Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Brisbane at Ikon Park, Saturday August 3, 11.05am AEST

There's never a quiet afternoon in Jarryd Lyons' VFL life and Saturday's game against Carlton was no different.

The Brisbane veteran racked up 29 disposals, nine tackles, 13 clearances and two goals in the 23-point win.

Deven Robertson got even more of the ball, finishing with 36 touches and 13 clearances to keep his name on Chris Fagan's radar.

James Tunstill kicked two goals and had 20 disposals before being taken off the field after a heavy collision with an umpire. Brandon Ryan (16, eight marks) and mid-season draftee Will McLachlan (eight touches) also kicked two goals apiece, while Harry Sharp (20, nine marks) kicked one.

The Lions' second mid-season pick up Luke Beecken impressed with 24 disposals and 12 marks, Noah Answerth had 14 touches, Conor McKenna had 18 and 2023 draftee Reece Torrent found the ball 17 times.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Brisbane at Ikon Park, Saturday August 3, 11.05am AEST

Key forward prospect Harry Lemmey put in one of his strongest performances with the Blues, kicking three goals from 16 disposals and nine marks in Carlton's VFL loss to Brisbane on Saturday.

Harry Lemmey volleyed it through with POWER 💥⚽



At the other end of the ground Lewis Young gathered 23 possessions and five hitouts, most of the ruck work done by rookie Alex Mirkov who finished with 37 hitouts, 12 disposals and six clearances.

Jack Carroll was busy with 24 touches, with Jaxon Binns grabbing 23.

2023 draftees Ashton Moir (seven disposals) and Billy Wilson (11) got involved, as did category B rookie Domanic Akuei (nine).

Caleb Marchbank's afternoon finished early with an apparent injury.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Essendon at Genis Steel Oval, Saturday August 3, 2.05pm AEST

Will Setterfield made his case for a senior recall with a massive 43 disposals in Essendon's 44-point win over the Northern Bullants on Saturday.

He wasn't the only one getting in on the action though.

Ben Hobbs gathered 34 disposals, eight tackles and a goal, Nick Hind also kicked a goal from his 27 touches, and Elijah Tsatas found the ball 32 times.

Peter Wright responded to being dropped with three goals from 19 disposals and eight marks, while Archie Perkins kicked one from 26 touches.

Veteran Todd Goldstein dominated in the ruck with 43 hitouts, 17 disposals and five clearances, helped out by rookie big man Vigo Visentini who slotted one goal to go with a dozen possessions.

Still searching for a senior debut, 2022 second round draftee Lewis Hayes finished with 22 disposals and eight marks, with Tex Wanganeen also racking up 22 touches.

Sam Weideman was strong in the air with 10 marks and 18 disposals, while Luamon Lual had 11 touches.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Claremont at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday August 3, 2.30pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Coburg at People First Stadium, Saturday August 3, 11.05am AEST

After getting a run as the AFL substitute on Friday night Malcolm Rosas was on the red-eye home and kicked four goals in the Suns' 34-point win over Coburg on Saturday.

Rory Atkins filled his boots as per usual, finishing with 36 disposals and nine marks, while Darcy Macpherson (one goal, seven clearances) and Oskar Faulkhead (nine tackles, eight clearances) each had 28 touches.

It's raining great goals at People's First Stadium as Darcy Macpherson kicks another ripper ☀️



Hewago Oea kicked two goals from 20 disposals, young guns Jake Rogers (17 touches, nine tackles) and Jed Walter (13 disposals) slotted one goal each, as did rookie Sandy Brock.

It was a busy day for Sean Lemmens, gathering 23 disposals, and Thomas Berry also had plenty of it with 25 touches.

Connor Budarick (17 disposals), Jy Farrar (14, nine marks) and Jack Mahony (17, five tackles) all got involved.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Box Hill at Blacktown ISP, Sunday August 4, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Box Hill at Blacktown ISP, Sunday August 4, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Casey Demons at Whitten Oval, Friday August 2, 3.05pm AEST

Young key forward Matthew Jefferson is pushing for a senior debut and did his chances no harm with a four-goal haul for Casey against Footscray on Friday.

Former Crow Shane McAdam also kicked two majors from 15 disposals.

Bailey Laurie was the Demons' biggest ballwinner with 29 disposals, grabbing team highs for tackles (10) and clearances (eight) along the way.

Tom Fullarton impressed with 20 disposals, 28 hitouts, seven clearances and a goal, Kynan Brown also kicked a goal from 18 touches and eight tackles, while Ben Brown and mid-year draftee Luker Kentfield were quieter but hit the scoreboard with one goal apiece.

Adam Tomlinson continued his dominance at VFL level with 23 disposals, veteran Lachie Hunter finished with 17 touches, Jack Billings had 18 after another short stint in the AFL side, and Marty Hore had 16 touches - all kicks.

Big man Josh Schache had 10 disposals, rookie Oliver Sestan gathered 13 and six tackles, Jed Adams finished with eight touches and young ruckman Will Verrall had four disposals and five hitouts.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v North Melbourne at DSV Stadium, Sunday August 4, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Perth at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday August 3, 1.10pm AWST

West Coast's senior players had trouble getting amongst it in the Eagles' 48-point loss to Perth on Saturday, Campbell Chesser the busiest with 22 disposals.

Ruckman Matt Flynn kicked one goal to go with 14 disposals and 30 hitouts, but young ruck duo Harry Barnett and Coen Livingstone were quiet.

Jai Culley finished with 17 touches and team-highs in tackles (seven) and clearances (six), rookie Jordyn Baker also had 17 disposals, Jamaine Jones had 13 and eight marks, while Rhett Bazzo grabbed 14 disposals and eight marks.

Teenagers Loch Rawlinson (seven touches, one goal) and Archer Reid (two goals) hit the scoreboard.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Casey Demons at Whitten Oval, Friday August 2, 3.05pm AEST

Ryley Sanders and Jack Macrae have given coach Luke Beveridge a not-so-subtle reminder of their talents with massive games in the win over Casey.

After being 'managed' out of the AFL side, the pair returned to the VFL on Friday to play starring roles in the side's 56-point win that lifts them to second on the ladder.

Sanders, the No.6 pick in last year's AFL Draft, put up monster numbers with 39 disposals and three goals to go along with seven clearances and three tackles.

Macrae was equally influential, gathering a huge 43 disposals, six tackles and 10 clearances.

Oskar Baker also had a big day out against some of his former teammates with 31 touches, 13 marks and two majors, while Harvey Gallagher notched up 25 disposals to go with his two goals.

Luke Cleary (26) and Jedd Busslinger (20) were busy, while Joel Freijah (14, one goal), Charlie Clarke (15, one goal) and James O'Donnell (15) were other strong contributors.

Alex Keath (12), Dom Bedendo (12, one goal) and Arthur Jones (nine, one goal) were also solid.