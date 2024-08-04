Jordan De Goey will miss the rest of the 2024 season

Jordan De Goey on the bench after being subbed out of the R21 match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG on August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Jordan De Goey will miss the rest of the 2024 season after suffering a high-grade hamstring strain in Saturday night's dramatic three-point win over Carlton at the MCG.

The 28-year-old was immediately substituted out of the game late in the third quarter after hopping off the ground, before heading into the rooms and returning to the bench on crutches.

De Goey underwent scans on Sunday and will be sidelined for 10-12 weeks, ending his season.

Carlton midfielder Adam Cerra is also set for another stint on the sidelines after suffering a fifth hamstring strain in the past 12 months on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old has endured a nightmare soft tissue run, missing eight games already this year due to repeated hamstring strains.

Cerra was substituted out of the win over Melbourne in round nine and then in his return against Richmond in round 16, before exiting the game on Saturday night before half-time.

Blues coach Michael Voss also had to deal with Matt Cottrell injuring his shoulder in the third quarter and two-time Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow spraining his ankle.

The Blues are expected to provide updates on the trio on Monday.