Melbourne coach frustrated by lack of resistance, but joins Luke Beveridge in praise of Bulldogs skipper

Marcus Bontempelli evades Jack Viney during the round 21 match between Western Bulldogs and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, August 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SIMON Goodwin has admitted Melbourne was "nowhere near the level" to compete with the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

Goodwin's Demons lost by 51 points, with the Dogs' return of 15 goals from 35 scores saving Melbourne from a larger defeat.

BULLDOGS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

The Bulldogs won the first 10 clearances of the match, and despite the final metric of 41-36, the Demons were soundly beaten at the contest for the duration.

"The start was incredibly disappointing," Goodwin said post-match.

Learn More 07:13

"They dominated around the ball and were able to score way too easily. So, incredibly frustrated with how we started the game, and in patches we were able to bring that back… but overall, just nowhere near the level required."

Goodwin noted that Melbourne's clearance game "hasn't been anywhere near the level for a period of time now", with typically dynamic duo Jack Viney and Kysaiah Pickett combining for just three clearances and 21 disposals.

The challenge was thrown to young gun Trent Rivers (25 disposals, six clearances), and a slow-starting Clayton Oliver (22 disposals, five clearances) to compete with the Dogs' guns.

Learn More 06:33

Adam Treloar, Tom Liberatore, and Marcus Bontempelli recorded 82 disposals and 17 clearances between them, taking the game out of Melbourne's hands early.

Despite the horror loss, Goodwin took a moment to reflect on just how good Bontempelli is.

"If he's not the best, he's one of the best. He was outstanding again tonight," Goodwin said.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:33 Full post-match, R21: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 21’s match against Footscray Bulldogs

11:08 Full post-match, R21: Bulldogs Watch Footscray Bulldogs’s press conference after round 21’s match against Melbourne

02:16 Skipper steals the show in typical Bont special Marcus Bontempelli shines once again with a 33-disposal masterclass to go alongside two goals

07:13 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Melbourne The Bulldogs and Demons clash in round 21

00:28 Sky-high footy no issues for Darcy Sam Darcy reels in a superb grab and finishes truly as his side’s party continues

00:36 Dogs pounce with Poulter’s perfect bounce Caleb Poulter launches one from distance before a fortuitous bounce carries it through

00:37 Is Dees winger in danger for this tackle on big Dog? Ed Langdon may find himself in hot water after this tough tackle on Tim English

00:46 Gawn soars: Captain courageous draws praise Melbourne skipper Max Gawn does everything he can to inspire his side with a timely goal followed by a brave mark

00:38 Milestone man Treloar mobbed after magic major Adam Treloar marks his 250th game of AFL with a superb goal in the second term

00:51 Super Bont breaks away and the finish is no surprise Marcus Bontempelli creates some space and delivers another outstanding goal for his side

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge was also in awe of how his captain is performing.

"His first half was extraordinary, wasn't it?" Beveridge said.

"Is he the greatest Bulldog ever? Well, I mean, at the end of his career he just may be, but he's got a few years left."

Bontempelli has led the Bulldogs out of a lull in form, with the side now charging toward finals and sitting inside the top four with the round to play out.

Learn More 02:16

"There's always uncertainty, and I'm one of the supreme optimists and even when things aren't going well, I've been involved in the game for long enough to know what may be around the corner," Beveridge said.

"The game is hard. We've seen this year how even the competition is… your fortunes can change pretty quickly, and it can be because the opposition has just surprised you and ambushed you, but it can also be because you have a bit of bad luck. Bad luck with injury, or whatever it may be, so you don't take anything for granted."

Beveridge's Dogs will now prepare to travel to South Australia to take on Adelaide on Sunday in an effort to maintain that strong momentum.

Learn More 11:08

Meanwhile, Melbourne will face Port Adelaide at the MCG on Saturday night, and may be without important defender Steven May who was subbed out of the game at half-time with a rib injury.

It is May's second rib injury this year, and he was taken to hospital for scans.

"We'll just have a really good look at that, get the scans, get a good assessment and see where that sits," Goodwin said of May's injury.

"But fingers crossed."