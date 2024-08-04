Another leading contender to replace Adam Simpson has decided to stay at his current club

Jaymie Graham ahead of Fremantle's game against West Coast in R20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE assistant Jaymie Graham is the latest high-profile candidate to rule himself out of the race to take the head coach role at West Coast.

The Eagles parted ways with Adam Simpson last month and this week confirmed the five-person panel that will determine his replacement, with the process expected to be completed in September.

Sydney assistant and champion West Coast ruckman Dean Cox and Port Adelaide assistant Josh Carr had both already ruled themselves out of the race and now Graham, who used to work at the Eagles, has done the same.

"I'm really comfortable in what I'm doing at Fremantle and I'm really enjoying the ride that we're on and the journey we're on," Graham told ABC on Sunday.

Jaymie Graham addresses the Eagles as stand-in coach in round two, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've been given a good opportunity to develop and progress in my coaching here at Fremantle.

"I spoke to (Eagles CEO) Don Pyke during the week and informed him of my decision.

"It is clear I want to coach one day but I am not in a rush and really enjoying my role at Freo."

Carlton's Ash Hansen and current caretaker Jarrad Schofield remain highly touted options if they choose to pursue the role, along with Daniel Giansiracusa (Essendon), Hayden Skipworth (Collingwood) and Brett Montgomery (Greater Western Sydney).

AFL.com.au reported on Tuesday that Montgomery had received an official approach from West Coast to speak to him about the vacancy as the club seeks an experienced assistant coach with strong development skills.

The panel to conduct interviews with applicants will include Geelong champion Harry Taylor, who is a part-time leadership consultant to the club, as well as Pyke, general manager of football Gavin Bell, and directors Jan Cooper and Rowan Jones.