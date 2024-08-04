Greater Western Sydney has overpowered Hawthorn in the dying minutes to clinch a two-point victory in Canberra

Tom Green celebrates a goal for GWS against Hawthorn in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has pulled off a remarkable comeback to defeat Hawthorn by two points on Sunday afternoon.

A seven-goal final quarter propelled the Giants to the 12.12 (84) to 12.10 (82) win at Manuka Oval in Canberra, with the match-winner coming off the boot of local Tom Green.

Jesse Hogan's five goals have sent him back to the top of the Coleman Medal leaderboard, and captain Toby Greene (17 disposals, three goals) stood up when it mattered.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:48 Unstoppable Hogan fires another bag to lead Coleman race Jesse Hogan boots five majors to lead his side to victory and become the new Coleman Medal leader

07:09 Highlights: GWS v Hawthorn The Giants and Hawks clash in round 21

03:19 Last two mins: Hometown hero breaks Hawks hearts with late goal The thrilling final moments between GWS and Hawthorn in round 21

00:30 Lurking Luke pops up in trademark Breust brilliance Luke Breust reads the crumb to perfection and snaps an important Hawthorn major

00:36 Hogan's cracking clunk propels him to Coleman lead Jesse Hogan finishes off his terrific contested mark to go equal-first on the Coleman Medal leaderboard

00:41 Massimo's mighty strike continues hot Hawks run Massimo D'Ambrosio slots a magnificent finish on his trusty left

00:30 Greene's cool curler an inevitable and timely response Toby Greene nails a quick snap from the stoppage to cut the margin

00:52 Running Weddle's wonder strike a thing of beauty Josh Weddle keeps on running and drills an astounding major from the boundary

00:59 Dangerous Dyl gets cooking in elite start Dylan Moore sets up two majors and boots one himself in a clinical first term

Over the first three quarters, the Giants were forced into slow, careful ball movement in an attempt to retain possession, which took away its best asset; aggressive overlap run. They struggled to find possession deep inside 50, often playing right into the hands of Sam Frost and Blake Hardwick.

This was a result of Hawthorn's disciplined defensive set-up, and relentless pressure.

GIANTS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

But the Giants threw off the shackles in the last quarter, putting the foot down and injecting speed into their game, to devastating effect on the scoreboard. They kicked the first three goals of the final term and continued to gather momentum as the minutes passed.

Early on it seemed that Hogan's personal best of nine goals was in danger, with the forward kicking the opening goal within a minute, then setting up two of the Giants' next three scores. While he faded a little during the middle two quarters, he was back to his best when it counted most.

Learn More 03:19

Brent Daniels (23 disposals, one goal) was another who came to the fore late, spending some time at the contest, and powering forward to hit the scoreboard to record a 12-disposal final quarter. Meanwhile, Lachie Whitfield (37 disposals, 10 marks) was a consistent presence for the Giants all day.

It was a remarkable comeback from those in orange, who were on the back foot, down by as much as 28 points.

Hawthorn's outside run was game-breaking, with Josh Weddle (14 disposals, one goal) and Massimo D'Ambrosio (22 disposals, two goals) the architects, while Jai Newcombe (30 disposals, 11 clearances) was in total control at stoppages.

Learn More 00:52

Nick Watson's impact without the ball was enormous, setting the pressure standard for Hawthorn inside 50, while talls Jack Gunston (four goals) and Mabior Chol (two goals) wreaked havoc on a typically organised Giants defence.

Both worked to disrupt star Giant Sam Taylor, forcing mismatches or outnumbers and freeing up fellow Hawks to have a clean run at the footy.

With the win, the Giants move into third place on the ladder, preparing for a genuine tilt in September.

Jesse moves to the top

With his five goals against the Hawks, Jesse Hogan moved ahead of Charlie Curnow to be the outright leader in the Coleman Medal race. Hogan has now kicked at least four goals in eight games this season, including each of his last five games. He is the Giants' north star, often fighting as the club's only avenue to goal, and has proven himself to be ultra-reliable in the face of massive pressure.

Learn More 00:36

Pickup of the season

One of the last moves in November's player movement period, winger Massimo D'Ambrosio has been a golden get for Hawthorn. His running capacity on the wing has been crucial to the Hawks' late season surge, but even more impressive is his elite kicking going inside 50. His foot skills are reliable and predictable, repeatedly setting up his teammates in dangerous positions on Sunday afternoon, while he also doing some damage on the scoreboard himself with two goals.

Learn More 00:41

A Giant midfield concern

The Giants' midfield group, albeit without key playmakers Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio, was simply outplayed by the Hawthorn contingent of Jai Newcombe, James Worpel, and Conor Nash. After the Hawks recorded the first eight centre clearances, GWS coach Adam Kingsley was forced to inject Toby Greene and Brent Daniels into the contest in an attempt to find a modicum of control. GWS went on to win the clearance count 36-35, but were bested at the reset 8-16.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 1.6 3.9 5.11 12.12 (84)

HAWTHORN 4.3 7.5 10.9 12.10 (82)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 5, Greene 3, Cadman, Jones, Daniels, Green

Hawthorn: Gunston 4, D'Ambrosio 2, Chol 2, Moore, Weddle, Macdonald, Breust

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Hogan, Whitfield, Green, Greene, Daniels

Hawthorn: Moore, D'Ambrosio, Newcombe, Weddle, Meek

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Joe Fonti (replaced Max Gruzewski in the third quarter)

Hawthorn: Luke Breust (replaced Calsher Dear in the third quarter)