Jade Gresham celebrates a goal for Essendon against Fremantle in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has lifted itself off the canvas and kept its finals hopes alive with a stunning one-point comeback win over Fremantle at the MCG.

Fremantle led by as much as 25 points when it kicked the opening goal of the final term, but Essendon responded with a stunning four-goal burst, with Jade Gresham's set shot putting the home side in front by a point with eight minutes remaining.

BOMBERS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

With the Bomber faithful at full voice, Kyle Langford then majored from the ensuing centre bounce to extend the lead to seven points and the Bombers looked like they would hold on until Jye Amiss was awarded a free kick in the forward pocket and kicked truly to level the scores with 36 seconds remaining.

But Bombers skipper Zach Merrett won a crucial centre bounce and surged forward to allow Sam Durham to kick the match-winning point and seal a thrilling one-point win.

The result moves Essendon to within two points of a spot in the eight, while Fremantle has dropped to sixth with the costly loss.

More to come

03:52

Last two mins: Late drama at both ends as Bombers stun Dockers

Enjoy the thrilling final moments of Essendon’s win over Fremantle at the MCG

ESSENDON    5.4    6.6    8.9   13.12 (90)
FREMANTLE   4.1    9.1    12.4   14.5 (89)

GOALS
Essendon: Stringer 4, Gresham 3, Martin 2, Langford 2, Draper, Caddy
Fremantle: Amiss 4, Treacy 3, Young 2, Sturt 2, Jackson 2, Frederick

BEST 
Essendon: Merrett, Caldwell, Stringer, Parish, Redman, Martin
Fremantle: Young, Amiss, Brayshaw, Ryan, Serong, Clark

INJURIES 
Essendon: Nil
Fremantle: Nil

SUBSTITUTES 
Essendon: Alwyn Davey jnr (replaced Nick Bryan in the fourth quarter)
Fremantle: James Aish (replaced Neil Erasmus in the third quarter)

Crowd: 34,381 at the MCG

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 03:52

    Last two mins: Late drama at both ends as Bombers stun Dockers

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments of Essendon’s win over Fremantle at the MCG

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Martin’s magic move forward hits double jackpot

    Nic Martin shows his impressive ability to shift up the ground with two huge goals in the final term to swing the momentum

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Jake’s juicy pair provides Dons some timely flair

    Jake Stringer does all he can to keep the Bombers in the contest with a couple of much-needed goals in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Jackson in all the action as Freo fires again

    Luke Jackson shows his tremendous athleticism and helps earn two goals for the Dockers right before half-time

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Treacy and Freddy steady the ship with cool clunks

    Josh Treacy and Michael Frederick start to have an impact up forward as Fremantle takes control of the contest

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Docker’s dump tackle on Don deemed dangerous

    Fremantle forward Tom Emmett gets penalised for this tackling action on Jayden Laverde

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Stringer’s sweet double gets Bombers bouncing early

    Jake Stringer starts the game on fire with a pair of handy goals in quick time

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Young explodes from centre bounce for electrifying goal

    Hayden Young motors out of the middle and charges into the 50 for a lethal finish on the burst

    AFL