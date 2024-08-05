Tom Mitchell has been ruled out for the year, joining Jordan De Goey on the sidelines for the remainder of the season

Tom Mitchell high fives fans after Collingwood's win over Brisbane at The Gabba in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD will be without star midfielder Jordan De Goey and Brownlow Medallist Tom Mitchell for the rest of 2024.

Mitchell has had his appendix removed in recent days, months after being hospitalised in early May with appendicitis that was treated with antibiotics at the time.

Mitchell hasn't played since being substituted out of Anzac Day with the foot injury that has ruined his second season at the AIA Centre.

The 31-year-old managed a plantar fascia issue in his left foot across the first seven rounds before Collingwood opted for rest to help improve the situation.

Mitchell then underwent surgery in early June to help him regain full function in his foot and was initially hoping to be available by round 19, but after dealing with further foot soreness last month the high performance staff had to reduce his workload.

With three rounds to play in the home and away season, Collingwood has now put a line through the dual All-Australian for the remainder of 2024.

Mitchell finished fourth in the Copeland Trophy last season, playing a crucial role in Craig McRae's engine room across 26 appearances in his first season at the club.

De Goey will require up to three months to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered in Saturday night’s three-point win over Carlton at the MCG.

Scans on Sunday confirmed Collingwood's initial fears, with De Goey suffering a high-grade hamstring strain, plus tendon damage.