

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, Treloar, Liberatore, Weightman, Ugle-Hagan, Dale

Melbourne: Gawn, Van Rooyen, Neal Bullen, Rivers

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Liberatore (right ankle)

Melbourne: May (ribs)

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Caleb Daniel (replaced Tom Liberatore at three-quarter time)

Melbourne: Daniel Turner (replaced Steven May at half time)

Crowd: 33,000 at Marvel Stadium