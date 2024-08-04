The match review is in for Saturday's round 21 matches

Collingwood and Carlton players scuffle during their game in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MASON Cox, Lachie Schultz and Nic Newman have all been fined for their role in a melee during Saturday night's blockbuster between Collingwood and Carlton.

The trio will be a little lighter in the back pocket after the incident in the second quarter of Collingwood's nail-biting win.

Jordan Boyd has also been fined for misconduct on Cox, with the Blue lowering his knee into the thigh of the Pies ruckman during the melee.

In Saturday's earlier game, Richmond co-captain Toby Nankervis has been fined $6250, which can be reduced to $3750 with an early guilty plea, for striking North Melbourne's Nick Larkey.