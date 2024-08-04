Essendon come from 25 points down in the final quarter to beat Fremantle by a point at the MCG

Jade Gresham celebrates a goal for Essendon against Fremantle in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has lifted itself off the canvas and kept its finals hopes alive with a stunning one-point comeback win over Fremantle at the MCG.

Fremantle led by as much as 25 points when it kicked the opening goal of the final term, but Essendon responded with a stunning four-goal burst, with Jade Gresham's set shot putting the home side in front by a point with eight minutes remaining.

With the Bomber faithful at full voice, Kyle Langford then majored from the ensuing centre bounce to extend the lead to seven points and the Bombers looked like they would hold on until Jye Amiss was awarded a free kick in the forward pocket and kicked truly to level the scores with 36 seconds remaining.

But Bombers skipper Zach Merrett won a crucial centre bounce and surged forward to allow Sam Durham to kick the match-winning point and seal a thrilling one-point win.

The result moves Essendon to within two points of a spot in the eight, while Fremantle has dropped to sixth with the costly loss.

ESSENDON 5.4 6.6 8.9 13.12 (90)

FREMANTLE 4.1 9.1 12.4 14.5 (89)

GOALS

Essendon: Stringer 4, Gresham 3, Martin 2, Langford 2, Draper, Caddy

Fremantle: Amiss 4, Treacy 3, Young 2, Sturt 2, Jackson 2, Frederick

BEST

Essendon: Merrett, Caldwell, Stringer, Parish, Redman, Martin

Fremantle: Young, Amiss, Brayshaw, Ryan, Serong, Clark

INJURIES

Essendon: Nil

Fremantle: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Alwyn Davey jnr (replaced Nick Bryan in the fourth quarter)

Fremantle: James Aish (replaced Neil Erasmus in the third quarter)

Crowd: 34,381 at the MCG