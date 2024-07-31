The Eagles have finalised their coaching subcommittee as they look for Adam Simpson's replacement

Harry Taylor waves to fans during a lap of honour during Geelong's clash against North Melbourne in round five, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has locked in its coaching subcommittee as the search for Adam Simpson's replacement ramps up in the final month of the season, with Geelong premiership defender Harry Taylor to provide guidance on a five-person panel.

The Eagles parted ways with Simpson earlier this month and have since determined the key skills they would like their new coach to possess before developing a shortlist and contacting potential candidates.

The panel to conduct interviews with applicants will include Taylor, who is a part-time leadership consultant to the club, as well as chief executive Don Pyke, general manager of football Gavin Bell, and directors Jan Cooper and Rowan Jones.

As it moves to the next phase of its search, the club said it anticipated the process to be completed during September.

Jones, who is a 2006 premiership player, is the Eagles' football affairs director, while Cooper is a recent addition to the board and a pioneer in women's football, joining the WA Football Hall of Fame last year.

Taylor is a dual premiership player with Geelong and a performance leadership consultant to the Eagles, with the club seeking diverse experience across the interview panel.

Sydney assistant and champion West Coast ruckman Dean Cox and Port Adelaide assistant Josh Carr have both ruled themselves out of the race and remain settled with their clubs, narrowing the field.

Fremantle assistant Jaymie Graham, Carlton's Ash Hansen, and current caretaker Jarrad Schofield remain highly touted options if they choose to pursue the role, along with Daniel Giansiracusa (Essendon), Hayden Skipworth (Collingwood) and Brett Montgomery (Greater Western Sydney).

AFL.com.au reported on Tuesday that Montgomery had received an official approach from West Coast to speak to him about the vacancy as the club seeks an experienced assistant coach with strong development skills.