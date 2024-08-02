The teams are in for Sunday's round 21 games

L-R: Peter Wright, Harris Andrews, Mattaes Phillipou. Pictures: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has reacted fiercely to its stunning upset loss to St Kilda last week, dropping three players including key forward Peter Wright and former skipper Dyson Heppell for Sunday's clash with Fremantle.

St Kilda welcomes back powerful second-year forward Mattaes Phillipou for its fixture against Brisbane, which brings in co-captain Harris Andrews from concussion to strengthen the defence.

And Hawthorn has recalled veteran forward Jack Gunston to face Greater Western Sydney.

But the big news is at the Bombers, where coach Brad Scott has axed Heppell, Wright and midfielder Archie Perkins for the clash with the Dockers. Injured defender Jordan Ridley makes it four outs in all.

First-year mid Archie Roberts will make his debut at the MCG, while Jake Kelly, Nick Bryan and Alwyn Davey jnr also come into the side.

The Dockers have gone like-for-like at selection, replacing suspended veteran Nat Fyfe with young mid Neil Erasmus.

In Sunday's early game, the Giants have recalled forward Max Gruzewski to cover for Jake Riccardi (finger) who will miss the rest of the home and away season after undergoing surgery.

And in the twilight clash, the Saints have added Phillipou and midfielder Paddy Dow in place of the injured Hunter Clark (calf) and Hugo Garcia (omitted), while the Lions have dropped Conor McKenna for Andrews.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Manuka Oval, 1.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: M.Gruzewski

Out: J.Riccardi (finger)

Last week's sub: Joe Fonti

HAWTHORN

In: J.Gunston

Out: F.Maginness (omitted)

Last week's sub: Finn Maginness

Essendon v Fremantle at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: J.Kelly, N.Bryan, A.Davey jnr, A.Roberts

Out: J.Ridley (hip), A.Perkins (omitted), D.Heppell (omitted), P.Wright (omitted)

Last week's sub: Archie Perkins

FREMANTLE

In: N.Erasmus

Out: N.Fyfe (suspension)

Last week's sub: James Aish

St Kilda v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: M.Phillipou, P.Dow

Out: H.Clark (calf), H.Garcia (omitted)

Last week's sub: Hugo Garcia

BRISBANE

In: H.Andrews

Out: C.McKenna (omitted)

Last week's sub: Conor McKenna